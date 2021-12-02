 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 2
Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Rustburg 42, Altavista 40

RUSTBURG (1-1)

Dixon 2, Tayvon Crider 16, Burke 8, Reynolds 4, Taylor 4, Johnson 3, Allen 2, Fields 3. 

ALTAVISTA (2-1)

Anthony Clay 11, Boyd 2, Dawkins 2, Hart 5, Stuart Hunt 10, Randle Ford 10. Totals 15 5-10 40.

Rustburg;11;9;10;12;—;42

Altavista;11;10;11;8;—;40

3-point goals: Rustburg 4 (Crider 3, Taylor). Altavista 5 (Clay 3, Ford 2).

Highlights: Ford hit a 3-pointer for Altavista to tie it with 10 seconds to go; Reynolds hit a shot in the lane with one second left for the game-winner for RHS.

Tuesday's result

Non-conference 

Benedictine 74, Virginia Episcopal 71, 2OT

BENEDICTINE (2-0)

Johnson 9, Winstead 2, Davin Cosby 27, Daniels 4, Jaden Doughty 32. Totals 28 12-22 74.

VES (3-1)

Pieren Young 15, Walker Andrews 21, Efe Sekeroglu 15, Augie Brody 10, Roberts 8, Koudelka 2. Totals 23 16-22 71.

Benedictine;7;11;14;18;10;14—;74

Virginia Episcopal13;13;9;15;10;11;71

3-point goals: Benedictine 6 (Johnson, Cosby 4, Daniels). VES 9 (Young 3, Walker 5, Brody).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Rustburg 29, Altavista 14

ALTAVISTA (2-1)

Shelton 8, Pennix 5, Parnell 1. Totals 5 2-8 14.

RUSTBURG (1-1)

Morris 8, Jones 8, Crider 5, Mayhew 4, Ochs 2, Riddle 2. Totals 12 4-9 29.

Altavista;3;0;7;4;—;14

Rustburg;8;12;5;4;—;29

3-point goals: Altavista 2 (Shelton 2). Rustburg 1 (Mayhew).

FRIDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Forest vs. Hidden Valley in Knights Tip Off Classic at Cave Spring, 5:30 p.m.

Temple Christian vs. Fresta Valley Christian in kickoff tournament at United Christian, 5:30 p.m.

New Covenant at Woodberry Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Rustburg at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Liberty, 7 p.m.

VES at Kiski School (Pennsylvania), TBA

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Timberlake Christian vs. Chelsea Academy in Grace Christian Invitational Tournament, 3:30 p.m. 

Temple Christian vs. Fresta Valley Christian in kickoff tournament at United Christian, 4 p.m.

New Covenant vs. TBA in Grace Christian Invitational Tournament, 5:30 p.m.

Staunton River at Liberty, 5:30 p.m.

VES at Roanoke Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Gretna at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Amherst at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

Western Albemarle at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Amherst, Appomattox, Prince Edward at Hampden-Sydney, 6 p.m.

Liberty, E.C. Glass at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Amherst, Liberty in Shumaker Classic at Parry McCluer, 6 p.m.

VES at Hargrave Military, TBA

