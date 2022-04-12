 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, April 12

  • Updated
  • 0

BASEBALL

Non-district

William Campbell 10, Central Lunenburg 2 (5 innings)

Game 1 of 2

William Campbell;104;23;—;10;10;2

Central Lunenburg;000;02;—;2;4;1

WP: Tyler Mason. LP: O'Darius Green. 

Highlights: WC — Mason 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 Ks; Colten Allen 2-2, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Savareay Charlton 2-3, R, SB; Hunter Crews 1-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Montavius Thompson 1-3, 2 RBIs, R, SB. 

Records: William Campbell 3-4. Lunenburg 3-2. 

Altavista 7, Parry McCluer 1

Parry McCluer;000;100;0;—;1;3;4

Altavista;210;211;x;—;7;9;1

WP: Nehki Robinson. LP: Chase Smith.  

Highlights: Altavista — Evan Scruggs 4-4, 4 RBIs, R; Eric Nichols 2-2, 2 R; Shane McCorkle 2-2 (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 7 Ks; Robinson 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 Ks. McCluer — Smith 1-2, RBI (2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks. 

Records: Altavista 1-9. Parry McCluer 1-6. 

Virginia Independent

Covenant School 8, Virginia Episcopal 7

VES;003;040;0;—;7;8;1

Covenant;001;104;2;—;8;14;3

WP: Nehki Robinson. LP: Chase Smith. HR: Jed Howard (VES) to center with one on in top of fifth inning. 

No outs when winning run scored in bottom of seventh. 

Highlights: VES — Howard 3-3, HR, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Sam Hurt 2-3, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Charlie Felmlee 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Covenant — Dillon O'Connor 3-4, 2 2B, RBI; Jonathan Newton 2-4, walkoff 2B in seventh, 3 RBIs; Hudson Reese 2-4, RBI. 

Records: VES 2-7. Covenant 2-3. 

United Christian 19, Timberlake Christian 2

United;101;23(12);—;19;7;1

Timberlake;100;001;—;2;1;1

WP: Drew. LP: Billy Shumaker. 

Highlights: United Christian —Timmy 2-4, RBI, R; Greg 3-3, 3 RBIs, R; Kaden 1-3, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Drew 5 IP, 1 H, 1 R/ER, 5 BB, 13 Ks. Timberlake — Adrian Warrick 1-2, R, 4 SB; Brice Warren 0-1, RBI, R, 2 SB. 

Records: Timberlake 0-6. 

BOYS LACROSSE

Virginia Independent

St. Anne's-Belfield 17, Virginia Episcopal 8

STAB;8;4;3;2;—;17

VES;1;2;4;1;—;8

Scoring: VES — Billy Koudelka 6 goals; Tucker Olmert 1 goal; Luke Meadows 1 goal, 1 assist. STAB — Peyton Booth 5 goals, 1 assist; Tim Meyers 3 goals, 1 assist; Chris Laing 1 goal, 2 assists; Liam Hurley 2 goals; Max Gunderson 2 goals; Dax Dimuzio 1 assist; Wes Martin 2 goals; Luke Wyant 1 goal; Whitt Shilling 1 goal. 

Saves: Bryce Ledwith 21 saves. 

Records: VES 3-4. St. Anne's 7-3. 

BOYS SOCCER

Virginia Independent

New Covenant 17, Fishburne Military 3

Scoring: New Covenant — Dalton Foster 5 goals, Doug Powell 3 goals, Nate Kirshberger 3 goals, Andrew Rodgers 2 goals, Jackson Taylor 4 assists, Diego Leal 1 goal, Michah Cortez 1 goal, Beau Brady 1 goal. 

Saves: Jack Marotta (NC) 8. 

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Fuqua at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.

Dan River at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Appomattox at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Virginia Episcopal at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.

William Campbell Orb
