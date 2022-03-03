Prep scoreboard for Thursday, March 3

BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Class 1/2 Combined State Championships
At Liberty Indoor Track Complex
Team scores: 1. Bruton 65, 2. Galileo 50, 3. Brunswick 48, 4. Glenvar 36, 5. Auburn 34, 6. Appomattox 29, 7. Lancaster 26, 8. Alleghany 25, 9. Tazewell 21, T10. Stuarts Draft 20, Floyd County 20, 12. Parry McCluer 18, T13. Radford 17, Altavista 17, 15. East Rockingham 15, T16. Nottoway 14, Wise Central 14, 18. Mathews 12, T19. Virginia High 10, Covington 10, Union 10, Poquoson 10, 23. Northumberland 9, 24. Narrows 8, 25. Patrick Henry (Glade Springs) 7, 26. Cumberland 6, T27. George Wythe (Wytheville) 5, Prince Edward 5, Nelson 5, Rural Retreat 5, 31. John I. Burton 4, 32. Lebanon 3, 33. Luray 2, T34. Marion 1, James River (Buchanan) 1.
Top 3 individuals — 55 Dash: 1. Leonie Bentley (Brunswick) 6.66, 2. Patrick Poku (Virginia High) 6.71, 3. Jackson Swanson (Glenvar) 6.77; 300 Dash: 1. Casee Jones (Bruton) 35.60, 2. Leonie Bentley (Brunswick) 36.85, 3. Cassius Harris (Tazewell) 37.07; 500 Dash: 1. Alexander Gomez-Hernandez (Galileo) 1:08.43, 2. Keith Taylor (Mathews) 1:09.41, 3. Zach Curfiss (Glenvar) 1:10.50; 1,000 Run: 1. Jamison Mantooth (Galileo) 2:38.55, 2. Michael Foulkes (Lancaster) 2:43.77, 3. Dylan Kirk (Galileo) 2:44.41; 1,600 Run: 1. Gabe Miller (Alleghany) 4:37.41, 2. George Austin (East Rock) 4:38.81, 3. Daniel Zearfoss (Glenvar) 4:42.75; 3,200 Run: 1. Kovyk Chandler (Parry McCluer) 10:02.47, 2. Chase Gwynn (Auburn) 10:12.42, 3. Daniel Zearfoss (Glenvar) 10:20.61; 4x200 Relay: 1. Brunswick 1:35.72, 2. Bruton 1:37.57, 3. Alleghany 1:39.35; 4x400 Relay; 1. Galileo 3:37.93, 2. Lancaster 3:39.71, 3. Bruton 3:44.23; 4x800 Relay: Galileo 8:18.12, 2. Lancaster 8:44.08, 3. Auburn 8:44.09; 55 Hurdles: 1. Maddox Reynolds (Wise) 7.89, 2. Daniel Graham (Auburn) 8.04, 3. Mario Carter (Cumberland) 8.37; High Jump: 1. Elliot Grayson (Radford) 6-04, 2. Casee Jones (Bruton) 6-00, 3. Ethan Mills (Tazewell) 5-10; Long Jump: 1. Leonie Bentley (Brunswick) 21-04, 2. Kevin Ward (Bruton) 21-00.25, 3. Vori Copeland (Appomattox) 20-03.75; Triple Jump: 1. Tyler Banks (Nottoway) 43-03, 2. Vori Copeland (Appomattox) 42-06.25, 3. Jaxon Brewer (Floyd) 41-04; Pole Vault: 1. Mitchell Tallman (Covington) 12-03, 2. Andy Vaughan (Auburn) 11-09, 3. Blake Fulcher (Appomattox) 10-03; Shot Put: 1. Keyandre Davis (Union) 51-01, 2. Orren Trey (McCluer) 46-11.75, 3. Jason Gaines (Bruton) 46-03.
