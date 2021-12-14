 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 14
agate

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 14

  • Updated
BOYS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

William Campbell 58, Gretna 33

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (3-1)

Russell Thompson 10, Williams 5, Graves 5, Mason 1, Jackson 7, Halsey 9, Colten Allen 17, Yoder 4. Totals 23 9-12 58. 

GRETNA (0-3)

Dews 5, Reeves 3, Giggetts 4, Hall 5, Nelms 4, Privette 3, Brooks 4, Williams 5. Totals 13 5-9 33. 

Campbell;17;13;18;10;—;58

Gretna;11;9;4;9;—;33

3-Point Goals: William Campbell 3 (Graves, Halsey, Allen). Gretna 2 (Dews, Hall). 

Altavista 60, Appomattox 47

ALTAVISTA (4-2)

Anthony Clay 13, Boyd 2, Dawkins 4, Ryan Hart 12, Reynolds 7, Stuart Hunt 20, Ford 2. Totals 16 24-42 60.

APPOMATTOX (0-1)

Ervis Davin 20, Zach Busa 12, Peterson 8, Harris 3, Pennix 4. Totals 18 4-5 47.

Altavista;18;12;20;10;—;60

Appomattox;13;8;11;15;—;47

3-point goals: Altavista 4 (Clay 2, Reynolds, Hunt). Appomattox 7 (Davin 4, Busa 2, Harris).

Highlights: Altavista — Hart 5 steals; Hunt 10 rebounds; Dawkins 5 assists.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

William Campbell 56, Gretna 31

GRETNA (1-4)

Ashley Myers 14, Zimmerman 4, Savage 6, Gilbert 5, Short 2. Totals unavailable. 

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (2-1)

Nakyla Bradley 18, Jones 3, Boyd 4, Townes 3, Brown 4, My'Angel Elam 13, Thompson 4, Dejarnette 3, Copeland 4. Totals unavailable. 

Gretna;11;4;14;2;—;31

Campbell;13;12;14;17;—;56

3-Point Goals: Unavailable. 

Altavista 33, Appomattox 20

APPOMATTOX

Nolen 5, Moore 4, McCullough 4, Hargis 4, Wilkerson 2, Glover 1. Totals 8 4-11 20.

ALTAVISTA (4-2)

Keelie Dawson 13, de Bernard 8, Berger 6, Pannell 4, Shelton 2. Totals 13 7-20 33.

Score by quarter unavailable.

3-point goals: Appomattox none. Altavista none.

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

William Byrd at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Brookville at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Buckingham at Nelson, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

William Campbell at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Buckingham, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Nelson, Bassett, Cumberland, Galileo at Altavista, 4 p.m.

WRESTLING

E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 6 p.m.

William Campbell Orb
