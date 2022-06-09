 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, June 9

VHSL logo

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 3 state doubles semifinals

At Virginia Tech

Scores: Christina Baxter/Valentina Crespo-Berger (Tabb) d. Catherine Mowry/Carla Fernandez-Fournier (LCA) 6-4, 6-3. 

Next: Tabb's doubles team advances to Friday's state doubles championship. 

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Class 4 Semifinals

Jefferson Forest vs. Hanover at Riverbend High School, 1 p.m.

Class 3 Semifinals

Liberty Christian vs. Lafayette at Spotsylvania High, 10 a.m.

Class 2 Semifinals

Appomattox vs. Stuarts Draft at Salem Memorial Ballpark, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 2 Semifinals

Appomattox vs. Randolph-Henry at Salem's Moyer Complex, 10 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 Semifinals

Jefferson Forest vs. Great Bridge at Chancellor High, 11 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Class 4 Singles Semifinals

Spencer Knight (E.C. Glass) vs. Jacob Pfab (Powhatan) at Newport News' Huntington Park, 10 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Class 3 Singles Semifinals

Catherine Mowry (Liberty Christian) vs. Christina Baxter (Tabb) at Virginia Tech, noon

