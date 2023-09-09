BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Knights Crossing XC Invitational
Red race (fastest of three boys high school races contested on the day)
At Green Hill Park
Team winner (of 56 teams) — Blacksburg, 76 points.
Local team finishes — 8: Jefferson Forest 76 points, 38. E.C. Glass 936 points, 44: Brookville 1211 points, 46. Staunton River 1242 points, 64. Heritage 1463 points, 56. Liberty Christian 1487 points.
Top five individual finishers (of 454 runners) — 1. Bazil Mathes (Monticello) 15:04.30, 2. Junior Allen (Oakton) 15:23.90, 3. Alex Jordan (Jefferson Forest) 14:29.20, 4. Rives Boltwood (Abingdon) 15:35.10, 5. Luke Mussard (Dobyns Bennett) 15:44.40.
People are also reading…
Other local individual finishers in top 25 — 21. Jack Weddle (Staunton River) 16:28.80, 23. Macon Smith (Jefferson Forest) 16:31.90.
GIRLSTRACK & FIELD
Knights Crossing XC Invitational
Red race (fastest of three girls high school races contested on the day)
At Green Hill Park
Team winner (of 44 teams) — Cardinal Gibbons, 15 points.
Local team finishes — 12. Liberty 359 points; 31. Jefferson Forest 846 points, 34. E.C. Glass 879 points, 42. Heritage 1206 points.
Top five individual finishers (of 368 runners) — 1. Hannah Rae Shaffer (Cardinal Gibbons) 17:45.90, 2. Maggie Whitham (CG) 18:26.40, 3. Addy Mitchell (CG) 18:32.30, 4. Katherine Pagorek (CG) 18:51.00, 5. Ina Lazarczyk (CG) 18:58.10.
Other local individual finisher in top 25 — 11. Alexis Plaster (Liberty) 19:20.10.