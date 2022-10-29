Prep scoreboard for Saturday, Oct. 29

VOLLEYBALL
VACA State Championship
Timberlake Christian 3, Westover Christian 2
At Timberlake Christian
Scores: 21-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-17, 15-11
Highlights: TCS — Kinley Phillips 27 kills, 22 assists, 21 digs; Cambre Phillips 18 kills, 15 digs; Ella Lam 7 kills; Maddie Breland 15 digs; Taylyn Kennedy 23 assists.
Records: Westover Christian 20-8. Timberlake Christian 24-2.
Next: Timberlake will host a first-round Virginia Independent Athletics Association state tournament game Tuesday. Time and opponent to be announced.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Championships
At Panorama Farms, Earlysville, 3.1-mile course
Team scores: 1. Covenant School 24, 2. Virginia Episcopal 53, 3. Roanoke Catholic 90, 4. Eastern Mennonite 95, 5. New Covenant 107, 6. Chatham Hall 146
Individual scores (Top 25 of 42): 1. Kerrigan Chaney (North Cross) 17:57, 2. Maddie Gardner (Covenant School) 18:03, 3. Reese Dalton (Covenant School) 18:46, 4. Erin Loker (Eastern Mennonite) 20:41, 5. Savannah Wood (Covenant School) 21:22, 6. Ainsley Myles (North Cross) 21:27, 7. Kate Flippin (Virginia Episcopal) 21:33, 8. Morgan Lynn (Covenant School), 9. Gia Barlow (New Covenant) 21:58, 10. Alexis Teter (North Cross) 22:13, 11. Ana Brown (Virginia Episcopal) 22:23, 12. Mickie O'Herron (Roanoke Catholic), 13. Frances Fenton (Virginia Episcopal) 23:06, 14. Paige Hutchinson (Covenant School) 23:11, 15. Orla Bradley (Covenant School) 23:24, 16. Angela Drapac (Roanoke Catholic) 23:29, 17. Ava Clark (Virginia Episcopal) 23:29, 18. Laina Landseadel (Miller School) 23:36, 19. Melia Leitner (New Covenant) 23:38, 20. Lily McKee (Virginia Episcopal) 23:40, 21. Martha Wyse (Eastern Mennonite) 24:08, 22. Paige Hutcheson (Eastern Mennonite) 24:08, 23. Addison Becker (Roanoke Catholic) 24:18, 24. Kaitlyn Bauer (Virginia Episcopal) 24:24, 25. Kate Piper (Eastern Mennonite) 24:24.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Ridge Athletic Conference Championships
At Panorama Farms, Earlysville, 3.1-mile course
Team scores: 1. North Cross 19, 2. Eastern Mennonite 73, 3. Covenant School 79, 4. Virginia Episcopal 82, 5. Roanoke Catholic 115, 6. Blue Ridge School 146, 7. New Covenant 183
Individual scores (Top 20 of 58): 1. Alex Dickenson (North Cross) 17:07, 2. William Charlton (Covenant School) 17:24, 3. Finton Chaney (North Cross) 17:28, 4. Harry Anderson (North Cross) 17:29, 5. Kyle Thomson (North Cross) 17:36, 6. Dylaqn White (North Cross) 17:38, 7. Price Lineweaver (Covenant School) 17:52, 8. Dietrich Larson (Miller School) 17:53, 9. David Herbert (Virginia Episcopal) 18:02, 10. Isaac Ott (Eastern Mennonite) 18:07, 11. Jedrek Sneary (Eastern Mennonite) 18:14, 12. Drew Holland (Eastern Mennonite) 18:27, 13. Davis Hottle (Virginia Episcopal) 18:44, 14. Cohen Lemcke (Blue Ridge School) 18:46, 15. Konur Onufer (North Cross) 18:57, 16. Bennett Atienza (Roanoke Catholic) 19:04, 17. Phoenix Johnson (Hargrave Military) 19:05, 18. Fisher Zhang (Virginia Episcopal) 19:18, 19. Sam Castaneda (Eastern Mennonite) 19:24, 20. Lucas Wang (Virginia Episcopal) 19:24.