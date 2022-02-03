Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Feb. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 60, Rustburg 39
RUSTBURG (8-10, 4-8 Seminole)
Tayvon Vassal-Crider 15, Burke 4, Reynolds 4, Marcus 2, Mayhew 2, Allen 6, Fields 4. Totals 14 9-12 39.
E.C. GLASS (14-2, 10-1)
D. Harris 2, Conner 5, O'Maundre Harris 11, Treacy 9, Smith 2, Hamlette 3, Hopkins 6, Eli Wood 16, Dunlop 2, Gilbert 4. Totals 26 5-11 60.
Rustburg;6;6;17;10;—;39
E.C. Glass;6;15;21;17;—;60
3-point goals: Rustburg 2 (Vassal-Crider 2). E.C. Glass 3 (Conner, Treacy, Wood).
Highlights: Rustburg — Taylor 5 rebounds, 1 assist; Vassal-Crider 2 assists, 1 block. E.C. Glass — Harris 4 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals; Hopkins 8 rebounds; Wood 3 blocks, 2 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals; Dunlop 5 rebounds, 1 block, 3 steals.
Liberty Christian 55, Liberty 31
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (13-3, 9-2 Seminole)
Tanner Thomas 11, Duff 5, Etzel 9, Sully Holmes 14, Nnajiofor 2, Hartless 2, Damon 3, Jenkins 2, Harris 4, Wood 3. Totals 19 13-22 55.
LIBERTY (2-12, 0-10)
Smith 1, Johnson 7, Sigei 2, Hurt 2, Holdren 7, Brown 7, Cutler 3, Williams 2. Totals 10 7-19 31.
LCA;17;14;14;10;—;55
Liberty;9;3;11;8;—;31
3-point goals: LCA 4 (Etzel, Holmes 2, Wood). Liberty 4 (Johnson, Holdren, Brown 2).
Highlights: LCA — Thomas 11 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 steal; Duff 5 rebounds. Liberty — Hurt 5 rebounds, 3 assists; Cutler 2 assists, 5 rebounds, 2 steals.
Amherst 52, Brookville 45
BROOKVILLE (5-12, 2-8 Seminole)
Bowles 8, Martin 2, Tayshaun Butler 11, Bishop Harvey 16, Howard 5, McDaniel 1, Wood 2. Totals 16 8-14 45.
AMHERST (7-8, 4-7)
AJ Jordan 16, Justin Burns 13, Morris 4, Elliott 7, Andrews 4, Idore 3, Cashwell 5. Totals 18 10-25 52.
Brookville;19;7;9;10;—;45
Amherst;16;14;10;12;—;52
3-point goals: Brookville 5 (Butler, Harvey 3, Howard). Amherst 6 (Jordan 2, Burns 2, Elliott, Andrews).
Dogwood District
Appomattox 72, Gretna 37
GRETNA (0-13)
Dy'Veion Hall 11, Gunn 8, Scott 8, Reeves 3, Waller 2, Brooks 2, Patterson 2, Williams 1. Totals 14 7-17 37.
APPOMATTOX (4-7)
Ervis Davin 18, Brandon Adams 12, Gray Petterson 10, Wheeler 9, Busa 9, Fleshman 7, Harris 3, Pennix 2, Caruso 2. Totals 29 8-21 72.
Gretna;11;12;9;5;—;37
Appomattox;19;23;21;9;—;72
3-point goals: Gretna 2 (Scott, Hall). Appomattox 6 (Davin 3, Adams 2, Busa).
Highlights: Appomattox — Wheeler 11 rebounds, 5 blocks; Davin 5 steals, 5 rebounds.
Altavista 56, Dan River 31
ALTAVISTA (11-2, 5-0 Dogwood)
Tweedy 6, Jayden Boyd 11, Hughes 2, Hart 6, Reynolds 2, Stuart Hunt 27, Ford 2. Totals 24 3-10 56.
DAN RIVER (4-8, 2-4)
Dickerson 7, Griffin 7, Glass 2, Davis 3, Ferguson 8, Brandon 4. Totals 10 7-12 31.
Altavista;15;10;10;20;—;56
Dan River;9;6;9;7;—;31
3-point goals: Altavista 5 (Hunt 4, Boyd). Dan River 4 (Ferguson 2, Davis, Griffin).
Highlights: Altavista — Hunt 10 rebounds, 5 assists; Hart 7 assists, 6 rebounds; Boyd 7 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 49, Rustburg 28
E.C. GLASS (17-1, 12-0 Seminole)
Jamiyah Henry 16, Jordan Wright-Goode 13, Polley 6, Williams 5, Williamson 4, A. Kennedy 2, Osborne 3. Totals 18 8-15 49.
RUSTBURG (7-10, 3-9)
Imani Crider 12, Mayhew 6, Morris 5, Riddle 2, Ochs 2, Jones 1. Totals 8 12-20 28.
