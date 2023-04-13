BASEBALL
Non-district
Nelson 18, Prince Edward 5 (6 innings)
Nelson;241;056;—;18;11;5
Prince Edward;011;300;—;5;7;6
WP: Mike Fitzgerald. LP: Joshua Simon.
Highlights: Nelson — Landon Thacker 2-4, 5 RBIs, 2 R; Fitzgerald 3-5, 2 RBIs (5 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 Ks); James Allen 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Marshall Garrison 2-2, 4 RBIs, 3 R; Blake Victor 1-3, 2 R; Ty Mauer 1-3, RBI, 2 R. Prince Edward — Tanner Morris 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Daniel Motter 2-3, RBI.
Records: Nelson 4-5. Prince Edward 5-4.
Tarboro (NC) Classic
Jefferson Forest 11, Tarboro (NC) 1 (5 innings)
Tarboro;000;01;—;1;2;3
Forest;611;03;—;11;11;0
WP: Bailey Peek. LP: Camden Matthews.
Highlights: Tarboro — Isaiah Jones 1-3; Matthews 3 IP, 9 H, 8 R/ER, 1 BB, 1 K (1-3). Jefferson Forest — Breckin Nace 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Nate Pyle 2-3, RBI, R; Michael Rowlands 1-1, 2B, R; Peek 4 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 4 BB, 12 Ks.
Records: Tarboro 1-15. Jefferson Forest 4-3.
Jefferson Forest 6, Arendell Parrott (NC) 1
Arendell Parrott;000;100;0;—;1;3;3
Jefferson Forest;102;012;x;—;6;10;0
WP: Cayden Janney. LP: Cole Smith. HR: Landon Mitchell (JF) to center with one on, no outs, in bottom of sixth.
Highlights: JF — Landon Mitchell 2-3, 2B, HR, 2 RBIs; Pyle 2-3, R; Sam Bell 1-3, 2B, RBI; Janney 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R/ER, 3 BB, 11 Ks; Luke Gouldthorpe 1 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 2 Ks.
Records: Jefferson Forest 5-3. Arendell Parrott 11-5.
Virginia Independent Schools
Virginia Episcopal 11, Covenant School 8
Covenant;401;210;0;—;8;11;1
VES;321;032;x;—;11;13;2
WP: Nash Watson. LP: Ryan Steeper. HR: Jed Howard (VES) to left with one on, one out in bottom second.
Highlights: VES — J. Howard 3-5, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Campbell Howard 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs; Michael Shamus 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Sam Hurt 2-5, RBI; Albert Thornton 2-4; John Waterworth 1-3, 2 R; Charlie Felmlee 1-4, 4 BB, 4 R. Covenant — Mark Wamhoff 2-4, RBI; Hudson Reese 2-3, 2 R; Odin Erickson 2-4, RBI, 2 R; Chris Albert 2-3, RBI.
Records: VES 7-3. Covenant 4-5.
SOFTBALL
Non-district
Nelson 17, Prince Edward 0 (5 innings)
Nelson;432;53;—;17;13;1
Prince Edward;000;00;—;0;0;6
WP: Ambrye Taylor. LP: Kiley Capati. HR: Ambrye Taylor (Nelson) grand slam to left in top of fourth.
Highlights: Nelson — Taylor 3 IP, 0 H, 2 BB, 7 Ks (3-5, 2B, 3B, HR, 6 RBIs, 3 R); Madison Casey 2 IP, 0 H, 0 BB, 4 Ks (1-4, 2B); Ansley Jenkins 3-4, RBI, 2 R; Delaney Brown 2-4, 2 2B, 4 RBIs, 4 R; Madison Nuckols 1-3, 2B; Kaileigh Critzer 1-3, 2B, 4 R.
Records: Nelson 4-5. Prince Edward 0-6.
BOYS TENNIS
Blue Ridge Athletic Conference
North Cross 8, Virginia Episcopal 1
At North Cross
Singles: Colin Chandel (NC) d. Alex Sterne 8-0; Christian Lang (NC) d. Tad Hardison 8-2; Anderson Ratliff (NC) d. Connor Claiborne 8-4; Thomas Hogshead (VES) d. Paul Schueler 8-0; Nikheel Sherigar (NC) d. Josh Schindler 8-3; Attilio Ciccozzi (NC) d. Jim Smith 8-1.
Doubles: Martin Sota/Henry Lugar (NC) d. Sterne/Hardison 8-1; Alessandro Perin/Tyler Bloomfield (NC) d. Claiborne/Hogshead 8-1; Jacob Juneau/Sam Schaefer (NC) d. J. Schindler/Smith 8-3.
Records: VES 2-2. North Cross 8-0.
OTHER SCORES
GIRLS LACROSSE
Covenant 11, Virginia Episcopal 6
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Jefferson Forest at Tarboro (NC) Classic, TBD
United Christian at Temple Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Nelson at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
LCA at Fluvanna, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Nelson at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
William Byrd at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
VES at Woodberry Forest, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
VES at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.