Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 65, Amherst 44
AMHERST (1-4)
Hannah Hooper 16, McKayla Padgett 11, Awanda 2, Lloyd 4, McKe. Padgett 3, Wall 4, Martin 4. Totals 18 8-18 44.
FOREST (3-1)
Kennedy Hancock 23, Bella Hill 13, Moriah Tate 11, West 1, Rupert 4, Shrader 5, Ferrell 4, Dawkins 2, Robinson 2. Totals 26 7-14 65.
Amherst;7;10;10;17;—;44
Forest;18;18;26;3;—;65
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 6 (Hill 3, Tate 2, Shrader).
Highlights: JF — Hill 6 steals, 6 assists; Hancock 5 rebounds, 4 steals.
Liberty 60, E.C. Glass 36
E.C. GLASS (1-2)
Sparks 7, Destiny Word 11, Milam 1, Williams 3, Plaza 3, Williamson 2, Matthews 9. Totals 9 16-25 36.
LIBERTY (4-0)
Iyana Sigei 19, Bri Adams 13, St. John 9, Shania Brown 14, T. Brown 5. Totals 23 6-20 60.
E.C. Glass;7;9;12;8;—;36
Liberty;19;8;20;13;—;60
3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 2 (Williams, Plaza), Liberty 8 (Sigei 5, St. John 2, Adams).
Highlights: ECG — Matthews 11 rebounds; Williamson 5 blocks.
FRIDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Waynesboro at Amherst, 7 p.m.
New Covenant at Smith Mountain Lake Christian, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 6 p.m.
Smith Mountain Lake Christian at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Chatham at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
E.C. Glass vs. Amherst, Liberty Christian, Rustburg, at Heritage High, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Amherst, Liberty, E.C. Glass at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.
Rustburg vs. Heritage at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Amherst in Sherando Duals, 11:30 a.m.
Appomattox, E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian, Brookville, Rustburg in Titan Toughman at Hidden Valley, 3 p.m.
Staunton River in Indian Classic at Dobyns-Bennett High (Tenn.), 4:30 p.m.