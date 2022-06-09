Prep scoreboard for Thursday, June 9

GIRLS TENNIS
Class 3 state doubles semifinals
At Virginia Tech
Scores: Christina Baxter/Valentina Crespo-Berger (Tabb) d. Catherine Mowry/Carla Fernandez-Fournier (LCA) 6-4, 6-3.
Next: Tabb's doubles team advances to Friday's state doubles championship.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Class 4 Semifinals
Jefferson Forest vs. Hanover at Riverbend High School, 1 p.m.
Class 3 Semifinals
Liberty Christian vs. Lafayette at Spotsylvania High, 10 a.m.
Class 2 Semifinals
Appomattox vs. Stuarts Draft at Salem Memorial Ballpark, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL
People are also reading…
Class 2 Semifinals
Appomattox vs. Randolph-Henry at Salem's Moyer Complex, 10 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 4 Semifinals
Jefferson Forest vs. Great Bridge at Chancellor High, 11 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Class 4 Singles Semifinals
Spencer Knight (E.C. Glass) vs. Jacob Pfab (Powhatan) at Newport News' Huntington Park, 10 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Class 3 Singles Semifinals
Catherine Mowry (Liberty Christian) vs. Christina Baxter (Tabb) at Virginia Tech, noon