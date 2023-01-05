Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Jan. 5

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 69, Rustburg 44
RUSTBURG (7-1, 0-1 Seminole)
Mayhew 1, Vassal-Crider 8, Andrew Burke 12, Elijah Sherard 18, Parrish 2, Taylor 1, Lanpher 2. Totals 14 14-23 44.
E.C. GLASS (9-1, 4-0 Seminole)
Dexter Harris 13, Knox 7, O'Maundre Harris 21, Aidan Treacy 10, Gilbert 5, Hamlette 2, Brestel 5, Wood 2, Ball 2, Cashwell 2. Totals 28 8-15 69.
Rustburg;9;13;12;10;—;44
E.C. Glass;14;16;21;18;—;69
3-point goals: Rustburg 2 (Vassal-Crider, Sherard). E.C. Glass 5 (D. Harris 3, Knox, O. Harris).
Highlights: Rustburg — Burke 11 rebounds, 1 block; Parrish 3 assists; Vassal-Crider 3 blocks, 1 steal. Glass — O. Harris 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals; Treacy 3 assists, 2 steals; D. Harris 3 steals; Knox 6 rebounds.
Liberty Christian 75, Liberty 45
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-3, 2-2 Seminole)
Lane Duff 12, Lawson Sweeney 11, Landon Etzel 25, Hildebrand 2, Durst 3, Damon 5, Carson Hartless 10, Jenkins 4, Elder 3. Totals 22 22-27 75.
LIBERTY (2-8, 0-4 Seminole)
Smith 6, Kittrell 6, D. Williams 2, Joseph Cutler 16, Robinson 8, M. Williams 8. Totals 18 6-18 46.
Liberty Christian;23;19;25;8;—;75
Liberty;11;10;17;8;—;46
3-Point Goals: Liberty Christian 9 (Etzel 4, Duff 2, Damon, Hartless, Elder), Liberty 4 (Cutler 2, Robinson 2).
Highlights: LCA — Duff 3 assists, 3 rebounds; Etzel 4 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Damon 7 rebounds, 4 assists; Jenkins 6 rebounds. L — Kittrell 5 rebounds; D. Williams 4 rebounds; Cutler 3 rebounds, 2 assists; M. Williams 8 rebounds, 2 assists.
Amherst 47, Brookville 20
BROOKVILLE (3-8, 1-3 Seminole)
Allen 2, Martin 3, Dey 2, Harbour 1, Bishop Harvey 10, Payne 1, Wood 1. Totals 5 10-24 20.
AMHERST (9-2, 1-2 Seminole)
AJ Jordan 11, Elliott 5, Burns 6, Morris 6, Martez Andrews 10, Irving 4, West 3, Davis 2. Totals 18 7-15 47.
Brookville;3;8;4;5;—;20
Amherst;10;14;16;7;—;47
3-Point Goals: Amherst 4 (Jordan 2, Elliott, West).
Jefferson Forest 72, Heritage 60
HERITAGE (2-5, 1-2 Seminole)
Clark 8, Tyreese Slaughter 15, Miller 4, Sim McMillan 13, Tucker 3, Washington 9, Yuille 8. Totals 22 5-10 60.
JEFFERSON FOREST (6-3, 3-1 Seminole)
Isaiah Scott 21, Luke Burrill 14, Ellis 2, Stamn 8, Lesniak 7, Mosley 2, Kelka Alwal 17, Craig 1. Totals 21 21-30 72.
Heritage;13;14;8;25;—;60
Jefferson Forest;14;12;23;23;—;72
3-Point Goals: Heritage 11 (Slaughter 5, McMillian 2, Clark, Miller, Tucker, Washington), Jefferson Forest 9 (Burrill 4, Scott 2, Alwal 2, Lesniak).
