Prep scoreboard for Saturday, June 19

BOYS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Class 4 championships
At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex
Team scores: 1. Loudoun Valley 86, 2. Courtland 62, 3. Grafton 51, 4. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 44, 5. Blacksburg 41.50, 6. Jefferson Forest 36, 7. John Handley 33, 8. Powhatan 28, 9. Pulaski 27, 10. Amherst 25, 11. Smithfield 24, 12. Eastern View 22, 13. Hanover 20, 14. Loudoun County 17.50, 15. Dominion 14.50, 16. Louisa 14, T17. Culpeper 12, James Wood 12, T19. Churchland 11, Dinwiddie 11, 21. Spotsylvania 10, 22. Kings Fork 8.50, T23. Liberty (Bealeton) 8, Woodrow Wilson 8, T25. Salem (Roanoke) 7, Mechanicsville 7, Caroline 7, 28. King George 6, 29. Fauquier 4, 30. Tuscarora 2, T31. Kettle Run 1, Menchville 1, Broad Run 1, Sherando 1.
First-place finishers and locals — 100 Dash: 1. Anthony Greenhow (Powhatan) 10.37; 200 Dash: Greenhow (Pow) 21.03, 4. Addison Hilton (Jefferson Forest) 22.22; 400 Dash: 1. Hilton (JF) 49.32; 800 Run: 1. Matthew Smith (Loudoun Valley) 1:53.27, 10. Benjamin Barnett (E.C. Glass) 2:02.72; 1,600 Run: 1. Smith (LV) 4:16.78, Brannon Adams (JF) 4:29.87; 3,200 Run: 1. Ben Madrigal (Grafton) 9:20.91, 4. Adams (JF) 9:30.47; 110 Hurdles: 1. Sean Wray (Courtland) 14.85, 5. Isaiah Idore (Amherst) 15.76; 300 Hurdles: 1. Barlowe Branch (Dinwiddie) 39.37, 2. Idore (Amherst) 40.06; 4x100 Relay: 1. Smithfield 42.69, 8. Amherst (James Morris, Idore, Truck Roberson, Lawrence Brown) 43.98; 4x400 Relay: 1. Blacksburg 3:26.92, 2. Jefferson Forest (Landon Epperson, Joseph Whaley, Collin Mays, Hilton) 3:29.36; 4x800 Relay: 1. Blacksburg 7:58.12,Neblett, Luke Cockerham, Ethan Davidson) 8:44.63, 15. Jefferson Forest (Buck Arthur, Jonah Packer, Jacob White, Alex Jordan) 8:52.02; High Jump: 1. Jon Collins (Spotsylvania) 6-02; Pole Vault: 1. William McKay (Handley) 14-09, 2. Nick Moore (Amherst) 14-00, 4. Austin Ellis (JF) 11-06, 5. Will Gregory (Amherst) 10-06; Long Jump: 1. Sean Wray (Court) 23-01.50; Triple Jump: 1. Wray (Court) 44-03.25, 8. Idore (Amherst) 41-07.75, 9. Lawrence Brown (Amherst) J41-07.75; Shot Put: 1. Jackson Vollbrecht (Court) 61-07, 9. Khoyre Cheatam (Amherst) 43-09.50, Malachi Perkins (ECG) 43-08.25; Discus: Vollbrecht (Court) 179-0310. Markevus Graves (ECG) 114-06, 14. Maurice Brooks (Amherst) 99-05.
Class 2 championships
At JMU Track & Field Complex
Team scores: 1. Stuarts Draft 65, 2. Bruton 57, 3. Staunton 49, 4. Glenvar 47, 5. King William 39, 6. Radford 38, 7. Dan River 37, 8. Alleghany and Clarke County 34, 10. Tazewell 27, 11. Appomattox 26, 12. Union 22, 13. Ridgeview 19.5, 14. Patrick County 19, 15. Poquoson and Prince Edward County 18, 17. Buffalo Gap 16, 18. Nelson and Page County 14, 20. Virginia High 12, 21. Arcadia 9.5, 22. Greensville County and Lee and Nandua 9, 25. Floyd County 7, 26. Luray 4, 27. Stonewall Jackson (Quicksburg) and James River (Buchanan) 3, 29. East Rockingham 2, 30. Windsor and Lebanon 1.
