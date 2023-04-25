BASEBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 10, Heritage 0 (5 innings)

Heritage;000;00;—;0;2;0

E.C. Glass;400;06;—;10;7;0

WP: Max Calloway. LP: Javare Brooks.

Highlights: Heritage — Charles May 1-2; Mark Somers 1-1. E.C. Glass — Calloway 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks (1-3, RBI); Scooter Ball 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; John Ruhl 1-2, 2B, 2 R; Drew Barnett 1-2, 2 RBIs, R.

Records: Heritage 1-11, 1-5 Seminole. E.C. Glass 8-2, 3-3 Seminole.

Amherst 19, Liberty 4 (5 innings)

Liberty;030;01;—;4;3;6

Amherst;739;0x;—;19;9;2

WP: Christian Harris. LP: Kadin Byers.

HR: Harris (A) to center with 1 on, 0 outs in bottom of second inning.

Highlights: Liberty — Mason Oliver 1-3, R; Isaiah Bobbitt 1-3; Aiden Cottrell 1-2, R. Amherst — Harris 4 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 Ks (2-3, HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R); Dalton Wentz 2-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; David Travis 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Christopher Knight 2-2, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Daemian Robinson 1-2, 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Lahan Bryan 2 RBIs.

Records: Liberty 1-10, 1-4 Seminole. Amherst 10-1, 4-1 Seminole.

Jefferson Forest 4, Brookville 3

Jeff. Forest;010;021;0;—;4;6;2

Brookville;101;001;0;—;3;7;2

WP: Connor Lane. LP: Cody Bowling. HR: Sam Bell (JF) to left with 1 on, 1 out in bottom of fifth inning.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Breckin Nace 2-3 2B, R; Drew Lucy 2-3, 2 2B, R; Bell 1-4, HR, 2 RBIs, R; Lane 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 Ks; Bailey Peek 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 4 Ks. Brookville — Bransen Jones 1-3, R; Riley Hawkins 1-3, RBI; Ryne Glass 1-2, RBI; Henry Simmons 1-3, R; Bowling 5.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 BB, 9 Ks.

Records: Jefferson Forest 9-3, 4-2 Seminole. Brookville 4-7, 2-3 Seminole.

Liberty Christian 13, Rustburg 2 (6 innings)

LCA;106;042;—;13;14;0

Rustburg;002;000;—;2;2;3

WP: Lane Duff. LP: Jackson Hall. HR: Boston Torres (LCA) to right with 1 on, 2 outs in top of fifth inning.

Highlights: LCA — Torres 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Will Palmer 3-4, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Ben Blair 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, R; Danny Demoss 2-4, 2B; Braden Weaver 1-2, 2B, RBI, R; Duff 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R/ER, 3 BB, 4 Ks (2-5, 3 RBIs, R). Rustburg — Hunter Overstreet 1-1, 2B, R; Deiondre Seigla 1-3, 2 RBIs (1 IP).

Records: Liberty Christian 9-0, 5-0 Seminole. Rustburg 3-8, 2-4 Seminole.

Virginia Independent Schools

Virginia Episcopal 12, Fishburne Military 0 (5 innings)

Fishburne Military;000;00;—;0;2;2

Virginia Episcopal;083;10;—;12;11;1

WP: John Waterworth. LP: Cayden Clements. HR: Jed Howard to right with 2 on, 2 outs in bottom of third inning.

Highlights: Fishburne — X. Virginia Episcopal — Howard 2-2, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs, 2 R; Sam Hurt 1-3, 3B, RBI, R; Charlie Felmlee 2-2, 2 R; Albert Thornton 2-3, RBI, 2 R; Mike Wilson 1-2, 2B, R; Waterworth 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 2 Ks (1-2, 2B, RBI, R). Fishburne Military — Zach Liner 1-1; Asher Floyd 1-2.

Records: Fishburne Military 4-7. Virginia Episcopal 11-4.

