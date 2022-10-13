Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 13

VOLLEYBALL
Seminole District
Rustburg 3, E.C. Glass 0
At Rustburg
Scores 25-17, 25-19, 25-17
Highlights: R — Nahla Bigham 8 kills, 4 blocks; Reghan Archer 2 kills, 4 blocks; Tyleigh Abbott 7 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces; Jenna Bryant 16 digs, 3 aces; Emma Blankinship 33 assists, 14 digs.
Records: E.C. Glass 9-4, 7-3. Rustburg 15-0, 11-0.
Liberty Christian 3, Liberty 0
At Liberty Christian
Scores: 25-19, 25-12, 25-13
Highlights: LCA — Macy Hill 8 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Anna Moody 7 kills, 19 assists, 2 aces; Kenstin Phelps 9 kills, 5 aces, 11 assists.
Records: Liberty 6-9, 1-9 Seminole. Liberty Christian 15-4, 10-1.
Dogwood District
Appomattox 3, Dan River 0
At Appomattox
Scores: 25-21, 25-16, 25-13
Highlights: A — Aubrey Fulcher 35 assists, 4 aces, 7 digs; Kaydence Gilbert 17 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Shannon Coleman 6 kills, 3 blocks; Haleigh Tweedy 7 kills, 2 aces.
Records: Dan River 7-8, 5-3 Dogwood. Appomattox 16-0, 9-0.
Altavista 3, William Campbell 0
At William Campbell
Scores: 25-1, 25-6, 25-8
Highlights: Highlights: A
Aaralyn Bowling 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 block; Joleigh Bowling 7 aces; Chamille Pennix 3 kills, Zoie Watlington 2 kills; Katelyn Grace 2 aces, 18 assists; Carter Stinnette 5 aces, 1 dig; Emma Greer 4 kills.
Records: Altavista 9-7, 7-2 Dogwood. William Campbell 0-16, 0-8.
GIRLS TENNIS
Blue Ridge Athletic Conference
Trinity Episcopal 5, Virginia Episcopal 4
At Trinity Episcopal, Wednesday
Singles: Blair Gill (VES) d. Vie Updike 8-0; Sierra Lewis (VES) d. Lucy Rowe 8-4; Hannah Saye (VES) d. Chloe Abnigonde 8-6; Gabby Stickler (TE) d. Elle Langley 8-3; Abbie Elliot (TE) d. Nikitha Prabhu 8-1; Sarah Rowe (TE) d. Nan Barnhill 8-6.
Doubles: Saye/Gill (VES) d. Updike/L. Rowe 8-2; Abignonde/Stickler (TE) d. Lewis/Langley 8-5; Elliot/Mitchell (TE) d. Barnhill/Mitchell 8-1.
FRIDAY'S EVENTS
FOOTBALL
Liberty at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Dan River, 7 p.m.
Chatham at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Greenbrier Christian, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Virginia Episcopal at Foxcroft School, 4 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Virginia Episcopal at Foxcroft School, 4 p.m.