Prep scoreboard for Saturday, March 19

BASEBALL

Non-district

Jefferson Forest 2, Staunton River 1

Jefferson Forest;001;000;1;—;2;5;1

Staunton River;100;000;0;—;1;5;2

WP: Breckin Nace. LP: Jesse Brown.

Highlights: JF — Peyton Smith 5 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 Ks (1-3, 2 R); Nace 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 Ks; Evan Mace 2-3, RBI. Staunton River — Marshal Shelton 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 Ks; Brown 1 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K; Jared Steele 1-3, R.

Records: Jefferson Forest 3-0. Staunton River 1-2.

SOFTBALL

Non-district

Jefferson Forest 16, Roanoke Catholic 4

At Moyer Sports Complex, Salem

Roanoke Catholic;000;31;—;4;3;9

Jefferson Forest;169;0x;—;16;12;2

WP: Amelia Long.

Highlights: JF — Long 5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 Ks; Katie Kidd 4-4, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Lauren Smith 2-4, RBI, R; Gillian Faris 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Hailee Fortune 2-2, 3 RBIs, 2 R.

Records: Jefferson Forest 2-0.

Jefferson Forest 6, Northside 0

At Moyer Sports Complex, Salem

Jefferson Forest;011;013;0;—;6;6;0

Northside;000;000;0;—;0;2;0

WP: Gillian Faris. HR: Ciara Nauful (JF) with two on in top of sixth inning.

Highlights: JF — Faris 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 11 Ks; Addison Compton 2-3, 2B, R; Nauful 2-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs, 1 R; Hailee Fortune 3 SB.

Records: Jefferson Forest 3-0. Northside 1-2.

Amherst 6, Halifax 0

At Moyer Sports Complex, Salem

Halifax;000;000;0;—;0;3;3

Amherst;012;300;x;—;6;9;0

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Barnes. HR: Tyah Charlton (A) with one on in bottom of third.

Highlights: Amherst — McNerney 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 Ks (2-2); Charlton 2-3, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Kaelyn Ramsey 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R.

Records: Amherst 2-0.

Auburn 10, Liberty 0

At Moyer Sports Complex, Salem

Liberty;000;000;—;0;1;2

Auburn;051;012;—;10;11;0

WP: K. Fleet. LP: Katie Gordon. HR: K. Fleet (A) solo in bottom of first.

Highlights: Auburn — Fleet 4-4, 5 RBIs (6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 15 Ks. Liberty — Gordon 1-2.

Records: Liberty 1-2. Auburn 2-1.

BOYS TENNIS

Non-district

E.C. Glass 9, Halifax 0

At Halifax, Friday's results

Singles: Spencer Knight (ECG) d. Grayson Ballara 8-0; Henry Scruggs (ECG) d. Preston Riddle 8-1; Devon Davis (ECG) d. Justin Pool 8-0; Sebastian Ploch (ECG) d. Andre Kim 8-1; Pierce Martin (ECG) d. Kennedy Anderson 8-0; Ben Mays (ECG) d. Ram deVasa 8-0.

Doubles: Knight/Scruggs d. Ballara/Riddle 8-0; Davis/Ploch d. Pool/Kim 8-1; Martin/Mays d. Anderson/deVasa 8-1.

Records: E.C. Glass 2-0.