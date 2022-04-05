Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, April 5

BASEBALL
Seminole District
Brookville 2, Heritage 0
Heritage;000;000;0;—;0;3;1
Brookville;101;000;x;—;2;4;0
WP: Noah Wood. LP: Matthew Cassidy. S: Nathan Deaton.
Highlights: Heritage — Cassidy 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks (1-3, 2B); David Cash 1-1. Brookville — Wood 4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 9 Ks; Deaton 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 Ks (1-3, R); Reid Driskill 1-3, 2B; Henry Simmons 0-2, RBI; Bransen Jones 1-2; Tyler Burley 1-2.
Records: Brookville 2-5, 1-3 Seminole. Heritage 3-5, 0-3.
GIRLS SOCCER
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 2, Amherst 1
E.C. Glass;1;1;—;2
Amherst;0;1;—;1
Scoring: Allie Smulik (ECG), assisted by Libbie Sommardahl, 23:00; Lydia Ashcroft (ECG), assisted by Flannery Benda, 50:00; Amherst, unassisted, 77:00.
Saves: Brooklyn Dopp (ECG) 5.
Records: E.C. Glass 5-1, 4-0 Seminole. Amherst 2-1-1, 1-1-1.
BOYS TENNIS
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 6, Amherst 0
At E.C. Glass
Singles: Henry Scruggs d. Jacob Tasker 8-1; Devon Davis d. Jack Pitts 8-1; Pierce Martin d. Sawyer Berry 8-0; Ben Mays d. Seth Johnson 8-0; James Stevens d. Ashton Bryant 8-1; Isaac Hardin d. AJ Bryant 8-3.
Doubles: Not played due to inclement weather.
Records: Amherst 2-2, 2-2 Seminole. E.C. Glass 5-0, 3-0.
Heritage 5, Brookville 1
At Brookville
Singles: Alex Stickle (HHS) d. Levi Wellman 9-8 (7-5); Morgan Thompson (HHS) d. Simon Emery 8-6; Sean Kim (HHS) d. Ben Surratt 8-0; Gavin Satterfield (BHS) d. Ethan Venters 8-5.
Doubles: Stickle/Thompson (HHS) d. Wellman/Emery 8-1; Kim/Venters (HHS) d. Surratt/Satterfield 8-4; No. 3 doubles not contested.
Records: Heritage 2-3, 2-2 Seminole. Brookville 0-5, 0-5.
Virginia Independent Conference
Virginia Episcopal 5, Blue Ridge 2
At VES
Singles: Kohl Perkins (VES) d. Ignacio Deramon Laca 8-1; Sawyer Tatom (VES) d. William Kyle 8-2; Alfonso Vera Corona (BR) d. Buist Grimball 9-8 (7-5); Howard Ying (VES) d. Juan Vera Corona 8-0; Daniel Lamm (BR) d. Alex Sterne 8-5; Tad Hardison (VES) d. Takehiro Ishegura 8-0.
Doubles: Perkins/Tatom (VES) d. Deramon Laca/Kyle 8-0; Grimball/Ying (VES) vs. A. Vera Corona/J. Vera Corona (BR) did not play due to weather; Sterne/Hardison (VES) vs. Lamm/Ishegura (BR) did not finish due to weather (VES led 3-2 at time of suspension).
Records: Blue Ridge 0-1, 0-1 VIC. VES 1-2, 1-0.
Non-district
Staunton River 8, Liberty 1
Monday's result, at Liberty High
Singles: Tommy Kirby (LHS) d. Alex Dennis 8-6; Logan Brown (SR) d. Aiden Burkepile 8-0; Daniel Terry (SR) d. Nathan Peroni 8-2; Nick Moses (SR) d. Landon Cash 8-5; Staunton River by forfeit; Staunton River by forfeit.
Doubles: Dennis/Brown (SR) d. Kirby/Burkepile 8-3; Moses/Tyler Miller (SR) d. Peroni/Burkepile 8-3.
Records: Staunton River 4-2.
BOYS LACROSSE
Non-conference
VES 12, Woodberry Forest 3
Virginia Episcopal;1;1;1;0;—;3
Woodberry Forest;7;1;3;1;—;12
Scoring: VES —Billy Koudelka 2 goals; John Hatch 1 goal. WF — Ben Monroe 2 goals, Jermaine Anderson 1 goal, No. 2 Noah Neijna 2 goals; Conwell Morris 4 goals; Hunter Rockhill 1 goal; Steven Matter 1 goal; Christian Yarbrough 1 goal.
Saves: Bryce Ledwith (VES) 13.
Records: VES 2-2. Woodberry Forest 4-2.
OTHER SCORES
Girls Soccer
Staunton River 2, Franklin County 1
Blue Ridge District game held at Franklin County. SRHS goals scored by Shay Gonzalez; assists by Addison Dillon and Ayla Farr.
Records: SRHS 3-2, 1-1 Blue Ridge. FCHS 1-5-1, 0-2.
Jefferson Forest 5, Liberty Christian 0
Seminole District game held at JF.
Records: JF 3-0, 2-0 Seminole. LCA 3-1, 3-1.
Liberty 7, Rustburg 2
Seminole District game held at LHS.
Records: Rustburg 3-3, 1-3 Seminole. Liberty 2-2-1, 1-2-1.
Boys Soccer
Franklin County 4, Staunton River 0
Blue Ridge District game held at Staunton River.
Records: FCHS 1-5-1, 1-0-1 Blue Ridge. SRHS 0-6-1, 0-2 Blue Ridge.
Girls Lacrosse
Trinity Episcopal 19, Virginia Episcopal 7
Records: VES 2-2. Trinity Episcopal 2-0.
Girls Tennis
Heritage 5, Brookville 4
Seminole District match held at Heritage.
Records: Brookville 2-3, 1-3 Seminole. Heritage 2-2, 2-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Virginia High School Coaches Association
Class 1 all-state team
First team: Ethan Millirons (Auburn), Troy Henderson (Lancaster), Spencer Hamilton (Parry McCluer), Brandon Washington (Washington & Lee), Connor Lane (Twin Springs), Siler Watson (Fort Chiswell), Stuart Hunt (Altavista), Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap), Tyson Henderson (Lancaster).
Second team: Von Harris (Washington & Lee), Cade McCulloch (West Point), Kolier Pruett (Narrows), Bradley Owens (Twin Springs), Russell Thompson (William Campbell), Mason Ramey (Rappahannock County), Ethan Chavez (Rye Cove), Eli McCoy (Eastside).
Player of the Year: Ethan Millirons, Auburn
Coach of the Year: Terry Millirons, Auburn.
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Altavista at William Campbell, 5 p.m.
Chatham at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
Nelson at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.
Brookville at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Liberty at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Gretna at Chatham, 5 p.m.
Dan River at Nelson, 5 p.m.
William Campbell at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Rustburg, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Nelson at Amherst, 6:30 p.m.
Brookville at Altavista, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Brookville at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.
Amherst at Nelson, 6 p.m.
Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buffalo Gap at Nelson, 4:30 p.m.
Buckingham at William Campbell, 4:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Amherst, Liberty, Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage, Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
Alleghany, William Byrd, Lord Botetourt, William Fleming, Patrick Henry, Christian Heritage at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.