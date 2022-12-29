Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 29

BOYS BASKETBALL
Stinger Shootout Championship
Brookville 44, Staunton River 38
STAUNTON RIVER (2-8)
Gibson 3, Azavion Childress 10, Eggleston 7, Sheets 6, Proctor 2, Austin 9, Brown 1. Totals 10 16-22 38.
BROOKVILLE (4-7)
Collison 8, Allen 2, Martin 7, Dey 4, Harbour 3, Bishop Harvey 16, Evans 2, Payne 2. Totals 13 15-19 44.
Staunton River;7;7;10;14;—;38
Brookville;0;13;20;11;—;44
3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Gibson, Eggleston). Brookville 3 (Collison 2, Harbour).
Highlights: B — Harvey went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, had five assists and five rebounds and was named the tournament MVP.
Non-District
Jefferson Forest 50, Floyd County 48
At Cave Spring
JEFFERSON FOREST (4-2)
Isaiah Scott 11, Burrill 3, Donovan Elliott 12, Stamn 6, Lesniak 2, Kelka Alwal 12, Hamilton 4. Totals 23 1-3 50.
FLOYD COUNTY (5-2)
Micah Underwood 12, Harrington 8, Contrell 8, R. Swortzel 5, Kaiden Swortzel 15. Totals 20 6-7 48.
Jeff. Forest;8;12;10;20;—;50
Floyd County;10;7;13;18;—;48
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Scott 2, Burrill). Floyd County 2 (Underwood 2).
Highlights: JF — Elliott hit the game-winning basket with 1.8 seconds left.
Other Scores
Twila Showalter Invitational: Spotswood 63, E.C. Glass 56, OT
Northside Invitational: Roanoke Catholic 63, Liberty Christian 58
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal vs. Taylor Allderdice in Carolina Invitational (Charleston, S.C.), 2:45 p.m.
Liberty Christian in Northside Invitational, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Cave Spring, 7:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Staunton River in Holy Angels tournament at Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum, 9:30 a.m.
Rustburg, Liberty Christian, Liberty, Brookville, Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 10 a.m.