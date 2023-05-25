Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BASEBALL

Region 4D Quarterfinals

Louisa County 8, Jefferson Forest 0

Jefferson Forest;000;000;0;—;0;3;4

Louisa County;010;205;x;—;8;3;2

WP: Shane Dunkum. LP: Breckin Nace.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Nate Pyle 1-3; Luke Gouldthorpe 1-3; Breckin Nace 4.2 IP, 2H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks (1-3). Louisa County — Rocco Kenny 1-2, 2 R; DJ Harlow 1-1, R; Jayden Thompson 1-2, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Shane Dunkum 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks.

Records: Jefferson Forest 13-8. Louisa County 15-4.

Amherst 10, Salem 0 (6 innings)

Salem;000;000;—;0;6;2

Amherst;305;002;—;10;8;0

WP: Nick Dawson. LP: Trace Monroe. HR: Christian Harris (A) to center with two on, no outs in bottom of first inning.

Highlights: Salem — Carter Black 2-3; Caleb Furmage 2-3. Amherst — Christian Harris 2-3, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Lathan Bryan 2-3, RBI, R; Christopher Knight 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Nick Dawson 6 IP, 6 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R).

Records: Salem 14-8. Amherst 18-3.

Next: No. 2 Amherst will host No. 6 E.C. Glass for the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

E.C. Glass 2, Halifax 1

E.C. Glass;000;200;0;—;2;7;1

Halifax;010;000;0;—;1;4;2

WP: Cooper Campbell. LP: Trey Comer. S: Mike Harpster.

Highlights: ECG — Cooper Campbell 6 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 9 Ks (1-4); Mike Harpster 2-3, R (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 Ks); Scooter Ball 2-3, SB, R; Drew Barnett 1-4; John Ruhl 1-2. Halifax — Trey Comer 4 2/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks; Garrison Cowell 1-2, 2B, RBI.

Records: E.C. Glass 14-7. Halifax 19-6.

Next: E.C. Glass travels to No. 2 Amherst for Tuesday's 6 p.m. region semifinals.

Region 2C Quarterfinals

Nelson 5, Appomattox 1

Nelson;100;220;0;—;5;8;3

Appomattox;001;000;0;—;1;4;0

WP: Mike Fitzgerald. LP: Kyle Davis.

Highlights: Nelson — Marshall Garrison 1-2, 2B; Blake Victor 1-3, 2B, R; Kevin Knight 3-3, RBI, R; Mike Fitzgerald 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks (1-3, 3B, RBI). Appomattox — Trey Shrock 2-2, 2B, R; Evan Carwile 1-3, 2B, RBI; Nate Dillon 1-3; Kyle Davis 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R/ER, 2 BB, 1 K.

Records: Nelson 14-8. Appomattox 14-5.

Next: Nelson will either host Martinsville or play at Patrick County in the semifinals.

SOFTBALL

Region 4D Tournament

Jefferson Forest 4, Amherst 1

Jeff. Forest;001;102;0;—;4;10;0

Amherst;000;100;0;—;1;6;0

WP: Amelia Long. LP: Dylan McNerney. HR: Tyah Charlton (A) leadoff to center in bottom of fourth inning.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Sarah Cannon 2-4, R; Kinsley Peek 1-3, 2B, R; Addison Compton 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Skylar Schmitt 1-3, 2B, R; Hailee Fortune 1-3, 2B, RBI; Amelia Long 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R/ER, 2 BB, 13 Ks. Amherst — Scarlett Funk 2-4, 2B; Tyah Charlton 1-3, HR, RBI, R; Sienna Fielder 2-3: Karleigh Ogden 1-1; Dylan McNerney 7 IP, 10 H, 4 R/ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks.

Records: Jefferson Forest 12-9. Amherst 18-3.

Next: Jefferson Forest advances to the next round; Amherst’s season ends.

Region 3D Quarterfinals

Staunton River 16, Bassett 3 (5 innings)

Bassett;000;03;—;3;8;2

SRHS;173;5x;—;16;14;1

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Emily Gilley.

Highlights: Bassett — Trinity Gilbert 2-3, 2B; Zoie Pace 2-3, 2 RBIs; Camryn Martin 2-3. Staunton River — Payton Phillips 3-4, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Sawyer Tolley 2-3, RBI, 3 R; Allie Davidson 4-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Emily Wood 5 IP, 8 H, 3 R/ER, 2 BB, 8 Ks (2-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R).

Records: Bassett 11-10. Staunton River 18-4.

Next: No. 3 Staunton River will either travel to No. 2 Cave Spring or host No. 7 Christiansburg in the semifinals Tuesday.

Region 3C First Round

Brookville 13, Wilson Memorial 3

WMHS;012;00;—;3;6;4

BHS;040;63;—;13;13;1

WP: Riley Smith. LP: Caylee Stevens. HR: Addison Wray (BHS) to center with two on, one out in bottom of fourth inning.

Highlights: Wilson Memorial — Jayden Glass 1-1, 2B; Caylee Stevens 4.2 IP (2-3). Brookville — Jada Fyffe 4-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Ashley Ferguson 2-4, RBI, R; Addison Wray 1-3, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Corrynn Harris 1-1, 2B, 3 R; Mattie O’Daniel 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Riley Smith 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 Ks (3-4, 4 RBIs, 2R).