First-place finishers and locals — 100: 1. Demond Claiborne (King William) 10.67, 13. Tez Booker (Appomattox) 11.64; 200: 1 .Ronaldinio Hamm (King William) 22.00; 400: 1. Casee Jones (Bruton) 49.58; 800: 1. Louis Wincheski (Bruton) 2:03.93; 1,600: 1. Asa Fletcher (Dan River) 4:35.45; 3,200: 1. Hayat Khan (Prince Edward) 9:57.93; 110H: 1. Ellis Nei (Clarke County) 15.43; 300H: 1. Tyler Johnson (Glenvar) 42.00; 4x100: 1. Staunton 43.47; 4x400: 1. Dan River 3:36.94; 4x800: 1. Alleghany 8:44.69; HJ: 1. Elliot Grayson (Radford) 6-04.00, 6. Tyreese Seal (Appomattox) 5-10.00; PV: 1. Robert Morris (Nelson) 10-06.00, 2. Blake Fulcher (Appomattox) 10-06.00, 5. Hunter Garrett (Nelson) 8-06.00; LJ: 1. Tez Booker (Appomattox) 21-02.25, 13. Johnathan Pennix (Appomattox) 16-11.25; TJ: 1. Ryan Bosserman (Staunton) 43-05.00, 4. Vori Copeland (Appomattox) 42-00.50; SP: 1. Gavin Lee (Tazewell) 51-07.00, 13. Quamea Gray (Appomattox) 41-07.50; DT: 1. Lee (Tazewell) 154-03.00.
GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Class 4 championships
At Liberty University's Matthes-Hopkins Track Complex
Team scores: 1. Loudoun Valley 71, 2. Jefferson Forest 55, 3. Fauquier 42, 4. Kings Fork 41, 5. Hanover 40, 6. John Handley 37, 7. Great Bridge 34, 8. Kettle Run 33, 9. Blacksburg 32, 10. Warhill 28, 11. Tuscarora 27, 12. Heritage (Newport News) 26, 13. Jamestown 24, 14. James Wood 22, 15. Menchville 21, T16. Louisa 18, Sherando 18, 18. Pulaski 14, 19. Courtland 13.50, 20. Salem (Roanoke) 11, 21. Culpeper 8, 22. Loudoun County 7, 23. GW-Danville 6, 24. Patrick Henry (Ashland) 5.50, T25. Amherst 5, Dinwiddie 5, 27. Monacan 4, 28. King George 3, 29. E.C. Glass 2.50, T30. Millbrook 2, Woodrow Wilson 2, Dominion 2, T33. Halifax 1, Park View (Sterling) 1, Orange County 1.
First-place finishers and locals: 100 Dash: 1. Asia Powell (Kings Fork) 11.94; 200 Dash: 1. Madison Whyte (Heritage-NN) 23.62, 7. Kandace McIvor (Jefferson Forest) 26.21; 400 Dash: 1. Whyte (Heritage-NN) 54.75; 800 Run: 1. Ava Gordon (Loudoun Valley) 2:17.27, 2. Zoie Lamanna (JF) 2:18.42; 1,600 Run: Gordon (LV) 4:55.07, 3. Lamanna 5:01.17, 12. Shauna Skow (JF) 5:48.82; 3,200 Run: 1. Alli Cryster (Hanover) 10:38.27, 11. Beall Roberts (JF) 12:13.14; 100 Hurdles: 1. Brianna London (Courtland) 15.13, 9. Hannah Pettyjohn (JF) 16.69; 300 Hurdles: 1. Kadence Wilson (Great Bridge) 45.68, 4. McIvor (JF) 47.66, 6. Sarah Handel (E.C. Glass) 49.38; 4x100 Relay: Kings Fork 48.06, 4. Amherst (Kendra Smith, Kiara Smith, Cierra Hunter, Cyanna Cabel) 50.65; 4x400 Relay: 1. Menchville 4:05.71, 10. Jefferson Forest (Pettyjohn, Addie Wisskirchen, Sofia Marano, McIvor) 4:21.89; 4x800 Relay: 1. Fauquier 9:33.14, 3. Jefferson Forest (Skow, Lauren Vossen, Roberts, Lamanna) 9:55.77; High Jump: 1. 1. Alysa Carrigan (Tuscarora) 5-06, 3. Pettyjohn (JF) J5-04, 11. Cyanna Cabel (Amherst) 4-10; Pole Vault: 1. Pettyjohn (JF) 12-04, 5. Taryn Harvey (JF) 10-00, 11. Amelia Wilson (Amherst) 8-00; Long Jump: 1. Wilson (Great Bridge) 18-02, 9. McIvor (JF) 16-06, 12. Cabel (Amherst) 15-05.50, 15. Kiara Smith (Amherst) 14-10.50; Triple Jump: 1. Niyah Ward (Warhill) 38-03, 7. McIvor (JF) 34-09.50, 9. Kiara Smith (Amherst) 33-09.50; Shot Put: Nia Rogers (Kettle Run) 39-07, 5. Pettyjohn 37-08.75, 13. Kya Rucker (ECG) 30-02.50, 14. Carmen Glover (ECG) 27-11; Discus: 1. Ella Carlson (Sherando) 129-11, 7. Pettyjohn (JF) 100-03, 14. Rucker (ECG) 80-10, 15. Nadia West (Amherst) 68-10.
