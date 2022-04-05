Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, April 5

BASEBALL

Seminole District

Brookville 2, Heritage 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 2, Amherst 1

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 6, Amherst 0

Heritage 5, Brookville 1

Virginia Independent Conference

Virginia Episcopal 5, Blue Ridge 2

Doubles: Perkins/Tatom (VES) d. Deramon Laca/Kyle 8-0; Grimball/Ying (VES) vs. A. Vera Corona/J. Vera Corona (BR) did not play due to weather; Sterne/Hardison (VES) vs. Lamm/Ishegura (BR) did not finish due to weather (VES led 3-2 at time of suspension).