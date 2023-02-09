BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Heritage 58, Amherst 51
AMHERST (13-8, 5-8 Seminole)
AJ Jordan 17, Elliott 3, Justin Burns 10, Morris 3, Martez Andrews 16, Irving 2. Totals 20 8-9 51.
HERITAGE (11-8, 8-5 Seminole)
Toms 1, Clark 2, Slaughter 6, Fitzgerald 5, Simieon McMillan 16, Tucker 7, Terrell Washington 17, Yuille 4. Totals 17 20-28 58.
Amherst;10;8;17;16;—;51
Heritage;13;13;15;15;—;58
3-point goals: Amherst 3 (Jordan, Elliott, Morris). Heritage 4 (Slaughter 2, Fitzgerald, Tucker).
Highlights: Heritage — Washington 10 rebounds, McMillan 9 rebounds.
E.C. Glass 61, Liberty Christian 25
E.C. GLASS (18-2, 13-0 Seminole)
D. Harris 5, Jason Knox 12, Conner 3, O'Maundre Harris 20, Treacy 2, Gilbert 2, Hamlette 2, William Brestel 10, Wood 2, Ball 3. Totals 24 6-14 61.
LCA (12-9, 7-6 Seminole)
Duff 4, Sweeney 3, Hildebrand 2, Damon 3, Hartless 1, Staples 1, Harris 9, Elder 2. Totals 7 9-17 25.
Glass;12;24;11;14;—;61
LCA;6;5;9;5;—;25
3-point goals: Glass 7 (D. Harris, Knox 2, Conner, O. Harris, Brestel 2). LCA 2 (Duff, Sweeney).
Highlights: Glass — Conner 4 assists, 2 steals; O. Harris 5 assists, 6 rebounds, 4 steals. LCA — Damon 7 rebounds, 4 assists.
Rustburg 47, Brookville 45
RUSTBURG (12-9, 5-8 Seminole)
Mayhew 8, Tayvon Vassal-Crider 15, Burke 7, Sherard 7, Moorman 2, Parrish 7, Crickenberger 1. Totals 17 8-13 47.
BROOKVILLE (6-15, 3-10 Seminole)
Martin 2, Bishop Harvey 21, Evans 3, Trey Payne 11, Wood 8. Totals 16 10-16 45.
Rustburg;7;18;8;14;—;47
Brookville;14;14;14;3;—;45
3-point goals: Rustburg 5 (Mayhew 2, Crider, Sherard, Parrish). Brookville 3 (Harvey 2, Payne).
Highlights: BHS — Harvey 6 rebounds, Payne 6 rebounds, Martin 6 rebounds. Rustburg — Parrish hit the game-winning, mid-range jumper with 2 seconds remaining, giving Rustburg the win and its only lead of the game.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 52, Liberty 44
LIBERTY (15-5, 8-5 Seminole)
Sigei 3, Adams 3, Cierra St. John 22, Smith 1, Shania Brown 14, T. Brown 1. Totals 16 9-19 44.
JEFFERSON FOREST (16-5, 10-3 Seminole)
Moriah Tate 12, Bella Hill 10, Rupert 4, Kennedy Hancock 20, Ferrell 4, Martin 2. Totals 18 14-17 52.
Liberty;10;12;10;12;—;44
Forest;17;9;8;18;—;52
3-point goals: Liberty 3 (St. John 3). Jefferson Forest 2 (Hill 2).
Highlights: LHS — S. Brown 14 rebounds; St. John 5 steals. JF — Tate 4 assists, 2 steals; Hill 3 assists, 3 steals; Rupert 10 rebounds; Hancock 5 rebounds; Ferrell 9 rebounds.
Brookville 41, Rustburg 18
BROOKVILLE (10-11, 5-8 Seminole)
Stinnett 9, Yancey 8, Farnsworth 7, Reynoso 7, Lee 6, Christian 2, Smith 2. Totals 16 6-15 41.
RUSTBURG (1-20, 0-13 Seminole)
Tyree 6, Crews 5, L. Rosser 4, S. Rosser 2, Womble 1. Totals 6 5-14 18.
Brookville;4;7;21;9;—;41
Rustburg;2;3;3;10;—;18
3-point goals: Brookville 3 (Reynoso 2, Lee). Rustburg 1 (Crews).
Liberty Christian 57, E.C. Glass 29
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (15-5, 13-0 Seminole)
Avery Mills 24, Jenkins 4, Rivard 3, Grinstead 6, Davis 2, Emmy Stout 15, Christopher 3. Totals 22 10-12 57.
E.C. GLASS (11-10, 7-6 Seminole)
Osborne 6, Richerson 1, Sparks 2, Word 8, Milam 2, Jordan Matthews 10. Totals 11 6-10 29.
