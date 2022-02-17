Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 17

BOYS SWIMMING
Class 2 Championships
At SwimRVA
Team scores: 1. Radford 311, 2. Bruton 204, 3. Virginia 182, 4. Marion 161, 5. Strasburg 146, 6. Clarke County 137, 7. Madison County 124, 8. Central 93, 9. George Wythe and Graham 74, 11. Appomattox 69, 12. Poquoson 68, 13. James River 66, 14. Nandua 58, 15. Appomattox Regional Governors School 49, 16. Galax and Altavista 43, 18. Glenvar 37, 19. Mountain View 36, 20. East Rockingham 35, 21. Fort Chiswell 34, 22. Middlesex 26, 23. Lancaster 23, 24. Giles and Auburn 22, 26. Central Wise 17, 27. Prince Edward 8, 26. JI Burton 3, 29. Patrick Henry 1.
200 Medley Relay: 1. Radford 1:42.81, 9. Appomattox (Charlie Drinkard, Tyler Burton, Bennett Goodman, Gabe Thompson) 2:06.77; 200 Freestyle: 1. Riley Thompson (Bruton) 1:49.78, 15. Burton (Appomattox) 2:28.09; 200 IM: 1. Trent Hollandsworth (Radford) 1:57.10, 2. Kris Schultz (Altavista) 1:57.59; 50 Freestyle: 1. Stone Fisher (Radford) 21.90, 11. Eli Schubert (Altavista) 25.04, 13. Drinkard (Appomattox) 25.34, 14. Goodman (Appomattox) 25.55; 1-meter diving: 1. Ben Shull (Radford) 365.10; 100 Butterfly: 1. Hampton Wohlford (Radford) 54.34, 10. Goodman (Appomattox) 1:04.77; 100 Freestyle: 1. Ian Andressen (ARGS) 48.61; 500 Freestyle: 1. Schultz (Altavista) 4:53.13; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Radford 1:32.13, 7. Appomattox (Goodman, Thompson, Burton, Drinkard) 1:46.16; 100 Backstroke: 1. Caleb Patton (Marion) 54.39, 8. Drinkard (Appomattox) 1:04.47; 100 Breaststroke: 1. William St. John (East Rockingham) 59.60; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bruton 3:34.00.
People are also reading…
GIRLS SWIMMING
Class 2 Championships
At SwimRVA
Team scores: 1. Bruton 232, 2. Radford 199, 3. George Wythe 197, 4. Nandua 192, 5. Glenvar 185, 6. Strasburg 166, 7. Galax 122, 8. Clarke County 114, 9. Tazewell 107, 10. Poquoson 100, 11. Appomattox 78, 12. Marion 77, 13. Graham and East Rockingham 63, 15. Giles 58, 16. Altavista 48, 17. Alleghany 46, 18. Central 39, 19. Gate City 32, 20. Auburn 29, 21. Virginia 26, 22. Madison County 21, 23. Patrick Henry 18, 24. Mountain View 16, 25. Union 12, 26. Middlesex 8, 27. Lancaster and Central Wise 4, 29. Prince Edward 3.
200 Medley Relay: 1. George Wythe 1:58.25, 9. Appomattox (Catherine Thomas, Kate Hix, Mia Goodman, Berkley Jamerson) 2:12.59, 12. Altavista (Gaby Green, Trinity Shirlen, Micah Andrews, Emma Andrews) 2:19.09; 200 Freestyle: 1. Mima Llamas (Galax) 1:57.96, 12. E. Andrews (Altavista) 2:22.87, 13. Emily Giles (Altavista) 2:29.87; 200 IM: 1. Tatum Robinson (George Wythe) 2:08.88; 50 Freestyle: 1. Claire Griffith (Glenvar) 24.33, 4. Thomas (Appomattox) 26.25; 1-meter diving: 1. Tommie Bloomer (Radford) 328.90; 100 Butterfly: 1. Robinson (George Wythe) 57.86, 3. Thomas (Appomattox) 1:01.60; 100 Freestyle: 1. Griffith (Glenvar) 53.04, 10. Morgan Flamm (Appomattox) 1:02.44, 12. Andrews (Altavista) 1:05.50; 500 Freestyle: 1. Kayla Spincis (Clarke County) 5:20.38, 9. Giles (Altavista) 6:44.58; 200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Glenvar 1:46.35, 8. Appomattox (Hix, Goodman, Flamm, Jamerson) 2:04.17, 14. Altavista (Shirlen, Green, Leah Andrews, Giles) 2:06.34; 100 Backstroke: 1. Llamas (Galax) 59.84, 15. Green (Altavista) 1:21.00, 16. L. Andrews (Altavista) 1:24.35; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Chloe Check (Bruton) 1:08.86, 11. Shirlen (Altavista) 1:22.43; 400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Bruton 3:47.65.
FRIDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
North Cross at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
New Covenant at Carlisle, 6:30 p.m.
Pulaski County at E.C. Glass in Region 4D quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Western Albemarle in Region 4D quarterfinals, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian vs. Roanoke Valley Christian in VACA South Region semifinals at Westover Christian, 4:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Carlisle, 5 p.m.
Blacksburg at E.C. Glass in Region 4D quarterfinals, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Pulaski County in Region 4D quarterfinals, 6 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Covenant 6:30 p.m.
DIVING
VISAA Championships (girls) at Cub Run RECenter in Chantilly, 1 p.m.
SWIMMING
Class 4 Championships at SwimRVA, 9:05 a.m.
VISAA Championships at Claude Moore Recreation Center in Sterling, 9:30 a.m.
WRESTLING
Class 1, 2, 3 Championships at Salem Civic Center, 10 a.m.
Class 4 Championships at Virginia Beach Sportscenter, 10 a.m.
VISAA Championships at Benedictine 5 p.m.