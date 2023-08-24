VOLLEYBALL
Non-District
Brookville 3, Altavista 1
At Altavista
Scores: 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 25-14.
Highlights: A — Emma Greer 7 kills; Carter Stinnette 6 kills, 3 aces; Khiya Cottle 5 kills, 1 block; Aralynn Bowling 3 aces; Riley Stinnette 5 digs; Emma Andrews 5 digs; Breanna Crozier 1 block.
Records: Brookville 2-0. Altavista 1-1.
Amherst 3, Nelson 0
At Nelson
Scores: 25-15, 25-15, 25-22.
Highlights: A — Hannah Mull 15 kills; Kynslee Wilson 28 assists, 2 aces; Autumn Meadows 8 kills, 3 aces.
Records: Amherst 1-0.
Staunton River 3, Liberty 1
At Staunton River
Scores: 25-19, 25-11, 16-25, 25-23.
Highlights: L — Aleaxis Conklin 15 kills; Jenna Goff 7 kills; Kendall Lucas 8 kills; Jadyn Clark 33 assists; Emma Mayhew 29 digs.
Records: Liberty 0-2. Staunton River 1-2.
Jefferson Forest 3, Salem 0
At Jefferson Forest
Scores: 25-20, 25-20, 25-21.
Highlights: JF — Erin Blackston 15 kills, 4 blocks, 3 digs, 4 aces; Takayla Wroten 12 kills, 4 digs; Cassie Witt 7 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Ashlyn Mace 33 assists, 2 digs.
Records: Salem 2-1. Jefferson Forest 2-0.
VACA
Timberlake Christian 3, Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 0
At Timberlake Christian
Scores: 25-9, 25-13, 25-6.
Highlights: TCS — Cambre Phillips 16 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs; Maddie Breland 5 kills, 5 aces, 6 digs; Taylyn Kennedy 23 assists, 5 aces, 6 digs.
Records: Smith Mountain Lake Christian 0-2. Timberlake Christian 2-0.
GOLF
Dogwood District
William Campbell 178, Altavista 204, Gretna 229
At Hat Creek Golf Course, Par 36
Individual Scores: 42 — Landon Elder (WC); 43 — Tristian Rising (WC); 44 — Braxton Williamson (WC); 46 — Neal Harter (A); 49 — Chase Hedrick (WC); 51 — Randall Overby (A), Jay Dalton (G); 53 — Jake Thomas (A), Blake Dalton (G); 54 — Jaden Hogan (A); 55 — Daniel Pritchard (G); 72 — James Thomas (G).
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
FOOTBALL
Heritage at Albemarle, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Liberty at William Byrd, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Central Lunenburg, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Randolph-Henry at Nelson County, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Magna Vista, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Salem, 8 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Blue Ridge Christian at Timberlake Christian, 5:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
New Covenant at Timberlake Christian, 6:30 p.m.