Class 2 championships
At JMU Track & Field Complex
Team scores: 1. Glenvar 76, 2. Strasburg 49.5, 3. Prince Edward County 45.5, 4. Clarke County 42, 5. Bruton 36, 6. Stuarts Draft 35, 7. Staunton 32, 8. East Rockingham and Dan River 29, 10. Gate City 26, 11. Appomattox 25, 12. Floyd County 22.5, 13. Poquoson 22, 14. Luray and Madison County 21, 16. Graham and James River (Buchanan) 18, 18. Nandua 15, 19. John S. Battle 14, 20. Giles 12, 21. Wise Central and Buckingham County 11, 23. Ridgeview and Alleghany 9, 25. Nottoway 8, 26. Marion 7, 27. Patrick County 5, 28. Tazewell 4.5, 29. Nelson County 3, 30. Stonewall Jackson (Quicksburg) and Virginia High and Union 2, 33. Windsor 1.
First-place finishers and locals — 100: 1. Haniyyah Johnson (Prince Edward County) 12.72, 5. Kaylee Maxwell (Appomattox) 13.51, 10. Harmony Troxler (Appomattox) 13.67; 200: 1. Johnson (Prince Edward County) 26.05; 400: 1. Claire Keefe (Strasburg) 1:01.88; 800: 1. Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 2:18.83; 1,600: 1. Wilkes (Glenvar) 4:59.67; 3,200: 1. Katie Benson (Graham) 11:47.29; 100H: 1. Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 16.99; 300H: 1. Loder (Glenvar) 48.76; 4x100: 1. Bruton 51.27, 2. Appomattox (Maxwell, Troxler, Nadiyah Abdussalaam, Amyah Bolar) 52.15; 4x400: 1. Glenvar 4:13.52; 4x800: 1. Dan River 10:44.82; HJ: 1. Margo Fox (East Rockingham) 5-02.00, 5. Tamya Vest-Turner (Nelson) 4-08.00, 10. Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 4-06.00; PV: 1. Leah Wood (Stuarts Draft) 11-01.00, 3. Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 8-00.00, 4. Morgan Flamm (Appomattox) 7-00.00, 7. Whitney Anderson (Appomattox) 6-06.00; LJ: 1. Johnson (Prince Edward County) 17-07.50; TJ: 1. Teagan Lowery (Clarke County) 34-08.50; SP: 1. Riley Houseright (Gate City) 39-01.00; DT: 1. Sara Murray (Clarke County) 115-01.00.
BASEBALL
Region 2C championship
Chatham 5, Appomattox 2
Appomattox;000;002;0;—2;6;0
Chatham;000;041;x;—5;7;1
WP: Carrington Aaron. LP: Hunter Garrett.
Highlights: A — Matthew Napier 2-2, 1 RBI; Colten O’Brien 1-2, 1 RBI. C — Aaron 2.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Henry Hurt 2-3, 2 R; Jacob Moore 1-3, 2 RBI; Matt Arnold 1-3, 2B, 1 RBI (4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 2 BB, 5 K).
Records: Appomattox 10-5. Chatham 15-0.
SOFTBALL
Region 2C championship
Appomattox 3, Glenvar 1
Glenvar;000;001;0;—;1;4;1
Appomattox;100;200;x;—;3;9;0
WP: Courtney Lane. LP: McKenna Shearer.
Highlights: Glenvar — Courtney Raines 1-3; Lydia Taylor 1-2; Izzy Shearer 1-3, SB; Kayleigh Saunders R; Sophie McCulley 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs (3 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 2 Ks); Shearer 3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K. Appomattox — Kelsey Hackett 2-4, 2 RBIs, R, 3 SB; Macee Hargis 1-3; Carrington Moore 1-2, R; Julianna Southall 1-3, R; Emily Purcell 2-3; Layne 2-3 (7 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 10 Ks).