Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 75, Jefferson Forest 59
JEFFERSON FOREST (3-2, 2-1 Seminole)
Scott 4, Ellis 1, Cooper Stamn 21, Lesniak 8, Mosley 5, Kelka Alwal 20. Totals 16 20-31 59.
E.C. GLASS (3-0, 3-0 Seminole)
Jason Knox 11, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 33, Aidan Treacy 19, Gilbert 2, Hamlette 2, Brestel 3, Cashwell 2. Totals 29 10-17 75.
Jefferson Forest;10;12;16;21;—;59
E.C. Glass;15;18;16;26;—;75
3-point goals: JF 7 (Stamn 5, Lesniak, Alwal). Glass 7 (Knox, Conner, Harris 2, Treacy 2, Brestel).
Highlights: JF — Alwal 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal. ECG — Harris 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Knox 3 assists, 1 block, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Gilbert 3 steals.
Brookville 43, Liberty 37
LIBERTY (1-5, 0-3 Seminole)
Smith 1, Holdren 9, Kittrell 4, Joe Cutler 12, Marques Williams 11. Totals 15 1-6 37.
BROOKVILLE (2-7, 1-2 Seminole)
Allen 3, Aaron Martin 13, Dey 2, Harbour 2, Bishop Harvey 13, Evans 5, Payne 4, McDaniel 1. Totals 14 14-22 43.
Liberty;11;9;9;8;—;37
Brookville;11;12;10;10;—;43
3-point goals: Liberty 6 (Holdren 3, Cutler 2, Williams). Brookville 1 (Allen).
Highlights: Brookville — Evans 7 rebounds, 3 assists.
Liberty Christian 62, Heritage 43
HERITAGE (1-3, 1-1 Seminole)
Toms 4, Miller 2, Simieon McMillan 21, Kelso 2, Price 5, Tucker 5, Clark 2, Yuille 2. Totals 19 5-11 43.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (4-1, 2-1 Seminole)
Duff 2, Lawson Sweeney 18, Landon Etzel 25, Damon 2, Wood 3, Hartless 7, Staples 5. Totals 20 19-31 62.
Heritage;6;10;16;11;—;43
LCA;13;17;19;13;—;62
3-point goals: Heritage none. LCA 3 (Etzel 2, Hartless).
Highlights: Heritage — McMillan 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Clark 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Toms 3 steals. LCA — Etzel 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Damon 4 steals, 9 rebounds, 1 assist; Hartless 5 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty 57, Brookville 18
BROOKVILLE (5-4, 1-2 Seminole)
Farnsworth 4, Reynoso 4, Smith 4, Stinnett 2, Yancey 2, Lee 2. Totals 6 5-10 18.
LIBERTY (6-0, 3-0 Seminole)
Iyana Sigei 25, Shania Brown 11, Taniesha Brown 10, St. John 5, Smith 4, Adams 2. Totals 25 2-6 57.
Brookville;2;3;6;7;—;18
Liberty;22;12;19;4;—;57
3-point goals: Brookville 1 (Reynoso). Liberty 5 (Sigei 4, St. John).
Highlights: Liberty — Sigei's 25 points is a career high; Brown (11 rebounds) notched her sixth straight double-double to begin her freshman year.
Liberty Christian 61, Heritage 20
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (4-3, 3-0 Seminole)
Avery Mills 22, Rivard 5, Grinstead 2, Davis 2, Emmy Stout 27, Christopher 3. Totals 23 10-15 61.
HERITAGE (2-5, 1-2 Seminole)
Powell 3, Alexander 5, Garvin 8, Peterson 2, Coles 2. Totals 7 4-8 20.
LCA;16;17;18;10;—;61
Heritage;6;5;7;2;—;20
3-point goals: Liberty Christian 5 (Mills 4, Rivard). Heritage 2 (Garvin 2).
Non-District
Glenvar 45, Staunton River 42
GLENVAR (4-2)
Johnson 2, McKenzie Harris 13, Forster 4, Thompson 6, Rhyan Harris 15, Keen 5. Totals 16 11-20 45.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-5)
Roach 4, Hamren 5, Long 2, Tolley 7, Ava Farr 15, Ferguson 7, Horine 2. Totals 15 8-10 42.
Glenvar;10;4;14;17;—;45
Staunton River;7;12;12;11;—;42
3-point goals: Glenvar 2 (M. Harris, R. Harris). Staunton River 4 (Hamren, Tolley, Farr 2).
Highlights: Staunton River — Ferguson 13 rebounds.
BOYS SWIMMING
Seminole District
Dual Meet, Crosswhite Athletic Club
Scores: LCA 84, E.C. Glass 68; LCA 95, Brookville 49; E.C. Glass 87, Brookville 55
First-place individuals — 200 Medley Relay: LCA (JC Gordon, Sam Mejia, Jake Choi, Gabe Provost) 1:48.99; 200 Free: JC Gordon (LCA) 1:48.88; 200 IM: Luke King (ECG) 2:15.73; 50 Free: George Xu (BHS) 23.43; 100 Fly: Jake Choi (LCA) 1:02.28; 100 Free: Matthew Palzewicz (LCA) 55.51; 500 Free: JC Gordon (LCA) 4:46.73; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Mac Webb, Shaun Clark, Charlie Webb, Jayden Clark) 1:43.99; 100 Back: Matthew Palzewicz (LCA) 1:04.79; 100 Breaststroke: Luke King (ECG) 1:11.36; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Joshua Miller, Mac Webb, Luke King, Shaun Clark) 3:53.68.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Seminole District
Dual Meet, Crosswhite Athletic Club
Scores: E.C. Glass 81, LCA 63; LCA 94, Brookville 21; E.C. Glass 81, Brookville 23
First-place individuals — 200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Lily Jablonski, Elizabeth Eskridge, Emory Hill, Libbie Sommardahl) 2:11.70; 200 Free: Emory Hill (ECG) 2:08.07; 200 IM: Lily Jablonski (ECG) 2:45.96; 50 Free: Ella Tinsley (BHS) 28.07; 100 Fly: Hadley Hunt (LCA) 1:18.29; 100 Free: Lily Jablonski (ECG) 1:10.17; 500 Free: Emily Asbury (ECG) 7:20.30; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Leland Landes, Evelyn Gowen, Jane Gowen, Emily Asbury) 2:12.58; 100 Back: Ella Tinsley (BHS) 1:11.55; 100 Breaststroke: Emory Hill (ECG) 1:15.40; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Leland Landes, Libbie Sommardahl, Lily Jablonski, Emory Hill) 4:30.33.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal vs. Charlotte Country Day in Cannon School (N.C.) tournament, 6 p.m.
Appomattox at Amherst, 7 p.m.
New Covenant in Kings Cup Tournament at Grace Christian, 8:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Covenant in Kings Cup Tournament at Grace Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Amherst at Chatham, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Staunton River, Louisa, Roanoke Valley Christian, Tuscarora in Virginia Commonwealth Games Indoor Track & Field Invite at Liberty University, 9 a.m.
Liberty Christian, Appomattox, Prince Edward, Turner Ashby, at Heritage High, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Appomattox, Altavista, Amherst, Galileo, George Washington at Altavista YMCA, 5 p.m.
Jefferson Forest, Carroll County, James River (Buchanan), Franklin County at Franklin County YMCA, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty vs. Heritage at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Rustburg in Bobby Bates Wrestling Classic at UVa Wise, 4 p.m.
Appomattox, Heritage in Turner Ashby Holiday Tournament, 5 p.m.
Amherst in Willie Walters/Jaye Copp Tournament at James Wood, 6 p.m.