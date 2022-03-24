 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, March 24

  • 0

BASEBALL

Non-district

Rustburg 12, William Campbell 0 (5 innings)

Rustburg;232;14;—;12;6;0

William Campbell;000;00;—;0;1;1

WP: Hunter Overstreet. LP: Jacob Halsey. HR: Kyle Fields (R) with two on in top of fifth inning. 

Highlights: Rustburg — Overstreet 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 Ks (threw 49 of 68 pitches for strikes); Fields 2-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Deiondra Seigla 2-2, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Jarrett Stone 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R. William Campbell — Hunter Crews 1-2, 2B. 

Records: Rustburg 5-0. William Campbell 1-1. 

SOFTBALL

Non-district

Rustburg 1, Randolph-Henry 0 (8 innings)

Rustburg;000;000;01;—;1;5;0

People are also reading…

Randolph-Henry;000;000;00;—;0;0;0

WP: Eden Bigham (4-0). LP: Sarah Mason. 

Highlights: Rustburg — Bigham 8 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 19 Ks; Maggie Mayhew 2-4; Emma Blankinship 1-4, RBI (brought home Amanda Lawhorn off a fielder's choice in top of eighth); Destiny Jones 1-3, 2B; Katie Donald 1-3. Randolph-Henry — Mason 8 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 Ks. 

Note: Bigham threw 72 of 89 pitches for strikes and tossed her first no-hitter of the season (also has one perfect game to her credit this season). 

Records: Rustburg 4-0. Randolph-Henry 1-1. 

Staunton River 9, Jefferson Forest 1

Jefferson Forest;100;000;0;—;1;4;3

Staunton River;022;230;x;—;9;9;0

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Gillian Faris. 

Highlights: JF — Katie Kidd 2-3; Lauren Smith 1-3, 2B; Sarah Cannon 1-4, R; Staunton River — Wood 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 7 Ks (1-3, RBI, R); Taylor Foutz 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Sawyer Tolley 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Abby McGuire 1-4, 3 RBIs; Allie Davidson 1-3, RBI. 

Records: Staunton River 5-0. Jefferson Forest 3-1. 

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 8, Heritage 0

Jefferson Forest;5;3;—;8

Heritage;0;0;—;0

Scoring: Kyle Butcher (JF) assisted by Justin Chiodo, 6:00; Butcher (JF) assisted by Walker Stebbings, 10:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Butcher, 15:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Butcher, 20:00; Butcher (JF) assisted by Chris Wiley, 25:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Colin Mason, 50:00; Wiley (JF) assisted by Chiodo, 51:00; Alex Marsteller (JF) assisted by Jaren Lee, 70:00. 

Saves: Wilson Hetrick (JF, 50:00) 2. Tyler Beck (JF, 20:00) 0. Chase Stickle (Heritage) 7. 

Records: Jefferson Forest 2-0-1. Heritage 0-1. 

Liberty 2, Staunton River 0

Liberty;2;—;2

SRHS;0;—;0

Note: Game called at halftime because of darkness/stadium lights malfunction. 

Scoring: Luca Dooley (L) assisted by Hunter Phillips, 21:00; Dawson McDonald (L) assisted by Tony Mineo, 29:00. 

Saves: Blaze Powell (L) 2. Alex Anufriyev (SR) 2. 

Records: Liberty 1-1. Staunton River 0-2-1. 

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Spencer Knight d. Levi Wellman 8-0; Sebastian Plock d. Simon Emory 8-0; Pierce Martin d. Ben Surratt 8-0; Matt Spanski d. Gavin Satterfield 8-0; E.C. Glass wins Nos. 5 and 6 singles by forfeit.

Doubles: Knight/Henry Scruggs d. Wellman/Emory 8-0; Isaac Hardin/James Stevens d. Surratt/Satterfield 8-0; E.C. Glass wins No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

Records: Brookville 0-2, 0-2 Seminole. E.C. Glass 3-0, 2-0.

Liberty Christian 9, Liberty 0

At Liberty Christian

Singles: Bennett Mowry d. Tommy Kirby 8-0; Hudson Brooks d. Aiden Burkepile 8-0; Kian Swartz d. Nathan Peroni 8-0; Jon Hoover d. Landon Cash 8-0; LCA won Nos. 5 and 6 singles by forfeit.

Doubles: Caleb Pantana/Matthew Palzewicz d. Kirby/Burkepile 8-0; Owen Seipp/Blake Rogers d. Peroni/Cash 8-0; LCA won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

Records: Liberty 0-2, 0-2. Liberty Christian 2-0, 2-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 8, Liberty 1

At Liberty

Singles: Catherine Mowry (LCA) d. Kayla Gravely 8-1; Cara Fernandez-Foumier (LCA) d. Bethany Duncan 8-1; Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Anna Carter 8-0; Lack Craig (LHS) d. Carolina Curtis 9-7; Sarah Lindsey (LCA) d. Jaiden Napier 8-1; Lilly Anderson (LCA) d. Jasmine King 8-1.

Doubles: Mowry/Fernandez-Fournier (LCA) d. Gravely/Duncan 8-1; Curtis/A. Anderson (LCA) d. Craig/Napier 8-4; Lindsey/L. Anderson (LCA) d. Heleigh Hernandez/Jayden Hurt 8-1.

Records: Liberty Christian 2-0, 2-0 Seminole.

OTHER SCORES

Boys Lacrosse: Jefferson Forest 17, Blacksburg 2

Girls Lacrosse: Blacksburg 11, Jefferson Forest 10

Girls Soccer: Lord Botetourt 3, E.C. Glass 0

FRIDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Blue Ridge Christian at Temple Christian, 3:15 p.m.

Chatham at Nelson, 5 p.m.

Altavista at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.

William Campbell at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Brookville, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Appomattox at Altavista, 5 p.m.

Gretna at William Campbell, 5 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 6 p.m.

Amherst at Brookville, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

E.C. Glass at Chancellor, 6:30 p.m.

Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Timberlake Christian at Chatham Hall, 5 p.m.

Nelson at Bath County, 6 p.m.

Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Magna Vista at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Randolph-Henry, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Rod Camden Invitational at E.C. Glass, 5 p.m.

Rustburg orb
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton focusing on societal change rather than F1 titles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert