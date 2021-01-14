Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Heritage 67, E.C. Glass 51
HERITAGE (2-1)
Darius Brown 12, Jacobi Lambert 10, Kyle Ferguson 27, Bre'Andre Horsley 12, Washington 2, Graves 2, Hubbard 2. Totals 20 19-23 67.
E.C. GLASS (0-1)
Davis 7, Camp Conner 10, Aidan Treacy 11, Zach Smith 12, Dunlop 4, Carrington 6, Wright-Goode 1. Totals 18 7-7 51.
Heritage;11;18;18;20;—;67
E.C. Glass;15;18;8;10;—;51
3-Point Goals: Heritage 7 (Brown 2, Ferguson 4, Lambert). Glass 8 (Davis, Conner 2, Treacy, Smith 4).
Highlights: HHS — Hubbard 6 rebounds; Lambert 5 rebounds, 4 assists; Ferguson 2 assists; Smith 4 assists. ECG — Dunlop 6 rebounds.
Amherst 60, Rustburg 54, OT
AMHERST (3-0)
Brett Waugh 23, Rose 8, Burns 8, Wooldridge 3, Andrews 5, Jordan 2, Idore 6, Cashwell 5. Totals 19 16-26 60.
RUSTBURG (0-4)
Lawson Sweeney 13, Crider 7, Gray 6, Lan. Sweeney 5,Allen 4, Kyle Fields 19. Totals 16 16-31 54.
Amherst;12;16;10;13;9;—;60
Rustburg;7;13;17;12;5;—;54
3-Point Goals: Amherst 6 (Waugh 4, Rose 2). Rustburg 6 (Crider, Gray 2, Lan. Sweeney, Fields 2).
Highlights: RHS — Fields 12 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 72, Brookville 57
BROOKVILLE (1-2)
Colin Ramsey 12, Bowles 3, Dunford 2, Tayshaun Butler 28, Miles 5, Brown 4, Martin 3. Totals 22 10-20 57.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (3-1)
Jalen Leftwich 21, Seth Hildebrand 18, Holmes 5, Weems 5, Smith 9, Krycinski 2, Lesniak 8, Rice 4. Totals 31 3-5 72.
Brookville;14;9;12;22;—;57
LCA;14;22;21;15;—;72
3-Point Goals: Brookville 3 (Bowles, Butler, Miles), Liberty Christian 7 (Smith 3, Lesniak 2, Hildebrand, Holmes).
Highlights: BHS — Butler 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 4 steals; Brown 6 rebounds, 2 steals. LCA — Thomas 3 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Leftwich 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Smith 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Rice 6 rebounds, 2 blocks.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 65, Heritage 15
E.C. GLASS (1-0)
Jamiyah Henry 19, Osborne 8, Amari Osei 14, Williams 3, Williamson 6, Jordyn Goode 11, M. Kennedy 4. Totals 27 6-10 65.
HERITAGE (0-2)
Paige 2, Graves 2, Miller 4, Howard 5, Jones 2. Totals 5 3-4 15.
Glass;9;21;25;10;—;65
Heritage;4;5;4;2;—;15
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 5 (Henry 4, Williams). Heritage 2 (Miller, Howard)
Highlights: ECG — Henry 9 steals; Osborne 7 assists, 6 steals; Osei 12 steals; Goode 4 steals, 7 rebounds. HHS — Alexander 6 rebounds.
Amherst 44, Rustburg 33
RUSTBURG (1-2)
Ochs 2, Jiovenetta 6, Delaney Scharnus 11, Lacks 6, Mayhew 3, Hudnall 3, Morris 2. Totals 11 5-8 33.
AMHERST (2-1)
Kendra Smith 17, Ki. Smith 8, Massie 7, N. West 7, Lloyd 5. Totals 17 6-16 44.
Rustburg;7;11;5;10;—;33
Amherst;14;15;7;8;—;44
3-Point Goals: Rustburg 6 (Scharnus 3, Jiovenetta, Lacks, Hudnall), Amherst 4 (Ki. Smith 2, Ke. Smith, Lloyd).
Liberty Christian 36, Brookville 26
LCA (2-1)
Hartless 3, Rogers 2, Laslie 2, Kacki Manning 18, Robbins 8, Ella Anderson 11. Totals 14 6-13 36.
BROOKVILLE (0-1)
Dobyns 3, Steffens 8, Kim Brown 13, Yancey 2. Totals 9 3-9 26.
LCA;8;9;10;9;—;36
Brookville;3;11;5;7;—;26
3-Point Goals: Brookville 5 (Dobyns, Brown 4).
Highlights: BHS — Brown 2 assists, Dobyns 6 rebounds.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Westover Christian, 6 p.m.
Appomattox at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Faith Christian (Hurt) at Temple Christian, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
William Campbell at Appomattox, 6 p.m.
Dan River at Gretna, 6 p.m.
Richmond Spirit Homeschool at New Covenant, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Seminole District meet, at Heritage, 6 p.m.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING
Liberty Christian at Altavista, at Altavista YMCA, 5 p.m.
Amherst at E.C. Glass, at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.