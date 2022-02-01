 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 1

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-conference

Roanoke Valley Christian 49, Timberlake Christian 45

TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (4-13)

Cole Murdock 29, Epps 2, Clark 3, TaeVonn Colbert 11.

ROANOKE VALLEY CHRISTIAN (9-7)

Phillips 8, Somers 1, Gutierrez 8, Nelson 13, Chou 19.

Timberlake Christian;12;5;16;12;—;45

Roanoke Valley Christian;12;9;13;15;—;49

3-point goals: Timberlake Christian 4 (Murdock 2, Clark, Colbert).

Other scores

Nelson 58, Amherst 33

Chatham 80, Gretna 38

Dan River 39, Appomattox 32

William Fleming 56, Staunton River 25

Roanoke Catholic 55, New Covenant 19

Virginia Independent Schools

Weekly rankings

Division I

1. Bishop O'Connell, 2. St. Paul VI, 3. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, 4. Episcopal High, 5. St. Anne's-Belfield, 6. Benedictine Prep, 7. Catholic High, 8. Cape Henry, 9. Flint Hill, 10. Woodberry Forest, 11. Collegiate School, 12. St. Christopher's, 13. Potomac School, 14. Norfolk Academy. 

Division II

1. Blue Ridge, 2. Highland School, 3. Miller School, 4. The Steward School, 5. Peninsula Catholic, 6. Virginia Episcopal School, 7. Nansemond-Suffolk, 8. Seton School, 9. Norfolk Collegiate, 10. Virginia Academy, 11. North Cross, 12. Hargrave Military Academy.

Division III

1. Fairfax Christian, 2. Eastern Mennonite, 3. Banner Christian, 4. Roanoke Catholic, 5. Richmond Christian, 6. The Carmel School, 7. Christ Chapel, 8. Church Hill, 9. Wakefield School, 10. Walsingham,  11. Broadwater, 12. Greenbrier Christian, T13. Portsmouth Christian, T13. Tidewater Academy. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 64, William Fleming 40

WILLIAM FLEMING (6-9, 2-4)

Webb 7, Hankins 4, Morris 5, Battle 8, Priest 5, G. Dolve 11. Totals 15 9-23 40.

STAUNTON RIVER (17-0, 7-0)

Jeni Levine 21, Cali Levine 18, Jones 6, Maddie Hamren 14, Creasey 2, Farr 3. Totals 21 18-25 64.

William Fleming;16;7;9;8;—;40

Staunton River;20;25;10;9;—;64

3-Point Goals: William Fleming 1 (Priest), Staunton River 6 (C. Levine 4, J. Levine, Hamren).

Highlights: SR — J. Levine scored 1,000th career point, 11 rebounds, 6 assists.

Non-conference

New Covenant 29, Timberlake Christian 27

NEW COVENANT (5-10)

E. Walker 5, J. Walker 6, Brielle Walker 15, Burton 3. Totals 10 3-4 29.

TIMBERLAKE CHRISTIAN (8-7)

Lunetta 2, Kennedy 5, Mooney 3, Brooklyn Finnerty 15, Fredrich 2. Totals 12 2-5 27.

New Covenant;9;6;6;8;—;29

Timberlake Christian;5;11;7;6;—;27

3-Point Goals: New Covenant 6 (B. Walker 3, J. Walker 2, Burton 1), Timberlake Christian 1 (Kennedy).

Highlights: NC — E. Walker 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 6 steals; J. Walker 4 rebounds, 1 assist; B. Walker 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block; Olsen 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals. TCS — Finnerty state-record 36 rebounds, 2 steals; Lunetta 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 3 steals.

Other scores

Chatham 71, Gretna 33

Miller School 72, Virginia Episcopal 46

Virginia Independent Schools

Weekly rankings

Division I

1. St. Paul V1, 2. St. Anne's-Belfield, 3. Saint Gertrude, 4. Bishop Ireton, 5. Catholic High, 6. The Potomac School, 7. Flint Hill, 8. Bishop O'Connell, 9. Episcopal High, 10. St. Catherine's, 11. St. Stephen's and St. Agnes, 12. Saint John Paul the Great, 13. Collegiate, 14. Norfolk Academy.

Division II

1. Miller School, 2. Nansemond-Suffolk, 3. Steward School, 4. Virginia Episcopal School, 5. The Covenant School, 6. Highland, 7. Norfolk Christian, 8. Isle of Wight, 9. North Cross, 10. Hampton Roads, 11. Oakcrest, 12. Seton School, 13. Fredericksburg Christian, 14. Norfolk Collegiate. 

Division III

1. Word of Life, 2. Virginia Academy, 3. Christ Chapel, 4. Walsingham, 5. StoneBridge, 6. Grace Christian (Staunton), 7. Timberlake Christian, 8. Atlantic Shores, 9. Denbigh Baptist, 10. Southampton, 11. Veritas, 12. Trinity School at Meadow View, 13. Brunswick Academy, 14. Kenston Forest. 

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

William Byrd at Staunton River, 6 p.m.

Dan River at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Heritage, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Nelson at Dan River, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Chatham, 7 p.m.

Randolph-Henry at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Virginia Episcopal, Roanoke Catholic at Kirk Family YMCA, TBA

Timberlake Christian orb
