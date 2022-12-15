 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 15

E.C. Glass orb

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 75, Jefferson Forest 59

JEFFERSON FOREST (3-2, 2-1 Seminole)

Scott 4, Ellis 1, Cooper Stamn 21, Lesniak 8, Mosley 5, Kelka Alwal 20. Totals 16 20-31 59. 

E.C. GLASS (3-0, 3-0 Seminole)

Jason Knox 11, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 33, Aidan Treacy 19, Gilbert 2, Hamlette 2, Brestel 3, Cashwell 2. Totals 29 10-17 75. 

Jefferson Forest;10;12;16;21;—;59

E.C. Glass;15;18;16;26;—;75

3-point goals: JF 7 (Stamn 5, Lesniak, Alwal). Glass 7 (Knox, Conner, Harris 2, Treacy 2, Brestel). 

Highlights: JF — Alwal 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal. ECG — Harris 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 4 steals; Knox 3 assists, 1 block, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Gilbert 3 steals. 

Brookville 43, Liberty 37

LIBERTY (1-5, 0-3 Seminole)

Smith 1, Holdren 9, Kittrell 4, Joe Cutler 12, Marques Williams 11. Totals 15 1-6 37. 

BROOKVILLE (2-7, 1-2 Seminole)

Allen 3, Aaron Martin 13, Dey 2, Harbour 2, Bishop Harvey 13, Evans 5, Payne 4, McDaniel 1. Totals 14 14-22 43. 

Liberty;11;9;9;8;—;37

Brookville;11;12;10;10;—;43

3-point goals: Liberty 6 (Holdren 3, Cutler 2, Williams). Brookville 1 (Allen). 

Highlights: Brookville — Evans 7 rebounds, 3 assists. 

Liberty Christian 62, Heritage 43

HERITAGE (1-3, 1-1 Seminole)

Toms 4, Miller 2, Simieon McMillan 21, Kelso 2, Price 5, Tucker 5, Clark 2, Yuille 2. Totals 19 5-11 43. 

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (4-1, 2-1 Seminole)

Duff 2, Lawson Sweeney 18, Landon Etzel 25, Damon 2, Wood 3, Hartless 7, Staples 5. Totals 20 19-31 62. 

Heritage;6;10;16;11;—;43

LCA;13;17;19;13;—;62

3-point goals: Heritage none. LCA 3 (Etzel 2, Hartless). 

Highlights: Heritage — McMillan 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Clark 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Toms 3 steals. LCA — Etzel 7 rebounds, 2 steals; Damon 4 steals, 9 rebounds, 1 assist; Hartless 5 rebounds. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Liberty 57, Brookville 18

BROOKVILLE (5-4, 1-2 Seminole)

Farnsworth 4, Reynoso 4, Smith 4, Stinnett 2, Yancey 2, Lee 2. Totals 6 5-10 18. 

LIBERTY (6-0, 3-0 Seminole)

Iyana Sigei 25, Shania Brown 11, Taniesha Brown 10, St. John 5, Smith 4, Adams 2. Totals 25 2-6 57. 

Brookville;2;3;6;7;—;18

Liberty;22;12;19;4;—;57

3-point goals: Brookville 1 (Reynoso). Liberty 5 (Sigei 4, St. John). 

Highlights: Liberty — Sigei's 25 points is a career high; Brown (11 rebounds) notched her sixth straight double-double to begin her freshman year.   

Liberty Christian 61, Heritage 20

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (4-3, 3-0 Seminole)

Avery Mills 22, Rivard 5, Grinstead 2, Davis 2, Emmy Stout 27, Christopher 3. Totals 23 10-15 61.

HERITAGE (2-5, 1-2 Seminole)

Powell 3, Alexander 5, Garvin 8, Peterson 2, Coles 2. Totals 7 4-8 20.

LCA;16;17;18;10;—;61

Heritage;6;5;7;2;—;20

3-point goals: Liberty Christian 5 (Mills 4, Rivard). Heritage 2 (Garvin 2).