Highlights: JF — Elliott 8 rebounds, Alwal 6 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 63, Liberty 36
LIBERTY (10-1, 3-1 Seminole)
Sigei 6, Adams 4, Cierra St. John 17, S. Brown 8, T. Brown 1. Totals 12 7-14 36.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (6-4, 4-0 Seminole)
Avery Mills 26, Jenkins 3, Rivard 5, Davis 1, Laslie 2, Emmy Stout 18, Christopher 4, Grinstead 4. Totals 24 9-13 63.
Liberty;4;9;10;13;—;36
LCA;9;16;23;15;—;63
3-point goals: Liberty 5 (Sigei, St. John 4). LCA 6 (Mills 4, Jenkins, Rivard).
Highlights: LHS — Sigei 2 steals; St. John 2 steals, 2 blocks; S. Brown 7 rebounds, 1 steal. LCA — Mills 12 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals; Stout 10 rebounds, 6 blocks, 1 steal.
E.C. Glass 59, Rustburg 20
E.C. GLASS (5-6, 2-2 Seminole)
Jeriyah Osborne 18, Destiny Word 11, Emily Williams 11, Mya Sparks 10, Richerson 2, Ahrens 2, Williamson 2, Plaza 3. Totals 26 1-4 59.
RUSTBURG (0-9, 0-3 Seminole)
Jackson 6, Tyree 4, L. Rosser 4, Womble 3, Crews 2, Johnson 1. Totals 5 10-16 20.
E.C. Glass;25;18;12;4;—;59
Rustburg;7;4;5;4;—;20
3-Point Goals: Glass 6 (Williams 4, Osborne 2). Rustburg none.
Highlights: ECG — Osborne 8 steals, 5 assists; Sparks 8 rebounds, 5 steals; Word 4 steals.
Jefferson Forest 68, Heritage 25
JEFFERSON FOREST (8-3, 3-1 Seminole)
Moriah Tate 11, Hill 6, West 7, Long 2, Shrader 2, Kennedy Hancock 22, Ferrell 6, Dawkins 7, Martin 4. Totals 29 6-11 68.
HERITAGE (3-6, 1-3 Seminole)
Alexander 8, Garvin 4, Steadman 4, Coles 9. Totals 12 0-2 25
Jefferson Forest;37;12;14;11;—;68
Heritage;8;8;4;5;—;25
3-Point Goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (West 2, Shrader, Tate), Heritage 1 (Coles).
Amherst 50, Brookville 38
AMHERST (5-6, 1-2 Seminole)
Awanda 6, Maegan Lloyd 14, McKe. Padgett 2, Beam 2, Cheyenne Wall 18, McKayla Padgett 10. Totals 22 4-11 50.
BROOKVILLE (6-5, 1-3 Seminole)
Alaina Lee 14, Farnsworth 8, Reynoso 4, Shelton 6, Stinnett 4, Yancey 2. Totals 14 6-14 38.
Amherst;14;11;9;16;—;50
Brookville;6;11;6;15;—;38
3-Point Goals: Brookville 4 (Lee 4).
Highlights: B — Stinnett 6 rebounds; Farnsworth 5 rebounds, 4 steals.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Jefferson Forest vs. Blacksburg, at Floyd County High, 3 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Life Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Temple Christian at Westover Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Chatham, 7 p.m.
Appomattox at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Homeschool at New Covenant, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal vs. St. Catherine’s, at Steward, 5:15 p.m.
Timberlake Christian at Roanoke Valley Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Westover Christian at Temple Christian, 6 p.m.
Southwest Virginia Homeschool at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
Dan River at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Altavista at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Jefferson Forest vs. Altavista, Amherst, Wilson Memorial, at Heritage High, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Staunton River vs. William Fleming, at Kirk Family YMCA, 5:30 p.m.
Altavista vs. Amherst, at Sweet Briar College, 5:30 p.m.
Appomattox vs. Prince Edward, at Hampden-Sydney College, 6 p.m.
E.C. Glass vs. Heritage, at Downtown YMCA, 6:30 p.m.
WRESTLING
Brookville, Jefferson Forest, E.C. Glass, Amherst, Rustburg, Liberty, Liberty Christian in LCA Invitational, 3 p.m.