Timberlake Christian 11, Westover Christian 5

Timberlake;060;320;0;—;11;11;4

Westover;400;010;0;—;5;3;3

WP: Billy Shumaker. LP: Blake Barber.

Highlights: Timberlake Christian — Shumaker 5.1 IP, 3 H, 5 $, 4 ER, 5 BB, 7 Ks (4-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, 3 R); Adrian Warrick 1-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Woo Kang 1-4, 2B, RBI; David Crump 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Jaydon Ridgeway 2-3, R. Westover Christian — Barber 3.1 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks (1-4); Chase Jordan 1-4, RBI, R.

Records: Timberlake Christian 2-3. Westover Christian 1-5.

Roanoke Valley Christian 14, Temple Christian 4 (6 innings)

Roanoke;304;304;—;14;13;3

Temple;201;100;—;4;3;2

WP: Alex Nelson. LP: Garrett Allen. HR: Logan Gutierrez (RV) to center with 1 on, 0 outs in top of fourth inning. Gutierrez (RV) leadoff shot to left in top of sixth.

Highlights: Roanoke Valley — Gutierrez 4-4, 2 HR, 2B, 5 RBIs, 3 R; Colton Bowman 1-3, 3 RBIs, R; Josh Newman 3-4, 2 RBIs, R; Nelson 2-3, 2 2B, 2 R (4 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 5 Ks). Temple — Silas Walker 2-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, R; Jace Reno 1-3, RBI.

Records: Roanoke Valley Christian 7-3. Temple Christian 2-4.

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Brookville 8, Jefferson Forest 7

Jeff. Forest;012;013;0;—;7;12;3

Brookville;330;100;1;—;8;13;2

2 outs when winning run scored.

WP: Riley Smith. LP: Brooke Wilson. HR: Corrynn Harris (BHS) leadoff shot to center in bottom of second inning. Addison Wray (BHS) to left with 1 on, 2 outs in bottom of second Wray (BHS) solo shot to left with 1 out in bottom of fourth. Cameron Lowery (JF) to center with 2 outs, 0 on in top of sixth.

Highlights: Jefferson Forest — Lowery 1-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Sarah Cannon 1-4, 2B, RBI, R; Rianne Riley 2-4, 2B, RBI; Hailee Fortune 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Kinsley Peek 3-4, 2 R. Brookville — Wray 4-5, walk-off 1B, 2 HR, 5 RBIs, 3 R; Harris 1-4, HR, RBI, R; Jada Fyffe 3-4, 2B, 2 R (game-winning run); Ashley Ferguson 1-3, 2B, 2 R; O’Daniel 3-3 (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R/ER, 0 BB, 1 K); Smith 2 IP, 7 H, 4 R/ER, 0 BB, 0 Ks.

Records: Jefferson Forest 6-7, 3-2 Seminole. Brookville 6-5, 2-2 Seminole.

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 9, Lord Botetourt 8

Staunton River;001;241;1;—;9;14;3

Lord Botetourt;001;212;2;—;8;12;2

WP: Payton Evans. LP: Grace Thomas.

Highlights: Staunton River — Allie Davidson 2-4, 2B, RBI, R; Kaylee Maxfield 3-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R; Haley Goode 3-4, 3B, 3 RBIs, R; Evans 3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (2-4, RBI, 2 R). Lord Botetourt — Bryanna Orange 2-4, 2 RBIs; Gracie Sargent 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Mikayla Reed 2-4, RBI; Hadley Evans 3-4, 3B, 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R; Thomas 2-4, 2B, R (4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K).

Records: Staunton River 12-2, 4-1 Blue Ridge. Lord Botetourt 5-8, 2-3 Blue Ridge.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Non-District

E.C. Glass 22, Fluvanna 1

Fluvanna;0;1;—;1

E.C. Glass;11;11;—;22

Scoring: ECG — Tess Ahrens 4 goals, 1 assist; Nora Hamilton 4 goals, 1 assist; Camille Marraccini 3 goals; Emily Williams 3 goals, 2 assists; Margo Haske 2 goals, 3 assists; Alex Petty 2 goals; Althea Hunt 2 goals; Adison Tucker 1 goal; Biz Mann 1 goal, 1 assist. FC — Peyton Marshall 1 goal.

