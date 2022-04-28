Prep scoreboard for Thursday, April 28

BASEBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 17, Liberty 0 (5 innings)

E.C. Glass;307;25;—;17;13;0

Liberty;000;00;—;0;0;5

WP: Mike Harpster. LP: Nick Krantz.

Highlights: ECG — Harpster 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 Ks (3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R); Carter Jones 2-3, 2 3B, 4 RBIs; Cooper Campbell 2-3, 3 RBIs; George Best 2-5, RBI, 2 R; Kevin Breimann 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, 3 R.

Records: E.C. Glass 7-5. Liberty 4-9.

Amherst 12, Liberty 6

Amherst;102;003;6;—;12;7;1

Liberty;230;000;1;—;6;9;8

Wednesday’s result

WP: Nicholas Dawson. LP: Will Holdren. HR: Dalton Wentz (ACHS) to right with one on, two outs in bottom of seventh inning.

Highlights: ACHS —Wentz 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R, SB; Dakota Maberry 2 RBIs, R; Jonah Cunningham 1-2, 2B, 3 R, 2 SB; Hunter Catlett 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Dawson 6 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks). LHS — Parker Holdren 2-4, SB, 2 R; Nick Krantz 1-2, 2 RBIs; Isaiah Bobbitt 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; W. Holdren 5.1 IP, 2 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 Ks (2-3, SB).

Records: Amherst 6-7. Liberty 4-8.

Virginia Independent Conference

Virginia Episcopal 27, Eastern Mennonite 0 (5 innings)

Eastern Mennonite;000;00;—;0;3;2

Virginia Episcopal;(19)60;2x;—;27;21;2

WP: John Waterworth. LP: Luke Rodgers. HR: Jed Howard (VES) to center with two on in bottom of first inning.

Highlights: VES — David Basnight 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 4 R; Howard 2-3, 2B, HR, 6 RBIs; Charlie Felmlee 3-3, 3 2B, 3 RBIs, 4 R; Mac Gates 3-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Waterworth 2-4, RBI, 3 R (3 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 5 Ks); Albert Thornton 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Sam Hurt 2-4, 4 R.

Records: VES 6-8. Eastern Mennonite 0-9.

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Liberty 8, E.C. Glass 7 (8 innings)

Liberty;003;000;32;—;8;3;1

E.C. Glass;000;131;11;—;7;9;8

WP: Maggie Dewitt. LP: Abigail Jones. HR: Abigail Jones 2 (ECG) solo to center in bottom of fourth inning and solo to left in bottom of seventh.

Highlights: Liberty — Makaia Flood 1-5, 2B, RBI; Emma Kimberlin 1-3, RBI; Ashley Goff 1-3, R. ECG — Jones 2-2, 2 HR, 2 RBIs; Jordyn Wright-Goode 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Raven Cooper 2-4, 2B, RBI; Emily Wesley 1-4, 2B, R; Jett Hamilton 5 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 9 Ks (1-3, 2B, R).

Records: Liberty 5-7. E.C. Glass 3-7.

Non-district

Staunton River 3, Lord Botetourt 2

Lord Botetourt;000;002;0;—;2;4;0

Staunton River;020;010;—;3;9;0

Wednesday's result

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Rhyann Jones. HR: Payton Evans (SR) solo to left in bottom of fifth inning.

Highlights: Lord Botetourt — Hadley Evans 1-3, 2 RBIs; Jones 6 IP, 9 H, 3 R/ER, 0 BB, 8 Ks. Staunton River — Wood 7 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 7 Ks; Payton Phillips 2-3, R; Alexis Coles 2-3, 2B, RBI, R; Jena Roach 1-3, 2B, RBI; Payton Evans 1-2, RBI, R; Allie Davidson 1-3, 2B.

Records: Staunton River 13-0. Lord Botetourt 10-2.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

EC. Glass 7, Liberty 1

E.C. Glass;4;3;—;7

Liberty;1;0;—;1

Scoring: Mac Webb (ECG) assisted by Luke Palys, 8:00; Tony Mineo (LHS) unassisted, 20:00; Keaton Napior (ECG) assisted by Webb, 23:00; Connor Reid-Perry (ECG) off penalty kick, 27:00; Owen Dunlop (ECG) unassisted, 37:00; Napior (ECG) assisted by Webb, 49:00; Aidan Palys (ECG) assisted by Napior, 56:00; Dunlop (ECG) unassisted, 65:00.

Saves: ECG — Jack Dawson (50:00) 1, Kasey Morris (22:00) 2, Zach Hardin (8:00) 1. LHS — Blaze Powell 11.

Records: E.C. Glass 8-3. Liberty 5-4.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 6, Jefferson Forest 3

At LCA

Singles: Catherine Mowry (LCA) d. Caitlyn Sewell 8-1; Carla Fernandez-Fournier (LCA) d. Danielle Syrek 8-2; Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Rita Zing 8-0; Amelia Edmonds (JF) d. Carolina Curtis 8-3; Trinity Ebreneyin (JF) Lily Anderson 8-4; Sarah Lindsay (LCA) d. Megan Bell 9-7.

