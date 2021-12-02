Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Rustburg 42, Altavista 40
RUSTBURG (1-1)
Dixon 2, Tayvon Crider 16, Burke 8, Reynolds 4, Taylor 4, Johnson 3, Allen 2, Fields 3.
ALTAVISTA (2-1)
Anthony Clay 11, Boyd 2, Dawkins 2, Hart 5, Stuart Hunt 10, Randle Ford 10. Totals 15 5-10 40.
Rustburg;11;9;10;12;—;42
Altavista;11;10;11;8;—;40
3-point goals: Rustburg 4 (Crider 3, Taylor). Altavista 5 (Clay 3, Ford 2).
Highlights: Ford hit a 3-pointer for Altavista to tie it with 10 seconds to go; Reynolds hit a shot in the lane with one second left for the game-winner for RHS.
Tuesday's result
Non-conference
Benedictine 74, Virginia Episcopal 71, 2OT
BENEDICTINE (2-0)
Johnson 9, Winstead 2, Davin Cosby 27, Daniels 4, Jaden Doughty 32. Totals 28 12-22 74.
VES (3-1)
Pieren Young 15, Walker Andrews 21, Efe Sekeroglu 15, Augie Brody 10, Roberts 8, Koudelka 2. Totals 23 16-22 71.
Benedictine;7;11;14;18;10;14—;74
Virginia Episcopal13;13;9;15;10;11;71
3-point goals: Benedictine 6 (Johnson, Cosby 4, Daniels). VES 9 (Young 3, Walker 5, Brody).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Rustburg 29, Altavista 14
ALTAVISTA (2-1)
Shelton 8, Pennix 5, Parnell 1. Totals 5 2-8 14.
RUSTBURG (1-1)
Morris 8, Jones 8, Crider 5, Mayhew 4, Ochs 2, Riddle 2. Totals 12 4-9 29.
Altavista;3;0;7;4;—;14
Rustburg;8;12;5;4;—;29
3-point goals: Altavista 2 (Shelton 2). Rustburg 1 (Mayhew).
FRIDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jefferson Forest vs. Hidden Valley in Knights Tip Off Classic at Cave Spring, 5:30 p.m.
Temple Christian vs. Fresta Valley Christian in kickoff tournament at United Christian, 5:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Woodberry Forest, 6:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Woodberry Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Rustburg at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Liberty, 7 p.m.
VES at Kiski School (Pennsylvania), TBA
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian vs. Chelsea Academy in Grace Christian Invitational Tournament, 3:30 p.m.
Temple Christian vs. Fresta Valley Christian in kickoff tournament at United Christian, 4 p.m.
New Covenant vs. TBA in Grace Christian Invitational Tournament, 5:30 p.m.
Staunton River at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.
VES at Roanoke Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Gretna at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.
Western Albemarle at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Amherst, Appomattox, Prince Edward at Hampden-Sydney, 6 p.m.
Liberty, E.C. Glass at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.