Non-District

Glenvar 45, Staunton River 42

GLENVAR (4-2)

Johnson 2, McKenzie Harris 13, Forster 4, Thompson 6, Rhyan Harris 15, Keen 5. Totals 16 11-20 45.

STAUNTON RIVER (0-5)

Roach 4, Hamren 5, Long 2, Tolley 7, Ava Farr 15, Ferguson 7, Horine 2. Totals 15 8-10 42.

Glenvar;10;4;14;17;—;45

Staunton River;7;12;12;11;—;42

3-point goals: Glenvar 2 (M. Harris, R. Harris). Staunton River 4 (Hamren, Tolley, Farr 2).

Highlights: Staunton River — Ferguson 13 rebounds.

BOYS SWIMMING

Seminole District

Dual Meet, Crosswhite Athletic Club

Scores: LCA 84, E.C. Glass 68; LCA 95, Brookville 49; E.C. Glass 87, Brookville 55

First-place individuals — 200 Medley Relay: LCA (JC Gordon, Sam Mejia, Jake Choi, Gabe Provost) 1:48.99; 200 Free: JC Gordon (LCA) 1:48.88; 200 IM: Luke King (ECG) 2:15.73; 50 Free: George Xu (BHS) 23.43; 100 Fly: Jake Choi (LCA) 1:02.28; 100 Free: Matthew Palzewicz (LCA) 55.51; 500 Free: JC Gordon (LCA) 4:46.73; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Mac Webb, Shaun Clark, Charlie Webb, Jayden Clark) 1:43.99; 100 Back: Matthew Palzewicz (LCA) 1:04.79; 100 Breaststroke: Luke King (ECG) 1:11.36; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Joshua Miller, Mac Webb, Luke King, Shaun Clark) 3:53.68. 

GIRLS SWIMMING

Seminole District

Dual Meet, Crosswhite Athletic Club

Scores: E.C. Glass 81, LCA 63; LCA 94, Brookville 21; E.C. Glass 81, Brookville 23

First-place individuals — 200 Medley Relay: E.C. Glass (Lily Jablonski, Elizabeth Eskridge, Emory Hill, Libbie Sommardahl) 2:11.70; 200 Free: Emory Hill (ECG) 2:08.07; 200 IM: Lily Jablonski (ECG) 2:45.96; 50 Free: Ella Tinsley (BHS) 28.07; 100 Fly: Hadley Hunt (LCA) 1:18.29; 100 Free: Lily Jablonski (ECG) 1:10.17; 500 Free: Emily Asbury (ECG) 7:20.30; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Leland Landes, Evelyn Gowen, Jane Gowen, Emily Asbury) 2:12.58; 100 Back: Ella Tinsley (BHS) 1:11.55; 100 Breaststroke: Emory Hill (ECG) 1:15.40; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Leland Landes, Libbie Sommardahl, Lily Jablonski, Emory Hill) 4:30.33. 

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal vs. Charlotte Country Day in Cannon School (N.C.) tournament, 6 p.m.

Appomattox at Amherst, 7 p.m.

New Covenant in Kings Cup Tournament at Grace Christian, 8:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Covenant in Kings Cup Tournament at Grace Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Amherst at Chatham, 7 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Staunton River, Louisa, Roanoke Valley Christian, Tuscarora in Virginia Commonwealth Games Indoor Track & Field Invite at Liberty University, 9 a.m.

Liberty Christian, Appomattox, Prince Edward, Turner Ashby, at Heritage High, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Appomattox, Altavista, Amherst, Galileo, George Washington at Altavista YMCA, 5 p.m.

Jefferson Forest, Carroll County, James River (Buchanan), Franklin County at Franklin County YMCA, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty vs. Heritage at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Rustburg in Bobby Bates Wrestling Classic at UVa Wise, 4 p.m.

Appomattox, Heritage in Turner Ashby Holiday Tournament, 5 p.m.

Amherst in Willie Walters/Jaye Copp Tournament at James Wood, 6 p.m.

