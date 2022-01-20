Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 20

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Heritage 64, E.C. Glass 59
E.C. GLASS (10-3, 5-1 Seminole)
Jason Knox 10, O'Maundre Harris 22, W. Wood 3, Eli Wood 10, Owen Dunlop 11, Gilbert 3. Totals 23 10-18 59.
HERITAGE (7-7, 5-2 Seminole)
Jones 1, Darius Brown 11, Williams 3, Banks 2, McMillan 8, Anderson 8, Washington 1, Kyle Ferguson 30. Totals 21 19-23 64.
E.C. Glass;11;10;15;23;—;59
Heritage;11;16;16;21;—;64
3-point goals: Glass 3 (Knox 2, W. Wood). Heritage 3 (Williams, Ferguson 2).
Highlights: ECG — Harris 7 assists; Dunlop 11 rebounds. HHS — Ferguson 5 blocks; Williams 3 blocks, 6 rebounds; Washington 5 rebounds; Anderson 5 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 60, Rustburg 16
RUSTBURG (5-8, 1-6 Seminole)
Reynolds 2, Taylor 2, Parrish 4, Allen 6, Fields 2. Totals 7 2-6 16.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (11-1, 7-0 Seminole)
Thomas 8, Duff 2, Sebastian Akins 11, Etzel 4, Sully Holmes 18, Nnajiofor 2, Hartless 4, Damon 2, Jenkins 3, Harris 6. Totals 26 3-3 60.
Rustburg;10;2;4;0;—;16
LCA;20;16;15;9;—;60
3-point goals: Rustburg none. LCA 5 (Akins, Holmes 3, Jenkins).
Highlights: LCA — Thomas 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Akins 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block; Etzel 3 assists, 1 block; Holmes 2 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Hartless 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist, 1 block; Jenkins 5 rebounds, 1 steal.
Jefferson Forest 45, Brookville 36
BROOKVILLE (4-9, 1-5 Seminole)
Martin 4, Butler 6, Bishop Harvey 16, Preston 3, McDaniel 2, Wood 5. Totals 13 9-13 36.
JEFFERSON FOREST (6-7, 4-3 Seminole)
Scott 2, Mays 1, Cherry 6, Wimmer 17, Elliott 4, French 9, Rodgers 2, Awal 4. Totals 14 13-21 45.
Brookville;7;12;9;8;—;36
Jeff. Forest;7;13;6;19;—;45
3-point goals: Brookville 1 (Harvey). JF 4 (Cherry, Wimmer 3).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 81, Heritage 9
HERITAGE (0-11, 0-6 Seminole)
Preston 1, Miller 4, Alexander 1, Garvin 3. Totals 3 2-7 9.
E.C. GLASS (11-1, 6-0 Seminole)
Jamiyah Henry 27, Jeriyah Osborne 24, Milam 3, Williams 8, Jordyn Wright-Goode 10, Williamson 2, A. Kennedy 2, Sparks 5. Totals 32 6-11 81.
Heritage;3;3;0;3;—;9
E.C. Glass;30;21;14;16;—;81
3-point goals: Heritage 1 (Garvin). E.C. Glass 11 (Henry 6, Osborne 2, Milam, Williams 2).
Highlights: ECG — Henry 5 assists, 5 steals; Osborne 9 assists, 8 steals; Wright-Goode 7 steals, 6 rebounds; Williamson 4 blocks.
Jefferson Forest 59, Brookville 32
JEFFERSON FOREST (9-4, 6-2 Seminole)
Bella Hill 10, Moriah Tate 14, Bo Knight 12, Kennedy Hancock 17, Ferrell 4, Dawkins 2. Totals 18 20-25 59.
BROOKVILLE (4-5, 1-4 Seminole)
Dobyns 3, Steffens 6, Reynoso 4, Lee 2, Bonds 3, Yancey 5, Pennington 6, Calloway 3. Totals 11 9-16 32.
Jeff. Forest;13;12;20;14;—;59
Brookville;5;8;3;16;—;32
3-point goals: JF 3 (Hill, Tate, Knight). Brookville 1 (Dobyns).
Liberty Christian 48, Rustburg 10
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (9-1, 7-0 Seminole)
Ciara Laslie 21, Anderson 9, Hesse 6, Robbins 6, Jenkins 4, Muntslag 2. Totals 21 2-10 48.
RUSTBURG (5-7, 1-6 Seminole)
Crider 7, Riddle 3. Totals 4 2-4 10.
LCA;10;21;10;7;—;48
Rustburg;5;3;2;0;—;10
3-point goals: LCA 4 (Laslie, Anderson, Hesse, Robbins). Rustburg none.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
New Covenant at Veritas School, 6:30 p.m.
Appomattox at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Covenant at Veritas School, 5 p.m.
Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 6:15 p.m.
Brookville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Franklin County, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Amherst, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Appomattox, Altavista at Altavista YMCA, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian, Heritage at Downtown YMCA, 6 p.m.
Amherst, Liberty, Rustburg, E.C. Glass at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Brookville, Halifax County, Jefferson Forest, Rustburg at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Hargrave Military at VES, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty at Northside, 7 p.m.
Staunton River in Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg