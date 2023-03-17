BASEBALL

Non-District

Liberty Christian 4, John Battle 0

John Battle;000;000;0;—;0;1;1

Liberty Christian;000;310;x;—;4;6;2

WP: Will Palmer. LP: Evan Hankins. S: Landon Owen. HR: Braden Weaver (LCA) solo to right in bottom of fourth inning.

Highlights: John Battle — Porter Gobble 1-3, 2B; Hankins 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R/ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks; Caleb Lockhart 2.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 4 Ks. LCA — Palmer 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 10 Ks; Owen 3 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 3 Ks (1-2, RBI, R); Weaver 2-3, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 R; Matt Vine 2-3, R; Ben Blair 1-3.

Records: John Battle 0-1. LCA 2-0.

Staunton River 8, Liberty 6

Liberty;000;000;6;—;0;1;1

Staunton River;121;000;4;—;8;8;0

Two outs when winning run scored.

WP: Jesse Brown. LP: Will Holdren. HR: Jesse Brown (SRHS) to left with one on and two outs in bottom of seventh inning.

Highlights: Liberty — Holdren 3-4, 2 2B, RBI, R (3.2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 Ks; Nicholas Krantz 3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks; Mason Oliver 2-3, RBI, R; Adam Overstreet 2-3; Christian Kittrell 1-3, 2B, R. Staunton River — J. Brown walk-off two-run home run, 3-4, 4 RBIs; Kyle Wise 3-4, 2 RBIs, R; Isaac Gillenwater 1-2, 2B, 2 R.

Records: Liberty 0-4. Staunton River 2-1.

Friday's late box

Amherst 18, James River (Buchanan) 8 (5 innings)

James River;005;21;—;8;5;0

Amherst;064;17;—;18;11;5

WP: Ethan Ellis LP: Zeal Hammons. HR: Dalton Wentz (Amherst) to left with one on in bottom of second inning.

Highlights: JR — Johnathan Austin 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Taylor Wilson 2-2, 3 RBIs. Amherst — Nick Dawson 3-4, 2 2B, 6 RBIs, 3 R, 2 SB; Wentz 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R, 2 SB; Christian Harris 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R, SB; David Travis 2-4, 3B. 2 RBIs, SB; Lathan Bryan 1-1, 2B, RBI.

Records: Amherst 2-0. James River 0-2.

SOFTBALL

Salem Invitational

Amherst 7, Lebanon 5

Lebanon;200;012;0;—;5;8;3

Amherst;102;040;x;—;7;10;3

at Lord Botetourt High

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Erin Rasnake. HR: Morgan Varney (Lebanon) to left with one on in top of first inning; Tyah Charlton (Amherst) solo to center in bottom of fifth; Carleigh Combs (Amherst) to center with one on in bottom of fifth.

Highlights: Lebanon — Kylan Brooks 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Varney 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs; Madison Hill 1-4, RBI; Rasnake 6 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks. Amherst — McNerney 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 9 Ks; Hannah Hooper 2-4, RBI; Combs 2-2, HR, 2 RBIs; Madison Goughnour 1-3, 3B, RBI; Charlton 1-4, HR, RBI.

Records: Lebanon 1-1. Amherst 2-0.

Amherst 4, Auburn 2

Amherst;210;000;1;—;4;9;1

Auburn;000;100;1;—;2;7;1

at Lord Botetourt High

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Kirsten Fleet. S: Annie Purvis.

Highlights: Amherst — Maegan Lloyd 2-3, 2 R; Scarlett Funk 2-3, RBI, R; Tyah Charlton 1-3, 2B, RBI; Sienna Fielder 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; McNerney 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks; Purvis 3.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks. Auburn — Fleet 3-4; Kendra Scaggs 1-3, RBI; Emma Greenhalgh 1-4, 2B, R.

Records: Amherst 3-0. Auburn 2-1.

James River (Buchanan) 10, Jefferson Forest 0 (5 innings)

Jefferson Forest;000;00;—;0;2;1

James River;040;6x;—;10;7;2

at Lord Botetourt High

WP: Austyn Moran. LP: Amelia Long. HR: James River's Keira Crawford (2) to left with two on in bottom of second inning and to left with one on in bottom of fourth; Moran (JR) with two on in bottom of fourth; Kaycee Kincaid (JR) solo to center in bottom of fourth.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Cameron Lowery 1-2; Lauren Smith 1-2. James River — Crawford 2-2, 2 HR, 5 RBIs; Moran 1-1, HR, 3 RBIs.

Records: Jefferson Forest 0-1. James River 1-0.

Jefferson Forest 19, Salem 14

Jefferson Forest;051;035;5;—;19;18;2

Salem;304;322;0;—;14;16;8

at Lord Botetourt High

WP: Peyton Civis. LP: Cora Robinson. S: Katie Kidd. HR: Cora Grace Sparger (S) to center with one on in bottom of third inning; Robinson (S) to center with one on in bottom of fourth.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Kidd 2-5, , RBI, 3 R; Sarah Cannon 4-6, 3B, 5 RBIs, 2 R; Ciara Nauful 3-5, 2B, R; Kinsley Peek 2-3, 2 R; Lauren Smith 4-5, 3 RBIs, 4 R. Salem — Caitlin Wells 2-5, 2B, 2 RBIs; Bayleigh Booth 2-3, 2B, RBI; Robinson 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R; Abbi Neff 3-4, 2B, 2 R.

Records: Jefferson Forest 1-1. Salem 1-2.