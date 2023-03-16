BASEBALL

Non-district

William Campbell 4, Rustburg 0

Liberty Christian 13, Fluvanna County 0 (5 innings)

WP: Ben Blair. LP: Nathan Gragg. HR: Will Palmer (LCA) solo to center in bottom of the third inning.

Parry McCluer 7, Liberty 4 (5 innings)

Parry McCluer 16, Liberty 10 (6 innings)

SOFTBALL

Non-district

Staunton River 11, Glenvar 0 (6 innings)

Rustburg 13, William Campbell 0 (5 innings)

WP: Erin Coates. LP: Estella Short. HR: Rustburg's Destiny Jones (2) to left with two on in bottom of first inning and to center with one on in bottom of third.