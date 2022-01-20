 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 20

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Heritage 64, E.C. Glass 59

E.C. GLASS (10-3, 5-1 Seminole)

Jason Knox 10, O'Maundre Harris 22, W. Wood 3, Eli Wood 10, Owen Dunlop 11, Gilbert 3. Totals 23 10-18 59. 

HERITAGE (7-7, 5-2 Seminole)

Jones 1, Darius Brown 11, Williams 3, Banks 2, McMillan 8, Anderson 8, Washington 1, Kyle Ferguson 30. Totals 21 19-23 64. 

E.C. Glass;11;10;15;23;—;59

Heritage;11;16;16;21;—;64

3-point goals: Glass 3 (Knox 2, W. Wood). Heritage 3 (Williams, Ferguson 2). 

Highlights: ECG — Harris 7 assists; Dunlop 11 rebounds. HHS — Ferguson 5 blocks; Williams 3 blocks, 6 rebounds; Washington 5 rebounds; Anderson 5 rebounds. 

People are also reading…

Liberty Christian 60, Rustburg 16

RUSTBURG (5-8, 1-6 Seminole)

Reynolds 2, Taylor 2, Parrish 4, Allen 6, Fields 2. Totals 7 2-6 16.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (11-1, 7-0 Seminole)

Thomas 8, Duff 2, Sebastian Akins 11, Etzel 4, Sully Holmes 18, Nnajiofor 2, Hartless 4, Damon 2, Jenkins 3, Harris 6. Totals 26 3-3 60.

Rustburg;10;2;4;0;—;16

LCA;20;16;15;9;—;60

3-point goals: Rustburg none. LCA 5 (Akins, Holmes 3, Jenkins).

Highlights: LCA — Thomas 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Akins 4 assists, 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 block; Etzel 3 assists, 1 block; Holmes 2 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Hartless 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 1 assist, 1 block; Jenkins 5 rebounds, 1 steal.

Jefferson Forest 45, Brookville 36

BROOKVILLE (4-9, 1-5 Seminole)

Martin 4, Butler 6, Bishop Harvey 16, Preston 3, McDaniel 2, Wood 5. Totals 13 9-13 36.

JEFFERSON FOREST (6-7, 4-3 Seminole)

Scott 2, Mays 1, Cherry 6, Wimmer 17, Elliott 4, French 9, Rodgers 2, Awal 4. Totals 14 13-21 45.

Brookville;7;12;9;8;—;36

Jeff. Forest;7;13;6;19;—;45

3-point goals: Brookville 1 (Harvey). JF 4 (Cherry, Wimmer 3).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 81, Heritage 9

HERITAGE (0-11, 0-6 Seminole)

Preston 1, Miller 4, Alexander 1, Garvin 3. Totals 3 2-7 9.

E.C. GLASS (11-1, 6-0 Seminole)

Jamiyah Henry 27, Jeriyah Osborne 24, Milam 3, Williams 8, Jordyn Wright-Goode 10, Williamson 2, A. Kennedy 2, Sparks 5. Totals 32 6-11 81.

Heritage;3;3;0;3;—;9

E.C. Glass;30;21;14;16;—;81

3-point goals: Heritage 1 (Garvin). E.C. Glass 11 (Henry 6, Osborne 2, Milam, Williams 2).

Highlights: ECG — Henry 5 assists, 5 steals; Osborne 9 assists, 8 steals; Wright-Goode 7 steals, 6 rebounds; Williamson 4 blocks.

Jefferson Forest 59, Brookville 32

JEFFERSON FOREST (9-4, 6-2 Seminole)

Bella Hill 10, Moriah Tate 14, Bo Knight 12, Kennedy Hancock 17, Ferrell 4, Dawkins 2. Totals 18 20-25 59. 

BROOKVILLE (4-5, 1-4 Seminole)

Dobyns 3, Steffens 6, Reynoso 4, Lee 2, Bonds 3, Yancey 5, Pennington 6, Calloway 3. Totals 11 9-16 32. 

Jeff. Forest;13;12;20;14;—;59

Brookville;5;8;3;16;—;32

3-point goals: JF 3 (Hill, Tate, Knight). Brookville 1 (Dobyns). 

Liberty Christian 48, Rustburg 10

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (9-1, 7-0 Seminole)

Ciara Laslie 21, Anderson 9, Hesse 6, Robbins 6, Jenkins 4, Muntslag 2. Totals 21 2-10 48.

RUSTBURG (5-7, 1-6 Seminole)

Crider 7, Riddle 3. Totals 4 2-4 10.

LCA;10;21;10;7;—;48

Rustburg;5;3;2;0;—;10

3-point goals: LCA 4 (Laslie, Anderson, Hesse, Robbins). Rustburg none.

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Covenant at Veritas School, 6:30 p.m.

Appomattox at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Franklin County at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

New Covenant at Veritas School, 5 p.m.

Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 6:15 p.m.

Brookville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Franklin County, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Amherst, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Appomattox, Altavista at Altavista YMCA, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian, Heritage at Downtown YMCA, 6 p.m.

Amherst, Liberty, Rustburg, E.C. Glass at Jamerson YMCA, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Brookville, Halifax County, Jefferson Forest, Rustburg at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hargrave Military at VES, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty at Northside, 7 p.m.

Staunton River in Big Blue Invitational at Christiansburg

Heritage orb
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert