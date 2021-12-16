Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 53, Heritage 45
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (5-0, 4-0 Seminole)
Thomas 6, Sebastian Akins 19, Landon Etzel 16, Holmes 6, Harris 6. Totals 20 8-11 53.
HERITAGE (3-3, 2-2 Seminole)
Brown 8, Hussain Williams 15, Banks 2, McMillan 8, Anderson 2, Kyle Ferguson 10. Totals 17 5-10 45.
LCA;21;5;13;14;—;53
Heritage;9;7;12;17;—;45
3-point goals: LCA 5 (Etzel 4, Akins). Heritage 6 (Brown 2, Williams 2, Ferguson 2).
Highlights: LCA — Thomas 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block; Holmes 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Harris 7 rebounds. HHS — Banks 6 rebounds; Williams 5 rebounds, 1 block; McMillian 3 steals.
Amherst 50, Rustburg 46
RUSTBURG (3-5, 1-3 Seminole)
Tayvon Vassal-Crider 20, Burke 4, Mayhew 7, Jaidian Johnson 11, Fields 4. Totals 17 9-18 46.
AMHERST (2-1, 2-1 Seminole)
L. Brown 7, Jordan 6, Justin Burns 14, Sweeney 3, Andrews 6, Irving 4, Idore 2, Cashwell 4, Smith 4. Totals 21 7-16 50.
Rustburg;11;9;5;21;—;46
Amherst;12;10;7;21;—;50
3-point goals: Rustburg 3 (Vassal-Crider 2, Mayhew). Amherst 1 (Sweeney).
Non-District
Altavista 78, Randolph-Henry 25
RANDOLPH-HENRY (1-3)
Dailey 3, Charlton 5, Mosley 4, Skelton 2, Brodnax 2, Jennings 3, Burton 4, Gee 4. Totals 11 0-2 25.
ALTAVISTA (5-2)
Tweedy 5, Anthony Clay 11, Boyd 3, Dawkins 5, Ryan Hart 22, Reynolds 2, Stuart Hunt 24, Ford 6. Totals 31 6-6 78.
Randolph-Henry;5;11;5;4;—;25
Altavista;39;11;12;16;—;78
3-point goals: Randolph-Henry 3 (Dailey, Charlton, Jennings). Altavista 10 (Hunt 5, Hart, Dawkins, Boyd, Clay, Tweedy).
Highlights: A — Dawkins 7 assists, 6 steals; Hart 5 steals; Hunt 5 steals, 10 rebounds.
Note: The Altavista and LCA boys teams will play next in the Bob Johnson Classic, set for Saturday at Lord Botetourt. The event includes 10 teams that all feature at least one coach who was part of the men’s basketball program at Emory & Henry, where the late Johnson coached for decades and was athletic director. Saturday will mark the inaugural year for the event organizers hope to hold annually; the classic was planned to debut last year but couldn’t be held because of the pandemic. Altavista and coach Casey Johnson, the son of Bob Johnson, will kick off play at noon against John Battle. LCA wraps up the day at 8 p.m. against Parry McCluer.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 63, Heritage 12
HERITAGE (0-6, 0-3 Seminole)
Preston 2, Alexander 2, Howard 2, Jones 3, Coleman 1, Steadman 2. Totals 4 4-6 12.
LCA (5-1, 4-0 Seminole)
Avery Mills 30, Anderson 6, Jenkins 8, Grinstead 3, Muntsleg 3, Ciara Laslie 11, Robbins 2. Totals 25 5-9 63.
Heritage;4;3;3;2;—;12
LCA;22;21;12;8; —;63
3-point goals: LCA 8 (Mills 7, Laslie).
Highlights: LCA — Robbins 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals; Laslie 7 steals.
Amherst 39, Rustburg 18
AMHERST (3-4, 1-3 Seminole)
Jasmine West 11, McKayla Padgett 10, Lloyd 7, Thomas 4, Hooper 3, Wall 2, Massie 2. Totals 15 6-9 39
RUSTBURG (4-4, 1-3 Seminole)
Jones 9, Morris 5, Crider 4. Totals 6 3-10 18.
Amherst;10;9;9;11;—;39
Rustburg;2;7;4;5; —;18
3-point goals: Amherst 3 (Padgett 2, Hooper). Rustburg 1 (Morris).
FRIDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Heritage vs. Spotswood at Harrisonburg High, 5 p.m.
Nelson at Stuarts Draft, 5:30 p.m.
Brookville vs. Liberty, 5:30 p.m.
New Covenant vs. Grove Christian in Kings Cup at Grace Christian, 5:30 p.m.
VES at Charlotte Christian (N.C.), 6:30 p.m.
Amherst at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest vs. Broadway in Roger Bergey Classic at Harrisonburg High, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Regents, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Regents, 5:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Temple Christian, 5:45 p.m.
VES at Forsyth Country Day (N.C.), 6 p.m.
Brookville at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Altavista, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Stuarts Draft, 7 p.m.
Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Western Albemarle, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
E.C. Glass, Monticello, Rustburg at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.
Heritage, Altavista, Amherst, Brookville, Liberty at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
Liberty Christmas Invitational at LU, 3 p.m.
E.C. Glass in Reindeer Classic at JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, N.C., 5 p.m.