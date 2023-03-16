BASEBALL
Non-district
William Campbell 4, Rustburg 0
Rustburg;000;000;0;—;0;4;0
Wm. Campbell;100;003;x;—;4;5;1
WP: Tyler Mason. LP: Camden McCormic.
Highlights: Rustburg — Jackson Hall 3-3, 2B; Hunter Carlson 1-2, 2B. William Campbell — Tyler Mason 7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 12 Ks; Landon Elder 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Rakell Yuille 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs; Jacob Halsey 1-3, R; Devin St. John 1-2.
Records: Rustburg 0-2. William Campbell 1-1.
Liberty Christian 13, Fluvanna County 0 (5 innings)
Fluvanna;000;00;—;0;2;1
LCA;004;9x;—;13;6;0
WP: Ben Blair. LP: Nathan Gragg. HR: Will Palmer (LCA) solo to center in bottom of the third inning.
Highlights: Fluvanna — B.B. Cox 1-2, Cam Via 1-2. LCA — Blair 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, BB, 7 Ks (1-2, 2 RBIs); Will Palmer 2-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Boston Torres 1-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Landon Owen 1-2, 3B, 3 RBIs.
Records: LCA 1-0. Fluvanna 0-1.
Parry McCluer 7, Liberty 4 (5 innings)
Game 1 of 2
Liberty;020;11—;4;5;3
McCluer;002;5x;—;7;8;1
WP: Peyton Ramsey. LP: Kadin Byers.
Highlights: Liberty — Isaiah Bobbitt 2-3, 2B (2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks); Mason Warlitner 1-2, 2 R; Mason Welch 1-2, 2 RBIs. McCluer — Ramsey 2-3; Aaron Pruett 1-3, RBI; Braedyn Houck 1-1, RBI; Jase Barger 1-3, RBI.
Records: Liberty 0-2.
Parry McCluer 16, Liberty 10 (6 innings)
Game 2 of 2
McCluer;114;136;—;16;14;6
Liberty;116;200;—;10;11;1
WP: Tyler Wade. LP: Chad Oliver.
Highlights: Liberty — Will Holdren 2-2, R, 2 SB; Oliver 2-3, 2 R, SB; Kadin Byers 2-3, RBI, R; Mason Warlitner 2-2, 2B, RBI, R. McCluer — Braedyn Houch 2-3, 2 RBIs; Peyton Ramsey 2-5, RBI; Wade 3-4, RBI; Robert Mills 3-4, 2 RBIs.
Records: Liberty 0-3.
SOFTBALL
Non-district
Staunton River 11, Glenvar 0 (6 innings)
Staunton River;222;023;—;11;12;0
Glenvar;000;000x;—;0;0;3
WP: Emily Wood. LP: Hannah Street.
Highlights: Staunton River — Wood threw a no-hitter, 6 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 15 Ks (2-3, 3 RBIs, R); Sawyer Tolley 3-4, 3B, RBI; Allie Davidson 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Kaylee Maxfield 3-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 R.
Records: Staunton River 2-0. Glenvar 0-2.
Rustburg 13, William Campbell 0 (5 innings)
Wm. Campbell;000;00;—;0;3;1
Rustburg;(11)02;0x;—;13;10;0
WP: Erin Coates. LP: Estella Short. HR: Rustburg's Destiny Jones (2) to left with two on in bottom of first inning and to center with one on in bottom of third.
Highlights: Wm. Campbell — Arnesia Dews 1-3, 2B; Lillian Puckette 1-2, 2B; Peighton Francis 1-2. Rustburg — Jones 2-2, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, 3 R; Maggie Mayhew 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Emma Blankinship 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Carly Marakian 1-1, 2B, RBI, R.
Records: Rustburg 2-0. William Campbell 0-2.
BOYS TENNIS
Non-district
Jefferson Forest 9, Halifax 0
At Halifax County High
Singles: Jack Riordan (JF) d. Preston Riddle 8-0; Blake Hogan (JF) d. Kennedy Anderson 8-0; Luke Ellett (JF) d. Andrew Kim 8-3; Stephen Tibbs (JF) d. Landon Jones 8-6; Marshall Blankenship (JF) d. Ram DeVara 8-3; Gage Hogan (JF) d. Josh Slagle 8-2.
Doubles: Riordan/B. Hogan (JF) Riddle/Kim 8-2; Ellett/Tibbs (JF) d. Anderson/DeVara 8-1; Blankenship/G. Hogan (JF) d. Jones/Brandon Heddings 8-0.
Records: Jefferson Forest 2-0. Halifax 0-2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Jefferson Forest 7, Halifax 2
At Jefferson Forest
Singles: Mallory Marsteller (JF) d. Christina Bruce 8-1; Myah Forest (H) d. Piper Cook 8-5; Rita Zing (JF) d. Abigail Baisch 8-0; Amelia Edmonds (JF) d. Francesca Potenza 8-1; Megan Bell (JF) d. Meredith Duffer 8-4; Kendall Crowder (H) d. Kylie Wiltzius 8-3.
Doubles: Marsteller/Zing (JF) d. Bruce/Forest 8-1; Edmonds/Raina Shah (JF) d. Baisch/Potenza 8-2; Bell/Wiltzius (JF) d. Duffer/Crowder 8-4.
Records: Halifax 1-1. Jefferson Forest 1-1.
Brookville 7, William Campbell 2
At William Campbell
Singles: Tori Yancey (BHS) d. Lacey Cox 8-4; Audrey Updike (WC) d. Ayrie Kidd 8-7 (7-4); Kaitlyn Reynolds (BHS) d. Julie Jennings 8-4; Makaylie Sapp (BHS) d. Ate’sa Bailey 8-0; Monica Dang (BHS) d. Raven Shumaker 8-2; Maya Menzel (WC) d. Mia Stone 8-2.
Doubles: Yancey/Kidd (BHS) d. Cox/Updike 8-3; Sapp/Dang (BHS) d. Jennings/Shumaker 8-4; Stone/Reynolds d. Menzel/Abby 8-6.
Records: Brookville 1-0. William Campbell 0-1.
BOYS SOCCER
Non-District
Rustburg 8, Altavista 0
Altavista;0;0;—;0
Rustburg;6;2;—;8
Goals: Michael Driskell 2, Derek O’Shaughnessy 2, Landon Bierowski 1, Brendan Stevens 1, Alvaro Caal 1, Dominic Pumagualle 1.
Saves: Justin Youngblood (RHS) 2, 40:00, Michael Osal (RHS) 0, 20:00.
Records: Altavista 0-2. Rustburg 1-0.
Glenvar 8, Staunton River 1
Glenvar;7;1;—8
SRHS;1;0;—;0
SRHS Goal: Sammy Hernandez.
Saves: Nate Martin (SRHS) 6.
Records: Glenvar 1-0. Staunton River 0-2.
Tuesday’s SRHS score: Magna Vista 3, Staunton River 1 (Andy Torres had SRHS’ goal off a penalty).
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Prince Edward at Heritage, 5 p.m.
Gretna at Patrick County, 5 p.m.
Nelson at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.
James River (Buchanan) at Amherst, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Gretna at Patrick County, 5 p.m.
Appomattox at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Jefferson Forest at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Amherst at Nelson, 4:30 p.m.
Altavista at Randolph-Henry, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.