Other top 8 locals — 500 Dash: 8. Eric Nichols (Altavista) 1:14.01; 4x200 Relay: 4. Altavista (Ken Cyrus, Jordan Pippin, Tyson Davis Makel Stone) 1:39.59, 7. Appomattox (Vori Copeland, Micah Johnson, DiTavion Mosley, Collin Slagle) 1:40.16; 4x400 Relay: 7. Altavista (Jordan Pippin, Ken Cyrus, Eric Nichols, Sam Derrick) 3:50.38; High Jump: 7. Mannix Wilhoit (Appomattox) 5-06, 8. Joel Phillips (Altavista) 5-06; Long Jump 8. Mannix Wilhoit (Appomattox) 19-04.75; Triple Jump: 8. Matthew Epperson (Appomattox) 39-04.50; Pole Vault: 4. Hunter Garrett (Nelson) 8-09, 5. Ken Cyrus (Altavista) 8-03.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Class 1/2 Combined State Championships
At Liberty Indoor Track Complex
Team scores: 1. Glenvar 61, 2. Appomattox 60, 3. Bruton 53, 4. Tazewell 46, 5. Poquoson 41, 6. Riverheads 31, 7. Lancaster 29, T8. Floyd County 27, John Battle 27, T10. Stuarts Draft 23, Auburn 23, Rural Retreat 23; 13. Prince Edward 22, 14. Northumberland 18, 15. Galileo 14, 16. Cumberland 12, T17. James River (Buchanan) 9, East Rockingham 9; 19. Marion 7.50, 20. Mathews 6.50, T21. Parry McCluer 6, Northampton 6, Martinsville 6, Narrows 6, 25. John Marshall 5, T26. Patrick Henry (Glade Springs) 4, Chilhowie 4; T28. Charles City 2, Grundy 2; T30. Radford 1, Fort Chiswell 1.
Top 3 individuals — 55 Dash: 1. Alecia Kissoon (Bruton) 7.49, 2. Olivia Stevens (Battle) 2.64, 3. Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston (Martinsville) 7.66; 300 Dash: 1. Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 42.24, 2. Alecia Kissoon (Bruton) 42.37, 3. Alexis Peshehonoff (Poquoson) 42.64; 500 Dash: 1. Abigail Rhudy (Tazewell) 1:18.93, 2. Layla Leo (Northumberland) 1:20.92, 3. Lucy Lusk (Northampton) 1:22.97; 1,000 Run: 1. Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 3:00.95, 2. Hailey Smith (Lancaster) 3:01.81, 3. Koya Chandler (McCluer) 3:26.04; 1,600 Run: 1. Carly Wilkes (Glenvar) 4:59.78, 2. Lauren Keene (Tazewell) 5:38.43, 3. Kendall Jarvis (Battle) 5:47.82; 3,200 Run: 1. Lauren Keene (Tazewell) 12:18.85, 2. Bethany Vogel (Poquoson) 12:38.97, 3. Madison Martin (Appomattox) 12:42.98; 4x200 Relay: 1. Appomattox (Nadiyah Abdussalaam, Amyah Bolar, Kelsey Hackett, Harmony Troxler) 1:53.57, 2. Poquoson 1:55.37, 3. Bruton 1:55.70 4x400 Relay: 1. Glenvar 4:20.60, 2. Lancaster 4:24.91, 3. Floyd 4:25.98; 4x800 Relay: 1. Lancaster 10:41.53, 2. Tazewell 10:42.67, 3. Auburn 11:09.44; High Jump: 1. Amaya Miller (Bruton) 5-04, 2. Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 5-03, 3. Summer Wallace (Riverheads) 5-02; Long Jump: 1. Summer Wallace (Riverheads) 16-03, 2. Olivia Crigger (Rural Retreat) 16-00, 3. Mia Spangler (Floyd) 15-11; Triple Jump: 1. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 34-05.50, 2. Mia Spangler (Floyd) 34-04.50, 3. Olivia Crigger (Rural Retreat) 33-09.50; Pole Vault: 1. Leah Wood (Stuarts Draft) 11-06, 2. Summer Wallace (Riverheads) 9-00, 3. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 9-00; Shot Put: 1. Haley Hollins (Auburn) 41-01.75, 2. Aaliyah Bell (Prince Edward) 34-09.50, 3. Abby McGlothin (Narrows) 34-02.50.
Other top 8 locals — 55 Dash: 5. Amyah Bolar (Appomattox) 7.71, 6. Harmony Troxler (Appomattox) 7.79; 300 Dash: 7. Kelsey Hackett (Appomattox) 44.43; 1,600 Run: 5. Madison Martin (Appomattox) 5:52.08; Long Jump: 4. Amyah Bolar (Appomattox) 15-08.50, 7. Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) 15-03; Pole Vault: 8. Morgan Flamm (Appomattox) 7-06.
FRIDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4 Quarterfinals
E.C. Glass at Loudoun County, 7 p.m.
Class 1 Quarterfinals
Washington & Lee at Altavista, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 4 Quarterfinals
E.C. Glass at Millbrook, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3 Quarterfinals
Staunton River at Spotswood, 6 p.m.