agate

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 5

EC Glass orb

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 69, Rustburg 44

RUSTBURG (7-1, 0-1 Seminole)

Mayhew 1, Vassal-Crider 8, Andrew Burke 12, Elijah Sherard 18, Parrish 2, Taylor 1, Lanpher 2. Totals 14 14-23 44. 

E.C. GLASS (9-1, 4-0 Seminole)

Dexter Harris 13, Knox 7, O'Maundre Harris 21, Aidan Treacy 10, Gilbert 5, Hamlette 2, Brestel 5, Wood 2, Ball 2, Cashwell 2. Totals 28 8-15 69. 

Rustburg;9;13;12;10;—;44

E.C. Glass;14;16;21;18;—;69

3-point goals: Rustburg 2 (Vassal-Crider, Sherard). E.C. Glass 5 (D. Harris 3, Knox, O. Harris). 

Highlights: Rustburg — Burke 11 rebounds, 1 block; Parrish 3 assists; Vassal-Crider 3 blocks, 1 steal. Glass — O. Harris 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Treacy 3 assists, 2 steals; D. Harris 3 steals; Knox 6 rebounds. 

Liberty Christian 75, Liberty 45

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-3, 2-2 Seminole)

Lane Duff 12, Lawson Sweeney 11, Landon Etzel 25, Hildebrand 2, Durst 3, Damon 5, Carson Hartless 10, Jenkins 4, Elder 3. Totals 22 22-27 75.

LIBERTY (2-8, 0-4 Seminole)

Smith 6, Kittrell 6, D. Williams 2, Joseph Cutler 16, Robinson 8, M. Williams 8. Totals 18 6-18 46.

Liberty Christian;23;19;25;8;—;75

Liberty;11;10;17;8;—;46

3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 9 (Etzel 4, Duff 2, Damon, Hartless, Elder), Liberty 4 (Cutler 2, Robinson 2).

Highlights: LCA — Duff 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Etzel 4 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Damon 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Jenkins 6 rebounds. L — Kittrell 5 rebounds; D. Williams 4 rebounds; Cutler 3 rebounds, 2 assists; M. Williams 8 rebounds, 2 assists.

Amherst 47, Brookville 20

BROOKVILLE (3-8, 1-3 Seminole)

Allen 2, Martin 3, Dey 2, Harbour 1, Bishop Harvey 10, Payne 1, Wood 1. Totals 5 10-24 20.

AMHERST (9-2, 1-2 Seminole)

AJ Jordan 11, Elliott 5, Burns 6, Morris 6, Martez Andrews 10, Irving 4, West 3, Davis 2. Totals 18 7-15 47.

Brookville;3;8;4;5;—;20

Amherst;10;14;16;7;—;47

3-Point Goals: Amherst 4 (Jordan 2, Elliott, West).

Jefferson Forest 72, Heritage 60

HERITAGE (2-5, 1-2 Seminole)

Clark 8, Tyreese Slaughter 15, Miller 4, Sim McMillan 13, Tucker 3, Washington 9, Yuille 8. Totals 22 5-10 60.

JEFFERSON FOREST (6-3, 3-1 Seminole)

Isaiah Scott 21, Luke Burrill 14, Ellis 2, Stamn 8, Lesniak 7, Mosley 2, Kelka Alwal 17, Craig 1. Totals 21 21-30 72.

Heritage;13;14;8;25;—;60

Jefferson Forest;14;12;23;23;—;72

3-Point Goals: Heritage 11 (Slaughter 5, McMillian 2, Clark, Miller, Tucker, Washington), Jefferson Forest 9 (Burrill 4, Scott 2, Alwal 2, Lesniak).

Highlights: JF — Elliott 8 rebounds, Alwal 6 rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 63, Liberty 36

LIBERTY (10-1, 3-1 Seminole)

Sigei 6, Adams 4, Cierra St. John 17, S. Brown 8, T. Brown 1. Totals 12 7-14 36.

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (6-4, 4-0 Seminole)

Avery Mills 26, Jenkins 3, Rivard 5, Davis 1, Laslie 2, Emmy Stout 18, Christopher 4, Grinstead 4. Totals 24 9-13 63.

Liberty;4;9;10;13;—;36

LCA;9;16;23;15;—;63

3-point goals: Liberty 5 (Sigei, St. John 4). LCA 6 (Mills 4, Jenkins, Rivard). 

Highlights: LHS — Sigei 2 steals; St. John 2 steals, 2 blocks; S. Brown 7 rebounds, 1 steal. LCA — Mills 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals; Stout 10 rebounds, 6 blocks, 1 steal.

E.C. Glass 59, Rustburg 20

E.C. GLASS (5-6, 2-2 Seminole)

Jeriyah Osborne 18, Destiny Word 11, Emily Williams 11, Mya Sparks 10, Richerson 2, Ahrens 2, Williamson 2, Plaza 3. Totals 26 1-4 59.

RUSTBURG (0-9, 0-3 Seminole)

Jackson 6, Tyree 4, L. Rosser 4, Womble 3, Crews 2, Johnson 1. Totals 5 10-16 20.

E.C. Glass;25;18;12;4;—;59

Rustburg;7;4;5;4;—;20

3-Point Goals: Glass 6 (Williams 4, Osborne 2). Rustburg none. 

Highlights: ECG — Osborne 8 steals, 5 assists; Sparks 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Word 4 steals.

Jefferson Forest 68, Heritage 25

JEFFERSON FOREST (8-3, 3-1 Seminole)

Moriah Tate 11, Hill 6, West 7, Long 2, Shrader 2, Kennedy Hancock 22, Ferrell 6, Dawkins 7, Martin 4. Totals 29 6-11 68.

HERITAGE (3-6, 1-3 Seminole)

Alexander 8, Garvin 4, Steadman 4, Coles 9. Totals 12 0-2 25

Jefferson Forest;37;12;14;11;—;68

Heritage;8;8;4;5;—;25

3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (West 2, Shrader, Tate), Heritage 1 (Coles).

Amherst 50, Brookville 38

AMHERST (5-6, 1-2 Seminole)

Awanda 6, Maegan Lloyd 14, McKe. Padgett 2, Beam 2, Cheyenne Wall 18, McKayla Padgett 10. Totals 22 4-11 50.

BROOKVILLE (6-5, 1-3 Seminole)

Alaina Lee 14, Farnsworth 8, Reynoso 4, Shelton 6, Stinnett 4, Yancey 2. Totals 14 6-14 38.

Amherst;14;11;9;16;—;50

Brookville;6;11;6;15;—;38

3-Point Goals: Brookville 4 (Lee 4).

Highlights: B — Stinnett 6 rebounds; Farnsworth 5 rebounds, 4 steals.

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Forest vs. Blacksburg, at Floyd County High, 3 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at Life Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Appomattox at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Southwest Virginia Homeschool at New Covenant, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal vs. St. Catherine’s, at Steward, 5:15 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 6 p.m.

Southwest Virginia Homeschool at New Covenant, 6 p.m.

Dan River at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Altavista at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Jefferson Forest vs. Altavista, Amherst, Wilson Memorial, at Heritage High, 6:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

Staunton River vs. William Fleming, at Kirk Family YMCA, 5:30 p.m.

Altavista vs. Amherst, at Sweet Briar College, 5:30 p.m.

Appomattox vs. Prince Edward, at Hampden-Sydney College, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass vs. Heritage, at Downtown YMCA, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Brookville, Jefferson Forest, E.C. Glass, Amherst, Rustburg, Liberty, Liberty Christian in LCA Invitational, 3 p.m.

