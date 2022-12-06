Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 6

BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-District
William Campbell 68, Central Lunenburg 32
CENTRAL LUNENBURG (0-1)
D. Jones 2, Morrison 8, Watson 2, A. Jones 6, Reese 2, Connor Mattox 12. Totals 9 14-20 32.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (2-1)
Williams 9, Hamlett 3, Daye 5, Tyler Mason 15, Elijah Jackson 17, Yuille 2, Yoder 3, Savareay Charlton 12, Isman 2. Totals 26 7-14 68.
Central Lunenburg;6;15;3;8;—;32
William Campbell;21;26;19;2;—;68
3-point goals: Central Lunenburg none. William Campbell 9 (Williams, Hamlett, Daye, Mason 2, Jackson 2, Yoder, Charlton).
People are also reading…
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-District
Heritage 48, Randolph-Henry 9
RANDOLPH-HENRY (0-3)
Redd 1, Clark 2, Warren 4, Van der Weken 2. Totals 4 1-6 9.
HERITAGE (2-3)
Mia Powell 19, Alexander 4, Hall 2, Garvin 6, Peterson 2, Steadman 2, Coleman 3, Tailor Coles 10. Totals 21 3-6 48.
Randolph-Henry;3;2;4;0;—;9
Heritage;10;17;17;4;—;48
3-point goals: Randolph-Henry none. Heritage 3 (Coleman, Coles 2).
Highlights: H — Powell 11 steals; Garvin 7 rebounds, 5 steals; Coles 4 steals.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Seminole District
Liberty 77, Brookville 40
At Bedford YMCA
First-place only — 200 Medley Relay: Brookville (Ella Tinsley, Sierra Chamberlin, Addison Bond, Madelyn Ferguson) 2:32.62; 200 Free: Dayna Northup (Liberty) 2:55.00; 200 IM: Ella Tinsley (Brookville) 2:48.34; 50 Free: Addison Bond (Brookville) 29.75; 100 Fly: Jagger Creasy (Liberty) 1:22.45; 100 Free: Addison Bond (Brookville) 1:04.34; 200 Free Relay: Liberty (Jagger Creasy, Kadence Collins, Olivia Esposito, Dayna Northup) 2:05.60; 100 Back: Ella Tinsley (Brookville) 1:12.61; 100 Breaststroke: Jagger Creasy (Liberty) 1:26.27; 400 Free Relay: Liberty (Ashley Garbarini, Charlotte Maxwell, Cyara DeHart, Aleaxis Conklin) 1:44.21.
BOYS SWIMMING
Seminole District
Brookville 109, Liberty 29
At Bedford YMCA
First-place only — 200 Medley Relay: Brookville (Simon Emery, Sam Wagoner, Andrew Mayfield, George Xu) 1:56.33; 200 Free: George Xu (Brookville) 1:48.65; 200 IM: Sam Wagoner (Brookville) 2:26.33; 50 Free: Jake Watson (Brookville) 26.97; 100 Fly: George Xu (Brookville) 56.40; 100 Free: Noah Ford (Brookville) 1:02.09; 500 Free: Simon Emery (Brookville) 5:36.03; 200 Free Relay: Brookville (Simon Emery, Andrew Mayfield, George Xu, Jake Watson) 1:45.83; 100 Back: Micah Brune (Brookville) 1:09.42; 100 Breaststroke: Simon Emery (Brookville) 1:05.93; 400 Free Relay: Brookville (Micah Brune, Talon Tanner, Willian Perrow, Noah Ford) 4:24.11.
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Prince Edward at Nelson County, 5:30 p.m.
Rustburg at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Brookville, 7 p.m.
GW-Danville at Heritage, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nelson County at Prince Edward, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Appomattox at Fork Union Military Academy Mini Invite, 3 p.m.
SWIMMING
Staunton River, William Fleming, Franklin County at Franklin County YMCA, 4:30 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal, New Covenant, Covenant, Christian Heritage at Randolph College, 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Grace Christian, Roanoke Catholic at Virginia Episcopal, 5:30 p.m.