Records: Wilson Memorial 7-14. Brookville 8-11.

Next: No. 8 Brookville will travel to No. 1 Turner Ashby for the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Region 1B Quarterfinals

Riverheads 8, William Campbell 6

Campbell;302;000;1;—;6;7;2

Riverheads;111;401;x;—;8;11;4

WP: Whitney Abshire. LP: Peighton Francis. HR: Leah Bryant (R) to right with one on, no outs in bottom of fourth inning. Maggie Robertson (R) leadoff to left in bottom of sixth inning.

Highlights: Wm. Campbell — Zoey Hannah 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Laila Hamlett 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Peighton Francis 6 IP, 11 H, 8 R/ER, 2 BB, 2 Ks (1-4, RBI, R). Riverheads — Maggie Robertson 3-4, HR, 2 2B, 2 RBis, 2 R; Leah Bryant 1-3, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Destiny Good 2-3, 2B, RBI, R; Cheyenne Bottenfield 1-3, 2 RBIs, R; Kallie Poole 2-4, 2 R; Whitney Abshire 4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks.

Records: William Campbell 5-15. Riverheads 13-4.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Region 2C Championships

At Christiansburg High School

Team scores: Glenvar 139.50, Dan River 99, Floyd Co. 81, Alleghany 74, Radford 68.50, James River (Buchanan) 62, Martinsville 44, Nelson County 22, Patrick County 21, Chatham 19, Appomattox 16, Gretna 5

Event winners — 100 Dash: Jackson Swanson (Glenvar) 11.19; 200 Dash: Jackson Swanson (Glen) 23.05; 400 Dash: Colby Thompson (Glen) 50.60; 800 Run: Heath Bowker (Glen) 2:00.51; 1,600 Run: Asa Fletcher (Dan River) 4:31.82; 3,200 Run: Mason Erchull (Floyd) 10:30.72; 110 Hurdles: Avonne Noel (Glen) 17.28; 300 Hurdles: Brennon Mahon (Alleghany) 41.67; 4x100 Relay: Dan River 44.37; 4x400 Relay: Glenvar 3:30.64; 4x800 Relay: Glenvar 8:25.83; High Jump: Hunter Garrett (Nelson) 11-00; Long Jump: Parker Prioleau (Radford) 23-02; Triple Jump: Andrew Craft (Alleghany) 44-06; Shot Put: George Tolliver (James River-B) 46-07; Discus: Jacob Richardson (Dan River) 130-01.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Region 2C Championships

At Christiansburg High School

Team scores: Floyd Co. 151, Appomattox 146.50, Glenvar 118, James River (Buchanan) 81.50; Martinsville 31, Alleghany 30, Patrick Co. 28, Chatham 19, Radford 18, Dan River 14, Gretna 11

Event winners — 100 Dash: Ricky Mitchell-Hairston (Martinsville) 12.94; 200 Dash: Ricky Mitchell-Hairston (Martinsville) 26.54; 400 Dash: Ryan Harris (Glenvar) 1:02.43; 800 Run: Reagan Lynch (Floyd) 2:25.26; 1,600 Run: Kiera Lowman (Allegany) 5:16.63; 3,200 Run: Kiera Lowman (Alleghany) 11:44.81; 100 Hurdles: Sydney Loder (Glenvar) 16.36; 300 Hurdles: Sydney Loder (Glen) 47.70; 4x100 Relay: Glenvar 50.90; 4x400 Relay: Floyd 4:14.08; 4x800 Relay: Floyd 10:50.23; High Jump: Sydney Loder (Glen) J5-00; Pole Vault: Nadiyah Abdussalaam (Appomattox) J8-06; Long Jump: Harmony Troxler (Appomattox) 17-04; Triple Jump: Harmony Troxler (Appomattox) 36-01; Shot Put: Emma Francis (James River-B) 37-09; Discus: Emma Francis (JR) 103-10.

OTHER SCORES

BASEBALL

William Campbell 3, Surry County 0

SOFTBALL

Appomattox 6, Radford 0

BOYS SOCCER

Salem 5, E.C. Glass 0

Jefferson Forest 8, Halifax 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Jefferson Forest 9, Mecklenburg 0

Orange County 6, E.C. Glass 1

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Region 3C Quarterfinals

Rustburg at Liberty Christian, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Region 3C Quarterfinals

Rustburg at Spotswood, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Turner Ashby, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Monticello, 6:30 p.m.

Region 2C Quarterfinals

Gretna at Chatham, 5 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Region 4D Championship

E.C. Glass at Cave Spring, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Region 2C First Round

James River at Appomattox, 6 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Region 3D Quarterfinals

Staunton River at Magna Vista, 6 p.m.

Region 3C Quarterfinals

Charlottesville at Liberty Christian, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Wilson Memorial, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Region 3C Semifinals

Spotswood at Liberty Christian, 11 a.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Region 3C Semifinals

Liberty Christian at Spotswood, 1 p.m.

Region 3D Singles Quarterfinals

Addison Ferguson (Staunton River) vs. Nicole Sclatescu (Hidden Valley), at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.