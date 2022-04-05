 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, April 5

  • 0

BASEBALL

Seminole District

Brookville 2, Heritage 0

Heritage;000;000;0;—;0;3;1

Brookville;101;000;x;—;2;4;0

WP: Noah Wood. LP: Matthew Cassidy. S: Nathan Deaton. 

Highlights: Heritage — Cassidy 5 IP, 4 H, 2 R/ER, 2 BB, 6 Ks (1-3, 2B); David Cash 1-1. Brookville — Wood 4 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 5 BB, 9 Ks; Deaton 2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 Ks (1-3, R); Reid Driskill 1-3, 2B; Henry Simmons 0-2, RBI; Bransen Jones 1-2; Tyler Burley 1-2. 

Records: Brookville 2-5, 1-3 Seminole. Heritage 3-5, 0-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 2, Amherst 1

E.C. Glass;1;1;—;2

Amherst;0;1;—;1

People are also reading…

Scoring: Allie Smulik (ECG), assisted by Libbie Sommardahl, 23:00; Lydia Ashcroft (ECG), assisted by Flannery Benda, 50:00; Amherst, unassisted, 77:00.

Saves: Brooklyn Dopp (ECG) 5.

Records: E.C. Glass 5-1, 4-0 Seminole. Amherst 2-1-1, 1-1-1.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 6, Amherst 0

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Henry Scruggs d. Jacob Tasker 8-1; Devon Davis d. Jack Pitts 8-1; Pierce Martin d. Sawyer Berry 8-0; Ben Mays d. Seth Johnson 8-0; James Stevens d. Ashton Bryant 8-1; Isaac Hardin d. AJ Bryant 8-3.

Doubles: Not played due to inclement weather.

Records: Amherst 2-2, 2-2 Seminole. E.C. Glass 5-0, 3-0.

Heritage 5, Brookville 1

At Brookville

Singles: Alex Stickle (HHS) d. Levi Wellman 9-8 (7-5); Morgan Thompson (HHS) d. Simon Emery 8-6; Sean Kim (HHS) d. Ben Surratt 8-0; Gavin Satterfield (BHS) d. Ethan Venters 8-5. 

Doubles: Stickle/Thompson (HHS) d. Wellman/Emery 8-1; Kim/Venters (HHS) d. Surratt/Satterfield 8-4; No. 3 doubles not contested. 

Records: Heritage 2-3, 2-2 Seminole. Brookville 0-5, 0-5. 

Virginia Independent Conference

Virginia Episcopal 5, Blue Ridge 2

At VES

Singles: Kohl Perkins (VES) d. Ignacio Deramon Laca 8-1; Sawyer Tatom (VES) d. William Kyle 8-2; Alfonso Vera Corona (BR) d. Buist Grimball 9-8 (7-5); Howard Ying (VES) d. Juan Vera Corona 8-0; Daniel Lamm (BR) d. Alex Sterne 8-5; Tad Hardison (VES) d. Takehiro Ishegura 8-0.

Doubles: Perkins/Tatom (VES) d. Deramon Laca/Kyle 8-0; Grimball/Ying (VES) vs. A. Vera Corona/J. Vera Corona (BR) did not play due to weather; Sterne/Hardison (VES) vs. Lamm/Ishegura (BR) did not finish due to weather (VES led 3-2 at time of suspension).

Records: Blue Ridge 0-1, 0-1 VIC. VES 1-2, 1-0.

Non-district

Staunton River 8, Liberty 1

Monday's result, at Liberty High

Singles: Tommy Kirby (LHS) d. Alex Dennis 8-6; Logan Brown (SR) d. Aiden Burkepile 8-0; Daniel Terry (SR) d. Nathan Peroni 8-2; Nick Moses (SR) d. Landon Cash 8-5; Staunton River by forfeit; Staunton River by forfeit. 

Doubles: Dennis/Brown (SR) d. Kirby/Burkepile 8-3; Moses/Tyler Miller (SR) d. Peroni/Burkepile 8-3. 

Records: Staunton River 4-2.

BOYS LACROSSE

Non-conference

VES 12, Woodberry Forest 3

Virginia Episcopal;1;1;1;0;—;3

Woodberry Forest;7;1;3;1;—;12

Scoring: VES —Billy Koudelka 2 goals; John Hatch 1 goal. WF — Ben Monroe 2 goals, Jermaine Anderson 1 goal, No. 2 Noah Neijna 2 goals; Conwell Morris 4 goals; Hunter Rockhill 1 goal; Steven Matter 1 goal; Christian Yarbrough 1 goal.

Saves: Bryce Ledwith (VES) 13.

Records: VES 2-2. Woodberry Forest 4-2.

OTHER SCORES

Girls Soccer

Staunton River 2, Franklin County 1

Blue Ridge District game held at Franklin County. SRHS goals scored by Shay Gonzalez; assists by Addison Dillon and Ayla Farr. 

Records: SRHS 3-2, 1-1 Blue Ridge. FCHS 1-5-1, 0-2. 

Jefferson Forest 5, Liberty Christian 0

Seminole District game held at JF. 

Records: JF 3-0, 2-0 Seminole. LCA 3-1, 3-1.

Liberty 7, Rustburg 2

Seminole District game held at LHS. 

Records: Rustburg 3-3, 1-3 Seminole. Liberty 2-2-1, 1-2-1.

Boys Soccer

Franklin County 4, Staunton River 0

Blue Ridge District game held at Staunton River. 

Records: FCHS 1-5-1, 1-0-1 Blue Ridge. SRHS 0-6-1, 0-2 Blue Ridge.

Girls Lacrosse

Trinity Episcopal 19, Virginia Episcopal 7

Records: VES 2-2. Trinity Episcopal 2-0. 

Girls Tennis

Heritage 5, Brookville 4

Seminole District match held at Heritage. 

Records: Brookville 2-3, 1-3 Seminole. Heritage 2-2, 2-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Virginia High School Coaches Association 

Class 1 all-state team

First team: Ethan Millirons (Auburn), Troy Henderson (Lancaster), Spencer Hamilton (Parry McCluer), Brandon Washington (Washington & Lee), Connor Lane (Twin Springs), Siler Watson (Fort Chiswell), Stuart Hunt (Altavista), Bennett Bowers (Buffalo Gap), Tyson Henderson (Lancaster). 

Second team: Von Harris (Washington & Lee), Cade McCulloch (West Point), Kolier Pruett (Narrows), Bradley Owens (Twin Springs), Russell Thompson (William Campbell), Mason Ramey (Rappahannock County), Ethan Chavez (Rye Cove), Eli McCoy (Eastside). 

Player of the Year: Ethan Millirons, Auburn

Coach of the Year: Terry Millirons, Auburn. 

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Altavista at William Campbell, 5 p.m.

Chatham at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

Nelson at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

Brookville at Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 6 p.m.

Liberty at Rustburg, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gretna at Chatham, 5 p.m.

Dan River at Nelson, 5 p.m.

William Campbell at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Rustburg, 6 p.m. 

BOYS SOCCER

Nelson at Amherst, 6:30 p.m.

Brookville at Altavista, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Brookville at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.

Amherst at Nelson, 6 p.m.

Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m. 

GIRLS TENNIS

Buffalo Gap at Nelson, 4:30 p.m.

Buckingham at William Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Lord Botetourt at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m. 

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Amherst, Liberty, Rustburg at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage, Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

Alleghany, William Byrd, Lord Botetourt, William Fleming, Patrick Henry, Christian Heritage at Staunton River, 4:30 p.m.

Brookville orb
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar expresses regret over comments made on LeBron James

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert