Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 14

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
William Campbell 58, Gretna 33
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (3-1)
Russell Thompson 10, Williams 5, Graves 5, Mason 1, Jackson 7, Halsey 9, Colten Allen 17, Yoder 4. Totals 23 9-12 58.
GRETNA (0-3)
Dews 5, Reeves 3, Giggetts 4, Hall 5, Nelms 4, Privette 3, Brooks 4, Williams 5. Totals 13 5-9 33.
Campbell;17;13;18;10;—;58
Gretna;11;9;4;9;—;33
3-Point Goals: William Campbell 3 (Graves, Halsey, Allen). Gretna 2 (Dews, Hall).
Altavista 60, Appomattox 47
ALTAVISTA (4-2)
Anthony Clay 13, Boyd 2, Dawkins 4, Ryan Hart 12, Reynolds 7, Stuart Hunt 20, Ford 2. Totals 16 24-42 60.
APPOMATTOX (0-1)
Ervis Davin 20, Zach Busa 12, Peterson 8, Harris 3, Pennix 4. Totals 18 4-5 47.
Altavista;18;12;20;10;—;60
Appomattox;13;8;11;15;—;47
3-point goals: Altavista 4 (Clay 2, Reynolds, Hunt). Appomattox 7 (Davin 4, Busa 2, Harris).
Highlights: Altavista — Hart 5 steals; Hunt 10 rebounds; Dawkins 5 assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
William Campbell 56, Gretna 31
GRETNA (1-4)
Ashley Myers 14, Zimmerman 4, Savage 6, Gilbert 5, Short 2. Totals unavailable.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (2-1)
Nakyla Bradley 18, Jones 3, Boyd 4, Townes 3, Brown 4, My'Angel Elam 13, Thompson 4, Dejarnette 3, Copeland 4. Totals unavailable.
Gretna;11;4;14;2;—;31
Campbell;13;12;14;17;—;56
3-Point Goals: Unavailable.
Altavista 33, Appomattox 20
APPOMATTOX
Nolen 5, Moore 4, McCullough 4, Hargis 4, Wilkerson 2, Glover 1. Totals 8 4-11 20.
ALTAVISTA (4-2)
Keelie Dawson 13, de Bernard 8, Berger 6, Pannell 4, Shelton 2. Totals 13 7-20 33.
Score by quarter unavailable.
3-point goals: Appomattox none. Altavista none.
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
E.C. Glass at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
William Byrd at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Brookville at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Buckingham at Nelson, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
William Campbell at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Buckingham, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Nelson, Bassett, Cumberland, Galileo at Altavista, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 6 p.m.