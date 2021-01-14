 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 14
BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Heritage 67, E.C. Glass 51

HERITAGE (2-1)

Darius Brown 12, Jacobi Lambert 10, Kyle Ferguson 27, Bre'Andre Horsley 12, Washington 2, Graves 2, Hubbard 2. Totals 20 19-23 67. 

E.C. GLASS (0-1)

Davis 7, Camp Conner 10, Aidan Treacy 11, Zach Smith 12, Dunlop 4, Carrington 6, Wright-Goode 1. Totals 18 7-7 51. 

Heritage;11;18;18;20;—;67

E.C. Glass;15;18;8;10;—;51

3-Point Goals: Heritage 7 (Brown 2, Ferguson 4, Lambert). Glass 8 (Davis, Conner 2, Treacy, Smith 4). 

Highlights: HHS — Hubbard 6 rebounds; Lambert 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Ferguson 2 assists; Smith 4 assists. ECG — Dunlop 6 rebounds. 

Amherst 60, Rustburg 54, OT

AMHERST (3-0)

Brett Waugh 23, Rose 8, Burns 8, Wooldridge 3, Andrews 5, Jordan 2, Idore 6, Cashwell 5. Totals 19 16-26 60. 

RUSTBURG (0-4)

Lawson Sweeney 13, Crider 7, Gray 6, Lan. Sweeney 5,Allen 4, Kyle Fields 19. Totals 16 16-31 54. 

Amherst;12;16;10;13;9;—;60

Rustburg;7;13;17;12;5;—;54

3-Point Goals: Amherst 6 (Waugh 4, Rose 2). Rustburg 6 (Crider, Gray 2, Lan. Sweeney, Fields 2).  

Highlights: RHS — Fields 12 rebounds. 

Liberty Christian 72, Brookville 57

BROOKVILLE (1-2)

Colin Ramsey 12, Bowles 3, Dunford 2, Tayshaun Butler 28, Miles 5, Brown 4, Martin 3. Totals 22 10-20 57.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (3-1)

Jalen Leftwich 21, Seth Hildebrand 18, Holmes 5, Weems 5, Smith 9, Krycinski 2, Lesniak 8, Rice 4. Totals 31 3-5 72.

Brookville;14;9;12;22;—;57

LCA;14;22;21;15;—;72

3-Point Goals: Brookville 3 (Bowles, Butler, Miles), Liberty Christian 7 (Smith 3, Lesniak 2, Hildebrand, Holmes).

Highlights: BHS — Butler 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Brown 6 rebounds, 2 steals. LCA — Thomas 3 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Leftwich 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Smith 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Rice 6 rebounds, 2 blocks.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 65, Heritage 15

E.C. GLASS (1-0)

Jamiyah Henry 19, Osborne 8, Amari Osei 14, Williams 3, Williamson 6, Jordyn Goode 11, M. Kennedy 4. Totals 27 6-10 65.

HERITAGE (0-2)

Paige 2, Graves 2, Miller 4, Howard 5, Jones 2. Totals 5 3-4 15.

Glass;9;21;25;10;—;65

Heritage;4;5;4;2;—;15

3-point goals: E.C. Glass 5 (Henry 4, Williams). Heritage 2 (Miller, Howard)

Highlights: ECG — Henry 9 steals; Osborne 7 assists, 6 steals; Osei 12 steals; Goode 4 steals, 7 rebounds. HHS — Alexander 6 rebounds.

Amherst 44, Rustburg 33

RUSTBURG (1-2)

Ochs 2, Jiovenetta 6, Delaney Scharnus 11, Lacks 6, Mayhew 3, Hudnall 3, Morris 2. Totals 11 5-8 33.

AMHERST (2-1)

Kendra Smith 17, Ki. Smith 8, Massie 7, N. West 7, Lloyd 5. Totals 17 6-16 44.

Rustburg;7;11;5;10;—;33

Amherst;14;15;7;8;—;44

3-Point Goals: Rustburg 6 (Scharnus 3, Jiovenetta, Lacks, Hudnall), Amherst 4 (Ki. Smith 2, Ke. Smith, Lloyd).

Liberty Christian 36, Brookville 26

LCA (2-1)

Hartless 3, Rogers 2, Laslie 2, Kacki Manning 18, Robbins 8, Ella Anderson 11. Totals 14 6-13 36. 

BROOKVILLE (0-1)

Dobyns 3, Steffens 8, Kim Brown 13, Yancey 2. Totals 9 3-9 26.  

LCA;8;9;10;9;—;36

Brookville;3;11;5;7;—;26

3-Point Goals: Brookville 5 (Dobyns,  Brown 4). 

Highlights: BHS — Brown 2 assists, Dobyns 6 rebounds. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Timberlake Christian at Westover Christian, 6 p.m.

Appomattox at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Faith Christian (Hurt) at Temple Christian, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

William Campbell at Appomattox, 6 p.m.

Dan River at Gretna, 6 p.m.

Richmond Spirit Homeschool at New Covenant, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Seminole District meet, at Heritage, 6 p.m.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING

Liberty Christian at Altavista, at Altavista YMCA, 5 p.m.

Amherst at E.C. Glass, at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.

