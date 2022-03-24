Prep scoreboard for Thursday, March 24

BASEBALL

Non-district

Rustburg 12, William Campbell 0 (5 innings)

Rustburg;232;14;—;12;6;0

William Campbell;000;00;—;0;1;1

WP: Hunter Overstreet. LP: Jacob Halsey. HR: Kyle Fields (R) with two on in top of fifth inning.

Highlights: Rustburg — Overstreet 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 Ks (threw 49 of 68 pitches for strikes); Fields 2-3, 2B, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Deiondra Seigla 2-2, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Jarrett Stone 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R. William Campbell — Hunter Crews 1-2, 2B.

Records: Rustburg 5-0. William Campbell 1-1.

SOFTBALL

Non-district

Rustburg 1, Randolph-Henry 0 (8 innings)

Rustburg;000;000;01;—;1;5;0

Randolph-Henry;000;000;00;—;0;0;0

WP: Eden Bigham (4-0). LP: Sarah Mason.

Highlights: Rustburg — Bigham 8 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 19 Ks; Maggie Mayhew 2-4; Emma Blankinship 1-4, RBI (brought home Amanda Lawhorn off a fielder's choice in top of eighth); Destiny Jones 1-3, 2B; Katie Donald 1-3. Randolph-Henry — Mason 8 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 12 Ks.

Note: Bigham threw 72 of 89 pitches for strikes and tossed her first no-hitter of the season (also has one perfect game to her credit this season).

Records: Rustburg 4-0. Randolph-Henry 1-1.

Staunton River 9, Jefferson Forest 1

Jefferson Forest;100;000;0;—;1;4;3

Staunton River;022;230;x;—;9;9;0

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Gillian Faris.

Highlights: JF — Katie Kidd 2-3; Lauren Smith 1-3, 2B; Sarah Cannon 1-4, R; Staunton River — Wood 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 7 Ks (1-3, RBI, R); Taylor Foutz 2-4, 2B, 2 R; Sawyer Tolley 2-4, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Abby McGuire 1-4, 3 RBIs; Allie Davidson 1-3, RBI.

Records: Staunton River 5-0. Jefferson Forest 3-1.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 8, Heritage 0

Jefferson Forest;5;3;—;8

Heritage;0;0;—;0

Scoring: Kyle Butcher (JF) assisted by Justin Chiodo, 6:00; Butcher (JF) assisted by Walker Stebbings, 10:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Butcher, 15:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Butcher, 20:00; Butcher (JF) assisted by Chris Wiley, 25:00; Stebbings (JF) assisted by Colin Mason, 50:00; Wiley (JF) assisted by Chiodo, 51:00; Alex Marsteller (JF) assisted by Jaren Lee, 70:00.

Saves: Wilson Hetrick (JF, 50:00) 2. Tyler Beck (JF, 20:00) 0. Chase Stickle (Heritage) 7.

Records: Jefferson Forest 2-0-1. Heritage 0-1.

Liberty 2, Staunton River 0

Liberty;2;—;2

SRHS;0;—;0

Note: Game called at halftime because of darkness/stadium lights malfunction.

Scoring: Luca Dooley (L) assisted by Hunter Phillips, 21:00; Dawson McDonald (L) assisted by Tony Mineo, 29:00.

Saves: Blaze Powell (L) 2. Alex Anufriyev (SR) 2.

Records: Liberty 1-1. Staunton River 0-2-1.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Spencer Knight d. Levi Wellman 8-0; Sebastian Plock d. Simon Emory 8-0; Pierce Martin d. Ben Surratt 8-0; Matt Spanski d. Gavin Satterfield 8-0; E.C. Glass wins Nos. 5 and 6 singles by forfeit.

Doubles: Knight/Henry Scruggs d. Wellman/Emory 8-0; Isaac Hardin/James Stevens d. Surratt/Satterfield 8-0; E.C. Glass wins No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

Records: Brookville 0-2, 0-2 Seminole. E.C. Glass 3-0, 2-0.

Liberty Christian 9, Liberty 0

At Liberty Christian

Singles: Bennett Mowry d. Tommy Kirby 8-0; Hudson Brooks d. Aiden Burkepile 8-0; Kian Swartz d. Nathan Peroni 8-0; Jon Hoover d. Landon Cash 8-0; LCA won Nos. 5 and 6 singles by forfeit.

Doubles: Caleb Pantana/Matthew Palzewicz d. Kirby/Burkepile 8-0; Owen Seipp/Blake Rogers d. Peroni/Cash 8-0; LCA won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

Records: Liberty 0-2, 0-2. Liberty Christian 2-0, 2-0.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 8, Liberty 1

At Liberty

Singles: Catherine Mowry (LCA) d. Kayla Gravely 8-1; Cara Fernandez-Foumier (LCA) d. Bethany Duncan 8-1; Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Anna Carter 8-0; Lack Craig (LHS) d. Carolina Curtis 9-7; Sarah Lindsey (LCA) d. Jaiden Napier 8-1; Lilly Anderson (LCA) d. Jasmine King 8-1.

Doubles: Mowry/Fernandez-Fournier (LCA) d. Gravely/Duncan 8-1; Curtis/A. Anderson (LCA) d. Craig/Napier 8-4; Lindsey/L. Anderson (LCA) d. Heleigh Hernandez/Jayden Hurt 8-1.

Records: Liberty Christian 2-0, 2-0 Seminole.

OTHER SCORES

Boys Lacrosse: Jefferson Forest 17, Blacksburg 2

Girls Lacrosse: Blacksburg 11, Jefferson Forest 10

Girls Soccer: Lord Botetourt 3, E.C. Glass 0

FRIDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Blue Ridge Christian at Temple Christian, 3:15 p.m.

Chatham at Nelson, 5 p.m.

Altavista at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.

William Campbell at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at Brookville, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Appomattox at Altavista, 5 p.m.

Gretna at William Campbell, 5 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 6 p.m.

Amherst at Brookville, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

E.C. Glass at Chancellor, 6:30 p.m.

Northside at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Timberlake Christian at Chatham Hall, 5 p.m.

Nelson at Bath County, 6 p.m.

Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Magna Vista at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Randolph-Henry, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Rod Camden Invitational at E.C. Glass, 5 p.m.