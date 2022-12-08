 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 8

  • 0

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 65, Amherst 44

AMHERST (1-4)

Hannah Hooper 16, McKayla Padgett 11, Awanda 2, Lloyd 4, McKe. Padgett 3, Wall 4, Martin 4. Totals 18 8-18 44.

FOREST (3-1)

Kennedy Hancock 23, Bella Hill 13, Moriah Tate 11, West 1, Rupert 4, Shrader 5, Ferrell 4, Dawkins 2, Robinson 2. Totals 26 7-14 65.

Amherst;7;10;10;17;—;44

Forest;18;18;26;3;—;65

3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 6 (Hill 3, Tate 2, Shrader).

Highlights: JF — Hill 6 steals, 6 assists; Hancock 5 rebounds, 4 steals.

Liberty 60, E.C. Glass 36

E.C. GLASS (1-2)

Sparks 7, Destiny Word 11, Milam 1, Williams 3, Plaza 3, Williamson 2, Matthews 9. Totals 9 16-25 36.

LIBERTY (4-0)

Iyana Sigei 19, Bri Adams 13, St. John 9, Shania Brown 14, T. Brown 5. Totals 23 6-20 60.

E.C. Glass;7;9;12;8;—;36

Liberty;19;8;20;13;—;60

3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 2 (Williams, Plaza), Liberty 8 (Sigei 5, St. John 2, Adams).

Highlights: ECG — Matthews 11 rebounds; Williamson 5 blocks.

FRIDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Waynesboro at Amherst, 7 p.m.

New Covenant at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 6 p.m.

Smith Mountain Lake Christian at New Covenant, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Amherst at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Chatham at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

E.C. Glass vs. Amherst, Liberty Christian, Rustburg, at Heritage High, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Amherst, Liberty, E.C. Glass at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.

Rustburg vs. Heritage at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Amherst in Sherando Duals, 11:30 a.m.

Appomattox, E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian, Brookville, Rustburg in Titan Toughman at Hidden Valley, 3 p.m.

Staunton River in Indian Classic at Dobyns-Bennett High (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest orb
