Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 19

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 55, Brookville 31
JEFFERSON FOREST (10-3, 6-1 Seminole)
Scott 6, Luke Burrill 11, Johnson 1, Ellis 3, Elliott 1, Stamn 7, Lesniak 7, Ebreneyin 4, Kelka Alwal 11, Hamilton 4. Totals 17 15-24 55.
BROOKVILLE (4-11, 1-6 Seminole)
Hunt 6, Allen 6, Martin 6, Dey 5, Havey 4, Bowling 2, Kahler 2. Totals 7 15-27 31.
Jeff. Forest;14;15;18;8;—;55
Brookville;7;8;4;12;—;31
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 6 (Scott, Burrill 3, Ellis, Lesniak). Brookville 2 (Allen, Dey).
Highlights: JF — Stamn 7 steals, 4 assists.
Liberty Christian 67, Rustburg, 57
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (9-5, 4-3 Seminole)
Duff 7, Lawson Sweeney 24, Landon Etzel 20, Damon 7, Wood 3, Hartless 6. Totals 24 13-17 67.
RUSTBURG (9-4, 2-4 Seminole)
Mayhew 3, Andrew Burke 14, Elijah Sherard 19, Moorman 3, Terrence Parrish 18. Totals 19 13-19 57.
LCA;22;9;19;17;—;67
Rustburg;13;16;17;11;—;57
3-point goals: LCA 6 (Etzel 4, Damon, Wood). Rustburg 6 (Sherard, Moorman, Parrish 4).
Amherst 63, Liberty 28
LIBERTY (2-12, 0-7 Seminole)
Smith 3, Holdren 5, D. Williams 4, Cutler 8, Robertson 1, Crider 2, M. Williams 5. Totals 10 4-12 28.
AMHERST (11-3, 3-3 Seminole)
AJ Jordan 18, Justin Burns 12, Brooks 6, Ford 5, Andrews 6, Josh Irving 12, Davis 4. Totals 22 15-28 63.
Liberty;11;2;9;6;—;28
Amherst;17;16;17;13;—;63
3-point goals: Liberty 4 (Holdren, Cutler 2, M. Williams). Amherst 4 (Jordan, Brooks 2, Ford).
Non-District
Buckingham 46, Appomattox 45
BUCKINGHAM (11-4)
Jones 6, Zahir Chambers 13, Kenneth Williams 16, Lockett 1, Haines 1, Hurt 5, Maxey 4. Totals 15 13-29 46.
APPOMATTOX (1-12)
Peterson 4, Redd 7, Coleman 3, Chandler 8, Kelso 2, Busa 2, Nitti 4, Pennix 2, Jacob Taylor 13. Totals 19 3-5 45.
Buckingham;6;17;7;16;—;46
Appomattox;17;15;4;9;—;45
3-point goals: Buckingham 3 (Jones, Chambers, Maxey). Appomattox 4 (Redd, Coleman, Chandler 2).
Other Scores
Staunton River 57, Craig County 37
New Covenant 49, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42
Miller School 85, Virginia Episcopal 45
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 61, Brookville 42
BROOKVILLE (8-7, 2-5 Seminole)
Alaina Lee 10, Rachel Farnsworth 20, Reynoso 2, Stinnett 4, Yancey 6. Totals 13 13-23 42.
JEFFERSON FOREST (10-4, 4-2 Seminole)
A’Zaira Dawkins 17, Kennedy Hancock 16, Bella Hill 14, Sarah Ferrell 11, Rupert 3. Totals 23 10-16 61.
Brookville;11;13;13;5;—;42
Jeff. Forest;17;20;11;13;—;61
3-point goals: Brookville 3 (Lee 2, Farnsworth). Jefferson Forest 5 (Dawkins 2, Hill 2, Ferrell).
Highlights: JF — Hancock 5 rebounds; Hill 5 assists, 3 steals; Ferrell 6 rebounds.
E.C. Glass 45, Heritage 20
E.C. GLASS (8-6, 4-3 Seminole)
Jeriyah Osborne 14, Mya Sparks 14, Word 4, Williams 11, Williamson 2. Totals 16 9-18 45.
HERITAGE (4-11, 1-6 Seminole)
Powell 6, Vaughan 3, Garvin 4, Peterson 2, Coles 5. Totals 6 6-11 20.
Heritage;0;5;2;13;—;20
E.C. Glass;11;9;18;7;—;45
3-point goals: E.C. Glass 4 (Osborne, Sparks, Williams 2). Heritage 2 (Vaughan, Coles).
Highlights: ECG — Osborne 4 steals; Sparks 10 rebounds, 5 steals; Word 4 steals; Matthews 10 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 71, Rustburg 10
RUSTBURG (1-12, 0-6 Seminole)
Crews 3, Tyree 2, L. Rosser 3, Jackson 2.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (10-4, 7-0 Seminole)
Avery Mills 25, Jenkins 4, Rivard 2, Davis 5, Emmy Stout 25, Ella Lambert 10.
Highlights: LCA — Mills 10 rebounds, 8 steals, 5 assists; Jenkins 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Rivard 3 steals, 2 assists; Davis 2 rebounds, 4 assists; Stout 11 rebounds, 1 assist; Lambert 5 rebounds, 2 assists.
Other Scores
Amherst 54, Liberty 47
Buckingham 54, Appomattox 23
Miller School 49, Virginia Episcopal 46
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 42, New Covenant 33
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Westover Christian, 6 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Veritas at New Covenant, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Heritage at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Timberlake Christian at Westover Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Veritas at New Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Nelson at Altavista, 6 p.m.
Appomattox at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Amherst, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Appomattox, Amherst, Liberty Christian, Heritage at Jamerson YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass, Rustburg, Halifax at Downtown YMCA, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Amherst, Rustburg, Staunton River in Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg, 1 p.m.
Liberty Christian, Virginia Episcopal in Lafayette Ram Rumble at Lafayette High, 3 p.m.
Appomattox in Blue Devil Duals at Culpeper County High, 6 p.m.
Quad meet at Heritage, 6 p.m.