LCA;21;20;6;10;—;57
Glass;6;5;7;11;—;29
3-point goals: LCA 3 (Mills 3). Glass 1 (Osborne).
BOYS SWIMMING
Region 4D Championships
At Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Wednesday
Team scores: 1. Western Albemarle 478, 2. Jefferson Forest 414, 3. Blacksburg 348, 4. Salem 241, 5. E.C. Glass 198, 6. Louisa 113, 7. Halifax 64, 8. Amherst 63, 9. Orange County 38, 10. GW-Danville 25.
First-place individuals — 200 Medley Relay: Jefferson Forest (Brendan Whitfield, Max Schonfelder, Jack Mills, Owen Widzisz) 1:36.79; 200 Free: Travis Hitt (Western Albemarle) 1:49.98; 200 IM: Anthony Garono (WA) 1:59.84; 50 Free: Owen Widzisz (Jefferson Forest) 22.23; 1-meter Dive: David Roethlisberger (Blacksburg) 455.05; 100 Fly: Zach Easter (Salem) 53.92; 100 Free: Jeremiah Nicholson (WA) 50.08; 500 Free: Carter Rice (Jefferson Forest) 4:57.94; 200 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Jack Mills, Ryan Frasier, Max Schonfelder, Brendan Whitfield) 1:25.05; 100 Back: Sam Bledsoe (WA) 56.28; 100 Breaststroke: Ryan Kennedy (WA) 1:02.11; 400 Free Relay: Jefferson Forest (Jack Mills, Ryan Frasier, Max Schonfelder, Brendan Whitfield) 3:09.98.
Other local top 5 finishers — 200 Medley Relay: 4. E.C. Glass (Joshua Miller, Luke King, Mason Gallagher, Ian Pontius) 1:49.14; 200 Free: 4. Joshua Warren (Jefferson Forest) 1:53.13, 5. Noah Kasper (Jefferson Forest) 2:03.26; 100 Fly: 2. Owen Widzisz (Jefferson Forest) 54.37, 5. Owen Rempfer (Jefferson Forest) 55.65; 100 Free: 3. Ryan Frasier (Jefferson Forest) 50.31; 500 Free: 3. Joshua Warren (Jefferson Forest) 5:12.93; 200 Free Relay: 4. E.C. Glass (Jaedyn Clark, Ian Pontius, Mason Gallagher, Shaun Clark) 1:37.42; 100 Breaststroke: 3. Owen Rempfer (Jefferson Forest) 1:02.63; 400 Free Relay: 5. E.C. Glass (Jaedyn Clark, Joshua Miller, Luke King, Shaun Clark) 3:38.16.
Region 3C Championships
At Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Wednesday
Team scores: 1. Liberty Christian 84, 2. Charlottesville 72, 3. Rockbridge 67, 4. Spotswood 60, 5. Waynesboro 59, 6. Brookville 56, 7. Turner Ashby 50, 8. Heritage 45, 9. Monticello 39, 10. Fluvanna 20, 11. Rustburg 8, T12. Broadway 6, Wilson Memorial 6.
First-place individuals — 200 Medley Relay: Charlottesville 1:42.53; 200 Free: JC Gordon (LCA) 1:45.55; 200 IM: Adam Bautista (Waynesboro) 2:04.80; 50 Free: Cole Martin (Spotswood) 22.17; 1-meter Dive: Andrew Mayfield (Brookville) 363.65; 100 Fly: Dylan King (Spotswood) 54.24; 100 Free: Cole Martin (Spotswood) 48.12; 500 Free: JC Gordon (LCA) 4:50.54; 200 Free Relay: Charlottesville 1:31.38; 100 Back: Keagan Black (Rockbridge County) 54.80; 100 Breaststroke: Seam Kim (Heritage) 1:02.52; 400 Free: Charlottesville 3:23.32.
Other local top 5 finishers — 200 Medley Relay: 4. LCA (JC Gordon, Sam Mejia, Jake Choi, Gabe Provost) 1:45.97; 200 Free: George Xu (Brookville)1:48.39, 5. Noah Wells (Rustburg) 1:57.98; 200 IM: 4. Simon Emery (Brookville) 2:13.54, 5. Matthew Muller (LCA) 2:14.70; 1-meter Dive: 2. Hunter Wright (Brookville) 290.45; 100 Fly: 3. George Xu (Brookville) 54.38; 500 Free: 5. Noah Wells (Rustburg) 5:35.75; 200 Free Relay: 2. LCA (Landon Bivens, Gabe Provost, Jake Choi, JC Gordon) 1:32.26, 4. Heritage (Sean Kim, Chase Stickle, Alec Stickle, Ethan Malone) 1:35.78; 100 Back: 4. Matthew Muller (LCA) 58.96; 100 Breaststroke: 2. Simon Emery (Brookville) 1:02.57, 5. Alec Stickle (Heritage) 1:07.46; 400 Free Relay: 5. LCA (Landon Bivens, Matthew Muller, Michele Vivacqua, Matthew Palzewicz) 3:36.45.
