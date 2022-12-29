 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company
agate

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 29

  • Updated
  • 0
Brookville orb

BOYS BASKETBALL

Stinger Shootout Championship

Brookville 44, Staunton River 38

STAUNTON RIVER (2-8)

Gibson 3, Azavion Childress 10, Eggleston 7, Sheets 6, Proctor 2, Austin 9, Brown 1. Totals 10 16-22 38.

BROOKVILLE (4-7)

Collison 8, Allen 2, Martin 7, Dey 4, Harbour 3, Bishop Harvey 16, Evans 2, Payne 2. Totals 13 15-19 44.

Staunton River;7;7;10;14;—;38

Brookville;0;13;20;11;—;44

3-point goals: Staunton River 2 (Gibson, Eggleston). Brookville 3 (Collison 2, Harbour).

Highlights: B — Harvey went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter, had five assists and five rebounds and was named the tournament MVP.

People are also reading…

Non-District

Jefferson Forest 50, Floyd County 48

At Cave Spring

JEFFERSON FOREST (4-2)

Isaiah Scott 11, Burrill 3, Donovan Elliott 12, Stamn 6, Lesniak 2, Kelka Alwal 12, Hamilton 4. Totals 23 1-3 50.

FLOYD COUNTY (5-2)

Micah Underwood 12, Harrington 8, Contrell 8, R. Swortzel 5, Kaiden Swortzel 15. Totals 20 6-7 48.

Jeff. Forest;8;12;10;20;—;50

Floyd County;10;7;13;18;—;48

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Scott 2, Burrill). Floyd County 2 (Underwood 2).

Highlights: JF — Elliott hit the game-winning basket with 1.8 seconds left. 

Other Scores

Twila Showalter Invitational: Spotswood 63, E.C. Glass 56, OT

Northside Invitational: Roanoke Catholic 63, Liberty Christian 58

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal vs. Taylor Allderdice in Carolina Invitational (Charleston, S.C.), 2:45 p.m.

Liberty Christian in Northside Invitational, 6 p.m. 

Jefferson Forest at Cave Spring, 7:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Staunton River in Holy Angels tournament at Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum, 9:30 a.m.

Rustburg, Liberty Christian, Liberty, Brookville, Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 10 a.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams struggling to 'relax' after retiring from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert