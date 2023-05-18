BASEBALL

Dogwood District

Chatham 10, Nelson 5

Nelson;012;000;2;—;5;9;2

Chatham;003;007;x;—;10;8;4

WP: Kennen Lewis. LP: Kevin Knight.

Highlights: Nelson — Landon Thacker 2-4, 2 R; Ty Mauer 3-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Blake Victor 2-4, RBI, R; Marshall Garrison 1-3, RBI. Chatham — Kennen Lewis 6 IP, 8 H, 3 R/ER, 0 BB, 9 Ks (3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R, SB); Zander Cornell 1-4, 2 RBIs.

Records: Nelson 11-8, 6-5 Dogwood. Chatham 15-2, 10-1.

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 3, Amherst 2

Amherst;000;020;0;—;2;6;1

J. Forest;200;001;x;—;3;5;0

WP: Brooke Wilson. LP: Dylan McNerney. HR: Tyah Charlton (Amherst) to center with one on, two outs, in top of fifth inning.

Highlights: Amherst — Dylan McNerney 6 IP, 5 H, 3 R/ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks; Maegan Lloyd 2-4, 2B, R; Tyah Charlton 2-3, HR, 2 RBIs; Sienna Fielder 1-2; Carleigh Combs 1-3. Jefferson Forest — Amelia Long 4 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 6 Ks; Brooke Wilson 2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 0 BB, 1 K; Lauren Smith 2-3, 2 RBIs; Addison Compton 1-3, 2B; Cameron Lowery 1-3, RBI double in bottom of sixth that served as the game-winning hit; Sarah Cannon 1-3, R, SB; Katie Kidd 0-2, SB, R.

Records: Jefferson Forest 11-8, 7-2 Seminole. Amherst 17-2, 10-1.

Non-district

Rustburg 12, Fluvanna 11

Fluvanna;020;602;1;—;11;13;1

Rustburg;230;033;1;—;12;16;1

WP: Paiten Archer. LP: Taylor Stringer. HR: Carly Mirakian (Rustburg) solo to left with one out in bottom of first inning; Brooke Napier (Fluvanna) to right with two on, two outs, in top of fourth; Erin Coates (Rustburg) to center with one on, no outs, in bottom of fifth.

One out when winning run scored.

Highlights: Fluvanna — Ryleigh Birckhead 3-5, 2B, RBI; Madeline Schmidt 3-5, 2 RBIs; Brooke Napier 2-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBIs. Rustburg — Emily Hines 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, walkoff single to right with one out in bottom of seventh inning; Carly Mirakian 4-5, HR, 2 R; Paiten Archer 2-3, 2 RBIs; Erin Coates 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Destiny Jones 1-2, 2B, 2 R; Nahla Bigham 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Emma Blankenship 3-5, 2B, 2 RBIs.

Records: Rustburg 10-8. Fluvanna 4-14.

BOYS LACROSSE

Virginia Independent Schools

Division II State Semifinals

Virginia Episcopal 15, Nansemond-Suffolk 11

Virginia Episcopal;2;2;6;5;—;15

Nansemond-Suffolk;4;2;4;1;—;11

Scoring: VES—Brennan Olmert 5 goals, 4 assists; Billy Koudelka 3 goals, 3 assists; Nathan Pickerd 1 goal; Tucker Olmert 1 goal, 1 assist; Jay Blount 3 goals; Charles Thomas 1 assist; John Hatch 2 goals. NS — Cooper Goss 6 goals; Howard Casterlow 2 goals, 1 assist; Jackson Jensen 2 goals; Bennett Parker 1 goal.

Saves: Bryce Ledwith (VES) 9. Nansemond-Suffolk save statistics not available.

Records: Virginia Episcopal 9-7. Nansemond-Suffolk 12-7.

Next: No. 4 seed VES travels to No. 2 seed North Cross for the state championship Saturday, 2 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Virginia Independent Schools

Division II State Semifinals

Virginia Episcopal;10;7;—;17

Cape Henry Collegiate;5;3;—;8

Scoring: VES — Grace Battle 7 goals, 3 assists (6 draw controls); Mary Clare Caprise 1 goal; Caroline Carrington 5 goals, 7 assists; Sierra Lewis 4 goals, 1 assist; Lily McKee (2 draw controls); Kate Flippin (1 draw control).

Saves: Ella Epps Perrow (VES) 6.

Records: Virginia Episcopal 12-4. Cape Henry Collegiate 8-3.

Next: No. 3 seed VES plays No. 1 Covenant at noon Saturday in the state championship, held at Catholic High in Virginia Beach.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 4, Heritage 0

Heritage;0;0;—;0

LCA;2;2;—;4

Wednesday's result

Scoring: Jordan Whitt (LCA) assisted by Samuel Mejia, 19:00; Dillon Rice (LCA) unassisted, 29:00; Beau Berthuaume (LCA) assisted by Michael Syrogi, 45:00; Beau Berthuaume (LCA) assisted by Samuel Mejia, 70:00.

Saves: Heritage — Chase Stickle 8. LCA — Joe Campbell 2, Matis Cazes 0.

Records: Heritage 11-4, 9-4 Seminole. LCA 7-8-1, 7-6.

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 8, Rustburg 0

E.C. Glass;4;4;—;8

Rustburg;0;0;—;0

Scoring: Sarah Ramsey (ECG) assisted by Libbie Sommardahl, 7:00; Libbie Sommardahl (ECG) assisted by Sarah Ramsey, 11:00; AP Webb (ECG) assisted by Sarah Ramsey, 21:00; Iyanna Martin (ECG) assisted by Sarah Ramsey, 38:00; Allie Smulik (ECG) assisted by Sarah Ramsey, 47:00; Sarah Ramsey (ECG) assisted by Flannery Benda, 57:00; Jane Gowan (ECG) assisted by AG McCloskey, 62:00; Iyanna Martin (ECG) unassisted, 70:00.

Saves: HG Garrett (ECG) 3. Rustburg 10.

Records: E.C. Glass 12-3-1, 12-1-1 Seminole. Rustburg 3-12, 1-12.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Devon Davis d. Simon Emery 8-1; Pierce Martin d. Gavin Satterfield 8-0; Sebastian Ploch d. Carter Arthur 8-0; Ben Mays d. Andrew Schages 8-3; Carson Layman d. Cayden Garbee 8-1; Isaac Hardin d. Emerson McCown 8-0.

Doubles: Davis/Mays d. Emory/Arthur 8-0; Martin/Hardin d. Satterfield/Schages 8-0; Ploch/Layman d. Garbe/Jeremiah Bruce 8-0.

Records: Brookville 2-12, 2-12 Seminole. E.C. Glass 12-2, 10-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Mary Kennedy d. Tori Yancey 8-0; H.G. Sackett d. Ayrie Kidd 8-0; Elizabeth Eskridge d. Kaitlyn Reynolds 8-0; Lilly Hall d. Makaylie Reynolds 8-1; A.G. Kennedy d. Monica Dang 8-1; Katie Martin d. Mia Stone 8-1.

Doubles: Kennedy/Eskridge d. Yancey/Kidd 8-0; Sackett/Hall d. Dang/Sapp 8-0; Josie Kicklight/Amelia Uhl d. Eva Le/Reynolds 8-0.

Records: Brookville 6-10, 4-10 Seminole. E.C. Glass 15-1, 14-0.

OTHER SCORES

SOFTBALL

Nelson 3, Chatham 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Nelson 8, Alleghany 0

Jefferson Forest 8, Heritage 0

Amherst 2, Brookville 2

Liberty Christian 2, Liberty 0

FRIDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 5 p.m.

Nelson at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.

Appomattox at William Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

LCA at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Amherst, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

William Campbell at Appomattox, 5 p.m.

Altavista at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Liberty, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Amherst, 6 p.m.

Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

William Byrd at E.C. Glass in Region 4D quarterfinals, 5:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Hidden Valley at E.C. Glass in Region 4D quarterfinals, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 6 p.m.

Nelson at Galileo Magnet, 6:30 p.m.

Brookville at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at LCA, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Timberlake Christian vs. Grace Christian in VISAA Div. III state semifinals, Ukrop Park, Richmond, 2 p.m.

New Covenant vs. Chelsea Academy in VISAA Div. III state semifinals, Ukrop Park, Richmond, 2 p.m.

Chatham at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.

Altavista at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

VISAA state championships at Sportsbackers Stadium, Richmond, 11 a.m.