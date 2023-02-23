GIRLS BASKETBALL

Region 3C Semifinals

Liberty Christian 53, Turner Ashby 41

TURNER ASHBY (18-7)

Knight 1, Simmers 8, Brynne Gerber 10, Conley 2, Smith 3, Miller 3, Raevin Washington 14. Totals 16 8-15 41.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (19-5)

Avery Mills 28, Jenkins 5, Emmy Stout 18, Christopher 2. Totals 17 16-21 53.

Turner Ashby;12;11;10;8;—;41

Liberty Christian;15;15;3;20;—;53

3-point goals: Turner Ashby 1 (Miller). Liberty Christian 3 (Mills 3).

Highlights: TA — Washington 7 rebounds, 3 blocks; LCA — Mills 5 steals, 5 rebounds; Stout 15 rebounds, 3 blocks.

Next: No. 1 seed LCA punched a spot in the Class 3 state tournament and will play No. 2 seed Spotswood in the Region 3C championship at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Spotswood 59, Liberty 33

LIBERTY (17-6)

Shania Brown 14, Sigei 7, T. Brown 6, Whorley 3, Harrison 2, St. John 1. Team totals not available.

SPOTSWOOD (19-3)

Zoli Khalil 16, Alana Taylor 10, Riley Joyner 10, Doss 8, Mayhew 6, Fisher 4, Grefe 3, Jones. Team totals not available.

Liberty;6;7;13;7;—;33

Spotswood;19;14;12;14;—;59

3-point goals: Liberty 1 (Whorley). Spotswood 6 (Joyner 3, Taylor 2, Khalil).

MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings

Note: These polls are compiled by MaxPreps' computer rankings and are not produced by or affiliated with the Virginia High School League. They are not chosen by coaches, sportswriters or fans. Rankings take into account wins and losses, quality victories and strength of schedule.

Class 1 (25 of 49): 1. Honaker, 2. Eastside, 3. Rappahannock County, 4. Parry McCluer, 5. Cumberland, 6. Eastern Montgomery 7. George Wythe-Wytheville, 8. Rappahannock, 9. Twin Valley, 10. Buffalo Gap, 11. J.I. Burton, 12. Rural Retreat, 13. Fort Chiswell, 14. William Campbell, 15. King & Queen Central, 16. Lebanon, 17. Grundy, 18. Auburn, 19. Twin Springs, 20. Franklin, 21. Essex, 22. Galax, 23. Surry County, 24. Rye Cove, 25. Narrows. ... 34. Altavista.

Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. Gate City, 2. Central Wise, 3. Floyd County, 4. Richlands, 5. Ridgeview, 6. John Marshall, 7. Clarke County, 8. Strasburg, 9. Central Woodstock, 10. Alleghany, 11. Luray, 12. Brunswick, 13. Chatham, 14. Union, 15. Glenvar, 16. Poquoson, 17. Marion, 18. Page County, 19. Nandua, 20. James River-Buchanan, 21. East Rockingham, 22. Windsor, 23. Buckingham, 24. John Battle, 25. Patrick County. ... 30. Appomattox. ... 35. Gretna, 36. Nelson.

Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Carroll County, 2. Meridian, 3. Spotswood, 4. Hopewell, 5. Lord Botetourt, 6. Cave Spring, 7. Liberty Christian, 8. Turner Ashby, 9. Brentsville District, 10. I.C. Norcom, 11. Liberty-Bedford, 12. Culpeper County, 13. Lafayette, 14. Magna Vista, 15. Fluvanna County, 16. Lakeland, 17. William Monroe, 18. Christiansburg, 19. Broadway, 20. Lake Taylor, 21. Wilson Memorial, 22. Fort Defiance, 23. Charlottesville, 24. Skyline, 25. Northside. ... 27. Brookville. ... 31. Staunton River. ... 43. Heritage-Lynchburg. ... 50. Rustburg.

Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. Pulaski, 2. King's Fork, 3. Sherando, 4. Hampton, 5. Deep Creek, 6. Manor, 7. Millbrook, 8. Louisa County, 9. Tuscarora, 10. Monacan, 11. Eastern View, 12. Hanover, 13. Grafton, 14. Jamestown, 15. James Wood, 16. Salem, 17. Matoaca, 18. Henrico, 19. Chancellor, 20. Jefferson Forest, 21. Blacksburg, 22. Warwick, 23. Mechanicsville, 24. Kettle Run, 25. Warhill. ... 30. E.C. Glass. ... 33. Amherst.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MaxPreps.com Top 25 VHSL Rankings

Note: These polls are compiled by MaxPreps' computer rankings and are not produced by or affiliated with the Virginia High School League. They are not chosen by coaches, sportswriters or fans. Rankings take into account wins and losses, quality victories and strength of schedule.

Class 1 (25 of 55): 1. Lancaster, 2. George Wythe (Wytheville), 3. Franklin, 4. Altavista, 5. Middlesex, 6. Auburn, 7. Lebanon, 8. Chilhowie, 9. Northampton, 10. Twin Springs, 11. Narrows, 12. Carver, 13. Westmoreland, 14. Eastside, 15. Honaker, 16. Essex, 17. Buffalo Gap, 18. Bland County, 19. Parry McCluer, 20. Grundy, 21. J.I. Burton, 22. William Campbell, 23. Patrick Henry (Glade Spring), 24. Covington, 25. Northumberland.

Class 2 (25 of 47): 1. John Marshall, 2. Radford, 3. Floyd County, 4. Virginia High, 5. Brunswick, 6. James River-Buchanan, 7. Glenvar, 8. Madison County, 9. Greensville County, 10. Thomas Jefferson, 11. Alleghany, 12. Gate City, 13. Ridgeview, 14. Strasburg, 15. Nandua, 16. Nottoway, 17. Gretna, 18. Clarke County, 19. Union, 20. East Rockingham, 21. Martinsville, 22. Patrick County, 23. Graham, 24. Buckingham, 25. Central Wise. ... 42. Appomattox. ... 44. Nelson.

Note: John Marshall is ranked the No. 1 team in the United States, regardless of classification, two spots ahead of Paul VI (Chantilly) of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association.

Class 3 (25 of 52): 1. Northside, 2. Spotswood, 3. Cave Spring, 4. Hopewell, 5. Tunstall, 6. Skyline, 7. Lake Taylor, 8. Abingdon, 9. Lord Botetourt, 10. Petersburg, 11. Staunton, 12. Fluvanna County, 13. Lafayette, 14. Booker T. Washington, 15. Charlottesville, 16. Heritage-Lynchburg, 17. Carroll County, 18. Rustburg, 19. William Byrd, 20. Liberty Christian, 21. Broadway, 22. Wilson Memorial, 23. Phoebus, 24. William Monroe, 25. Caroline. ... 35. Brookville. ... 40. Staunton River. ... 45. Liberty-Bedford.

Class 4 (25 of 58): 1. E.C. Glass, 2. King's Fork, 3. Western Albemarle, 4. Tuscarora, 5. Varina, 6. Jefferson Forest, 7. Loudoun County, 8. Matoaca, 9. Broad Run, 10. Churchland, 11. Heritage-Newport News, 12. Loudoun Valley, 13. King George, 14. Hampton, 15. Dinwiddie, 16. Monacan, 17. GW-Danville, 18. Eastern View, 19. Sherando, 20. Handley, 21. Bassett, 22. Hanover, 23. Great Bridge, 24. Rock Ridge, 25. Courtland. ... 27. Amherst.

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Region 4D Championship

Western Albemarle at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Region 1B Championship

Altavista at Franklin, 6 p.m.