Saves: Leland Landes (ECG) 3. Morgan Drumheller (FC) 9.

Records: Fluvanna County 1-8. E.C. Glass 7-1-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 7, Heritage 0

At Heritage

E.C. Glass;3;4;—;7

Heritage;0;0;—;0

Scoring: own goal, assisted by AP Webb 2:00; AP Webb (ECG) assisted by Libbie Sommardahl 12:00; AP Webb (ECG) assisted by Allie Smulik 16:00; Libbie Sommardahl (ECG) assisted by Flannery Benda 42:00; Izzie Smulik (ECG) assisted by Allie Smulik 54:00; Sarah Ramsey (ECG) assisted by AP Webb 58:00; Sarah Ramsey (ECG) unassisted 60:00.

Saves: Glass — HG Garrett (40:00) 0. Brooklyn Dopp (40:00) 1. Heritage — 7.

Records: E.C. Glass 6-1, 6-1 Seminole. Heritage 1-6-1, 0-6 Seminole.

BOYS SOCCER

Blue Ridge District

Lord Botetourt 2, Staunton River 1

Lord Botetourt;1;1;—;2

Staunton River;1;0;—;1

Scoring: Staunton River — Andy Torres, assisted by Colby Harris.

Saves: Nate Martin (SR) 8.

Records: Lord Botetourt 5-5, 3-2 Blue Ridge. Staunton River 3-8, 2-2 Blue Ridge.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 9, Amherst 0

At Jefferson Forest

Singles: Jack Riordan (JF) d. Jacob Tasker 8-0; Blake Hogan (JF) d. Jack Pitts 8-1; Stephen Tibbs (JF) d. Seth Johnson 8-1; Gage Hogan (JF) d. Sawyer Berry 8-0; Will Kobek (JF) d. Ashton Bryant 8-0; John Hoegerl (JF) d. Noah Saechao 8-1.

Doubles: Riordan/B. Hogan (JF) d. Tasker/Pitts 8-0; Luke Ellett/Seth Cook (JF) d. Johnson/Berry 8-1; Marshall Blankenship/Drew Sigler (JF) d. Bryant/Saechao 8-1.

Records: Jefferson Forest 8-1, 6-1 Seminole. Amherst 2-5, 2-5 Seminole.

Liberty Christian 9, Brookville 0

At LCA

Singles: Bennett Mowry (LCA) d. Gavin Satterfield 8-0; Jon Hoover (LCA) d. Andrew Schages 8-0; Landon Bivens (LCA) d. Carter Arthur 8-0; Hudson Brooks (LCA) d. Cayden Garbee 8-0; Hawkins Glenn (LCA) d. Jeremiah Bruce 8-0; Andrew Seipp (LCA) d. Emerson McCown 8-0.

Doubles: B. Mowry/Bivens (LCA) d. Satterfield/Schages 8-0; Hoover/Brooks (LCA) d. Arthur/Bruce 8-0; Glenn/A. Seipp (LCA) d. Garbee/Karter Gallant 8-0.

Records: LCA 6-0, 5-0 Seminole. Brookville 0-7, 0-7 Seminole.

Virginia Independent Schools

Virginia Episcopal 8, New Covenant 1

At Virginia Episcopal

Singles: Alex Sterne (VES) d. Grahm Kowalski 8-6; Nicolas Richmond (NC) d. Tad Hardison 8-6; Connor Claiborne (VES) d. Nick Gieszczykiewicz 8-3; Thomas Hogshead (VES) d. Joseph Robert 8-3; Joshua Schindler (VES) d. Alex Fuhr 8-3; Jim Smith (VES) d. Will Kittrell 8-2.