Doubles: Mowry/Fernandez-Fournier (LCA) d. Sewell/Syrek 8-1; A. Anderson/Curtis (LCA) d. Edmonds/Zing 8-4; Ebreneyin/Bell (JF) d. L. Anderson/Ashley Pantana 8-6.

Records: JF 7-3. LCA 7-1.

Heritage 6, Brookville 3

At Heritage

Singles: Sofia Viloria (HHS) d. Tori Yancey 8-3; Malia Manning (HHS) d. Ayrie Kidd 8-3; Sameria Lamberth (HHS) d. Emily Bennett 8-6; Meredith Muncher (BHS) d. Annanda Graves 8-3; Monica Dang (BHS) d. Kara Williams 8-3; Jenny Zhang (HHS) d. Makaylie Sapp 8-2.

Doubles: Viloria/Manning (HHS) d. Yancey/Bennett 8-4; Kidd/Muncher (BHS) d. Lamberth/Faith Jacobs 8-3; Lynzie Claros/Kara Williams (HHS) d. Dang/Sapp 8-8 (7-5).

Records: Brookville 2-6. Heritage 3-7.

Liberty 9, Brookville 0

At Brookville, Wednesday

Singles: Kayla Gravely d. Ayrie Kidd 8-5; Madi Painchaud d. Ariana Pineda Martinez 8-0; Laci Craig d. Emily Bennett 8-1; Jaiden Napier d. Meredith Muncher 8-3; Jayden Hurt d. Monica Dang 8-1; Jasmine King d. Makaylie Sapp 8-2.

Doubles: Gravely/Morgan Tolley d. Kidd/Bennett 8-7 (6-1); Painchaud/Napier d. Pineda/Muncher 8-4; Craig/Hurt d. Dang/Sapp 8-2.

Records: Liberty 4-4, 4-2. Brookville 2-5, 1-5.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 9, Amherst 0

At Amherst

Singles: Spencer Knight d. Jacob Tasker 8-0; Henry Scruggs d. Jack Pitts 8-0; Devon Davis d. Seth Johnson 8-0; Sebastian Ploch d. Sawyer Berry 8-0; Pierce Martin d. Ashton Bryant 8-0; Ben Mays d. AJ Bryant 8-0.

Doubles: Knight/Scruggs d. Tasker/Pitts 8-0; Davis/Mays d. Johnson/Berry 8-0; Martin/Ploch d. Ash. Bryant/AJ Bryant 8-0.

Records: E.C. Glass 10-1. Amherst 3-4.

Heritage 9, Brookville 0

At Heritage

Singles: Morgan Thompson d. Levi Wellman 8-3; Alec Stickle d. Simon Emery 8-1; Zachary Delafuente d. Ben Surratt 8-0; Ethan Malone d. Gavin Satterfield 8-2; Sean Kim win by forfeit; Calvin Guo win by forfeit.

Doubles: Thompson/Stickle d. Wellman/Emery 9-8 (7-3); Delafuente/Malone d. Surratt/Satterfield 8-3; Kim/Guo win by forfeit.

Records: Brookville 0-8. Heritage 5-4.

Liberty Christian 6, Jefferson Forest 3

At Jefferson Forest

Singles: Jack Riordan (JF) def. Bennett Mowry 8-1; Blake Hogan (JF) def. Hudson Brooks 8-5; Kian Swartz (LCA) def. Nash Prinzbach 8-3; Jon Hoover (LCA) def. Adam Ellett 8-4; Landon Bivens (LCA) def. Callias Frank 8-0; Matt Palzewicz (LCA) def. Luke Ellett 8-2.

Doubles: Riordan/Hogan (JF) def. Mowry/Swartz 8-2; Hudson/Bivens (LCA) def. Prinzbach/A. Ellett 8-2; Hoover/Caleb Pantana (LCA) def. Stephen Tibbs/L. Ellett 8-3.

Records: LCA 6-1. Jefferson Forest 4-5.

OTHER SCORES

Girls Soccer: E.C. Glass 6, Liberty 0; Liberty Christian 2, Brookville 1

Boys Lacrosse: Jefferson Forest 11, Cave Spring 9

Girls Tennis: Franklin County 5, Staunton River 4

Boys Tennis: Franklin County 6, Staunton River 3

FRIDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Appomattox at Altavista, 5 p.m.

Gretna at William Campbell, 5 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

Staunton River at Franklin County, 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Altavista at Appomattox, 5 p.m.

Chatham at Nelson, 5 p.m.

William Campbell at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Randolph-Henry at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Heritage at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Franklin County, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

North Cross at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.

Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

William Fleming at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Staunton River at William Fleming, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Trinity Episcopal at Virginia Episcopal, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Miller at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Cave Spring, 6 p.m.