E.C. Glass;11;17;15;6;—;49
Rustburg;4;9;7;8;—;28
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 5 (Henry 3, Polley, Williams). Rustburg none.
Highlights: ECG — Henry 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists; Osborne 5 assists; Williamson 7 rebounds; Goode 12 rebounds, 4 steals.
Liberty 47, Liberty Christian 41
LIBERTY (10-7, 7-4 Seminole)
Cierra St. John 18, Iyana Sigei 14, Adams 8, Brown 5, Gonzalez 2. Totals 18 7-17 47.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (12-3, 10-2)
Jordyn Robbins 16, Laslie 8, Jenkins 8, Grinstead 4, Muntslag 2, Anderson 2, Lambert 1. Totals 14 12-20 41.
Liberty;7;12;15;13;—;47
LCA;4;9;10;18;—;41
3-point goals: Liberty 4 (St. John 3, Sigei). LCA 1 (Laslie).
Highlights: LHS — Sigei 3 steals; Brown 9 rebounds.
Amherst 33, Brookville 24
BROOKVILLE (5-10, 2-9)
Dobyns 3, Reynoso 9, Bonds 1, Watkins 2, Stinnette 5, Shelton 2. Totals 9 2-6 24.
AMHERST (6-12, 3-7)
Lloyd 5, Massie 2, Thomas 3, Wall 3, Padgett 8, West 8, Hooper 5. Totals 11 8-14 33.
Brookville;2;7;5;10;—;24
Amherst;8;4;11;10;—;33
3-point goals: Brookville 2 (Dobyns, Reynoso). Amherst 2 (Padgett, Hooper).
Jefferson Forest 59, Heritage 22
JEFFERSON FOREST (11-7, 8-4 Seminole)
Br. Hill 2, Billa Hill 11, Tate 7, West 5, Bo Knight 15, Kennedy Hancock 11, Dawkins 4, Martin 4. Totals 20 14-16 59.
HERITAGE (0-16, 0-10)
Preston 2, Miller 7, Howard 5, Garvin 4, Jones 4. Totals 9 2-3 22.
Jeff. Forest;17;28;6;8;
Heritage;2;6;10;4;—;22
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 5 (Be. Hill 2, Tate, West, Knight). Heritage 2 (Miller, Howard).
Dogwood District
Altavista 36, Dan River 31, OT
DAN RIVER (8-4, 5-1)
India Edmunds 12, Farmer 7, Noble 5, Wells 3, Marable 2, Sunders 2. Totals 10 10-22 31.
ALTAVISTA (9-4, 5-1)
Vittoria Lanzilotti 15, Dawson 7, DeBernard 5, Shelton 4, Pennix 3, Pannell 2. Totals 14 7-24 36.
Dan River;12;3;8;8;0;—;31
Altavista;7;3;9;12;5;—;36
3-Point Goals: Dan River 1 (Wells). Altavista 1 (DeBernard).
Dan River 49, Nelson 46
Wednesday's late result
NELSON (4-12, 3-3 Dogwood)
Rachel Thompson 14, Tamya Vest 10, Giles 8, Tinsley 7, Meredith 4, Horsley 3. Totals 15 13-19 46.
DAN RIVER (8-3, 5-0)
Lee-Lee Farmer 24, Marable 6, Edmunds 6, Wells 5, Noble 5, Stork 1. Totals 19 5-17 49.
Nelson;9;10;6;21;—;46
Dan River;15;9;13;12;—;49
3-Point Goals: Nelson 3 (Thompson 2, Vest), Dan River 6 (Farmer 5, Wells).
Highlights: DR — Farmer 12 rebounds, 6 steals; Marable 6 steals; Edmunds 14 rebounds.
Blue Ridge Conference
Roanoke Catholic 39, New Covenant 36
ROANOKE CATHOLIC (8-5)
Nance 3, Drapac 2, Meg Hemphill 19, C. O’herron 4, Mickie Oherron 10, Llavore 1. Totals 16 5-8 39.
NEW COVENANT (5-11)
E. Walker 3, B. Walker 9, Kidd 9, Anna Burton 15. Totals 12 4-10 36.
Roanoke Catholic;12;10;8;9;—;39
New Covenant;12;8;5;11;—;36
3-point goals: Roanoke Catholic 2 (Nance, Hemphill). New Covenant 8 (Kidd 3, Burton 5).
Highlights: NCS — E. Walker 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 6 steals; B. Walker 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 4 steals, 4 blocks; Olsen 5 rebounds, 1 steal; Burton 3 blocks.
FRIDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
Dan River at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Chatham at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Covenant at Chatham Hall, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Timberlake Christian, 6 p.m.
Gretna at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Nelson, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Appomattox, Halifax County at Halifax YMCA, 6 p.m.
Seminole District Championships at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Seminole District Championships at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 4 p.m.