GIRLS SWIMMNG
Region 4D Championships
At Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Wednesday
Team scores: 1. Western Albemarle 478, 2. Jefferson Forest 414, 3. Blacksburg 348, 4. Salem 241, 5. E.C. Glass 198, 6. Louisa 113, 7. Halifax 64, 8. Amherst 63, 9. Orange County 38, 10. GW-Danville 25.
First-place individuals — 200 Medley Relay: Western Albemarle 1:49.83; 200 Free: Sarah Jordan (WA) 2:02.48; 200 IM: Eliza Osada (WA) 2:14.51; 50 Free: Emory Hill (E.C. Glass) 24.07; 1-meter Dive: Emma LaFountain (Salem) 399.05; 100 Fly: Lily Phillips (WA) 59.95; 100 Free: Emory Hill (E.C. Glass) 53.25; 500 Free: Annabelle Badgley (Blacksburg) 5:24.26; 200 Free Relay: Western Albemarle 1:40.25; 100 Back: Katherine Kovarik (Jefferson Forest) 1:05.92; 100 Breaststroke: Ellie Schundler (WA) 1:10.51; 400 Free Relay: Western Albemarle 3:38.14.
Other local top 5 finishers — 200 Medley Relay: 3. Jefferson Forest (Anna Mills, Hannah Qi, Avery Mahland, Ruby Duis) 2:01.61, 4. E.C. Glass (Libbie Sommardahl, Lili Jablonski, Emory Hill, Elizabeth Eskridge) 2:06.58; 200 Free: 4. Avery Mahland (Jefferson Forest) 2:07.59; 50 Free: 5. Ruby Duis (Jefferson Forest) 25.99; 1-meter Dive: 3. Rylee Champney (Jefferson Forest) 329.00; 500 Free: Katherine Kovarik (Jefferson Forest) 5:56y.50; 200 Free Relay: 5. Jefferson Forest (Rylee Champney, Anna Dodge, Payton Heimbach, Katherine Kovarik) 1:52.62; 100 Back: 2. Anna Mills (Jefferson Forest) 1:07.47; 400 Free Relay: 3. Jefferson Forest (Ruby Duis, Rylee Champney, Anna Mills, Avery Mahland) 4:02.87.
Region 3C Championships
At Christiansburg Aquatic Center, Wednesday
Team scores: 1. Monticello 96, 2. Turner Ashby 93.50, 3. Fluvanna 83, 4. Spotswood 72, 5. Rockbridge 54, 6. Charlottesville 45.50, T7. Wilson Memorial 30, Heritage 30, 9. Waynesboro 26, 10. Liberty 11, 11. LCA 9. 12. Brookville 8, 13. Broadway 3.
First-place individuals — 200 Medley Relay: Monticello 1:53.92; 200 Free: Molly Beckwith (Turner Ashby) 1:59.55; 100 IM: Alexia Wright (Turner Ashby) 2:13.17; 50 Free: Sarah Dunham (Spotswood) 24.18; 1-meter Dive: Sarah Beth Robinson (Fluvanna) 266.85; 100 Fly: Alexandra Fuller (Fluvanna) 57.24; 100 Free: Ali Pfaff (Rockbridge) 50.34; 500 Free: Allisan Bendall (Monticello) 5:23.27; 200 Free Relay: Turner Ashby 1:44.27; 100 Back: Ali Pfaff (Rockbridge) 54.54; 100 Breaststroke: Emily Breeden (Waynesboro) 1:11.72; 400 Free Relay: Spotswood 3:53.71.
Other local top 5 finishers — 200 Free Relay: 4. Hannah Kim (Heritage) 1:15.98; 200 IM: 3. Emily Judy (Heritage) 2:14.64, 5. Addison Bond (Brookville) 2:32.26; 100 Back: 3. Emily Judy (Heritage) 59.60; 100 Breaststroke: 4. Hannah Kim (Heritage) 1:17.19, 5. Jagger Creasy (Liberty) 1:18.13.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal at The Carmel School, 5:30 p.m.
Gretna at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Dan River, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Nelson, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nelson at William Campbell, 6 p.m.
Dan River at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Gretna, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
New Covenant, Virginia Episcopal in Virginia Independent Conference/Blue Ridge Athletic Conference championships, at Hargrave Military, 2:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Virginia Episcopal in Blue Ridge Athletic Conference championships, 5:30 p.m.