Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 16

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 53, Heritage 45

Amherst 50, Rustburg 46

Non-District

Altavista 78, Randolph-Henry 25

Note: The Altavista and LCA boys teams will play next in the Bob Johnson Classic, set for Saturday at Lord Botetourt. The event includes 10 teams that all feature at least one coach who was part of the men’s basketball program at Emory & Henry, where the late Johnson coached for decades and was athletic director. Saturday will mark the inaugural year for the event organizers hope to hold annually; the classic was planned to debut last year but couldn’t be held because of the pandemic. Altavista and coach Casey Johnson, the son of Bob Johnson, will kick off play at noon against John Battle. LCA wraps up the day at 8 p.m. against Parry McCluer.