Doubles: Sterne/Hardison (VES) d. Kowalkski/Gieszczykiewicz 8-4; Claiborne/Hogshead (VES) d. Richmond/Robert 8-3; Schindler/George Shull (VES) d. Fuhr/Kittrell 8-2.

Records: VES 4-5.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 9, Amherst 0

At Amherst Middle

Singles: Mallory Marsteller (JF) d. Cara Gowdy 8-2; Rita Zing (JF) d. Ryleigh Daniel 8-0; Megan Bell (JF) d. Elizabeth Presnell 8-1; Amelia Edmonds (JF) d. Kaitlyn Gibson 8-0; Raina Shah (JF) d. Aliyah Blair 8-1; Andrea Miller (JF) d. Kayla Alls 8-0.

Doubles: Marsteller/Piper Cook (JF) d. Gowdy/Daniel 8-1; Zing/Edmonds (JF) d. Presnell/Gibson 8-0; Bell/Kylie Wiltzius (JF) d. Blair/Alls 8-2.

Records: Jefferson Forest 7-2, 6-1 Seminole. Amherst 1-6, 0-6 Seminole.

Liberty Christian 9, Brookville 0

At Brookville

Singles: Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Kaitlyn Reynolds 8-1; Lilly Anderson (LCA) d. Ayrie Kidd 8-0; Carolina Curtis (LCA) d. Makaylie Sapp 8-2; Ashley Pantana (LCA) d. Monica Dang 8-0; Anna Moody (LCA) d. Eva Le 8-0; Adelynne Marten (LCA) d. Mia Stone 8-1.

Doubles: A. Anderson/L. Anderson (LCA) d. Reynolds/Kidd 8-0; Curtis/Moody (LCA) d. Dang/Sapp 8-1; Pantana/Chloe Lester (LCA) d. Sakeena Saidou/Carolanne Whorley 8-0.

Records: Liberty Christian 6-2, 5-1 Seminole. Brookville 4-5, 2-5 Seminole.

Dogwood District

Appomattox 9, Altavista 0

At Appomattox

Singles: Kaydence Gilbert (App) d. Alicia Dease 8-2; Shannon Coleman (App) d. Princessa Crews 8-0; Berkley Jamerson (App) d. Mahogany Miller 8-0; Kristen Kidd (App) d. Maleah Barnwell 8-0; Olivia Inglett (App) won by forfeit; Madelyn Austin (App) won by forfeit.

Doubles: Gilbert/Coleman (App) d. Crews/Miller 8-0; Jamerson/Kidd (App) d. Dease/Barnwell 8-3; Teagan Cole/Lola Harrison (App) won by forfeit.

Records: Appomattox 5-2, 1-0 Dogwood.

Appomattox 7, Buckingham 2

At Appomattox, Monday

Singles: Kaydence Gilbert (App) d. Sidney Brewster 8-5; Shannon Coleman (App) d. Annalee Duty 8-2; Berkley Jamerson (App) d. Katelyn Miller 8-2; Elinora Dunn (Buck) d. Kristen Kidd 8-4; Olivia Inglett (App) d. Adelynne Baugher 8-2; Madelyn Mottley (Buck) d. Madelyn Austin 9-7.

Doubles: Gilbert/Coleman (App) d. Brewster/Dunn 8-2; Jamerson/Kidd (App) d. Miller/Duty 8-4; Teagan Cole/Lola Harrison (App) d. Anna Snoddy/Piper Scialdo 8-0.

Records: Appomattox 4-2. Buckingham 3-4.

OTHER SCORES

BASEBALL

Lord Botetourt 5, Staunton River 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Jefferson Forest 3, Brookville 0

LCA 7, Rustburg 0

Nelson 6, Bath County 1

Timberlake Christian 3, Westover Christian 0

GIRLS TENNIS

William Campbell 5, Nelson 4

GIRLS LACROSSE

Covenant 12, Virginia Episcopal 10

