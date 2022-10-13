 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Pap’s Cigar Company

Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 13

  • 0

VOLLEYBALL

Seminole District

Rustburg 3, E.C. Glass 0

At Rustburg

Scores 25-17, 25-19, 25-17

Highlights: R — Nahla Bigham 8 kills, 4 blocks; Reghan Archer 2 kills, 4 blocks; Tyleigh Abbott 7 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces; Jenna Bryant 16 digs, 3 aces; Emma Blankinship 33 assists, 14 digs.

Records: E.C. Glass 9-4, 7-3. Rustburg 15-0, 11-0.

Liberty Christian 3, Liberty 0

At Liberty Christian

Scores: 25-19, 25-12, 25-13

Highlights: LCA — Macy Hill 8 kills, 2 aces, 3 blocks; Anna Moody 7 kills, 19 assists, 2 aces; Kenstin Phelps 9 kills, 5 aces, 11 assists.

People are also reading…

Records: Liberty 6-9, 1-9 Seminole. Liberty Christian 15-4, 10-1.

Dogwood District

Appomattox 3, Dan River 0

At Appomattox

Scores: 25-21, 25-16, 25-13

Highlights: A — Aubrey Fulcher 35 assists, 4 aces, 7 digs; Kaydence Gilbert 17 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces; Shannon Coleman 6 kills, 3 blocks; Haleigh Tweedy 7 kills, 2 aces.

Records: Dan River 7-8, 5-3 Dogwood. Appomattox 16-0, 9-0.

Altavista 3, William Campbell 0

At William Campbell

Scores: 25-1, 25-6, 25-8

Highlights: Highlights: A

Aaralyn Bowling 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 block; Joleigh Bowling 7 aces; Chamille Pennix 3 kills, Zoie Watlington 2 kills; Katelyn Grace 2 aces, 18 assists; Carter Stinnette 5 aces, 1 dig; Emma Greer 4 kills.

Records: Altavista 9-7, 7-2 Dogwood. William Campbell 0-16, 0-8.

GIRLS TENNIS

Blue Ridge Athletic Conference

Trinity Episcopal 5, Virginia Episcopal 4

At Trinity Episcopal, Wednesday

Singles: Blair Gill (VES) d. Vie Updike 8-0; Sierra Lewis (VES) d. Lucy Rowe 8-4; Hannah Saye (VES) d. Chloe Abnigonde 8-6; Gabby Stickler (TE) d. Elle Langley 8-3; Abbie Elliot (TE) d. Nikitha Prabhu 8-1; Sarah Rowe (TE) d. Nan Barnhill 8-6. 

Doubles: Saye/Gill (VES) d. Updike/L. Rowe 8-2; Abignonde/Stickler (TE) d. Lewis/Langley 8-5; Elliot/Mitchell (TE) d. Barnhill/Mitchell 8-1. 

FRIDAY'S EVENTS

FOOTBALL

Liberty at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Amherst at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Chatham at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at Greenbrier Christian, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Virginia Episcopal at Foxcroft School, 4 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Virginia Episcopal at Foxcroft School, 4 p.m.

Rustburg orb
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glass' defense shines in victory over Amherst

Glass' defense shines in victory over Amherst

“We just beat a quality football team that was undefeated,” Glass coach Jeff Woody said. “Give respect to Amherst. They brought their ‘A’ game. Our ‘A’ game was better than their ‘A’ game.”

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert