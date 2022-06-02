Prep scoreboard for Thursday, June 2

BASEBALL
Region 2C Championship
Appomattox 14, Alleghany 0 (5 innings)
Alleghany;000;00;—;0;2;1
Appomattox;362;3x;—;14;15;1
WP: Jake Maner. LP: Anthony Webb.
Highlights: All — Andrew Middleton 1-2; Gavin Via 1-2.Appo — Trey Shrock 2-4, 3B, 2 R; Nate Dillon 2-3, RBI, 3 R; Alex Caruso 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 4 R; Ethan Walton 1-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Hunter Garrett 4-4, 2B, 7 RBIs; Maner 2-3, RBI (5 IP, 2 H, 0 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks).
Records: Alleghany 16-8. Appomattox 20-1.
Next: Appomattox hosts John Battle/Gate City in Class 2 state quarterfinals Tuesday (time TBA).
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
SOFTBALL
Appomattox vs. Dan River in Region 2C championship at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Liberty Christian at Christiansburg in Class 3 state quarterfinals
GIRLS TENNIS
Liberty Christian vs. Abingdon in Class 3 state quarterfinals at Emory & Henry, 11 a.m.