BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Altavista 78, Nelson 47
NELSON (2-18, 1-10 Dogwood)
Allen 5, Baker 4, Edwards 2, Knight 2, Kris Morris 19, Terry 4, Ward 8, Winter 3. Totals 19 5-13 47.
ALTAVISTA (17-4, 11-0 Dogwood)
Garvin 4, Clay 4, Jayden Boyd 25, Maulbeck 2, Robinson 4, Eades 2, Barksdale 2, Ryan Hart 12, Fisher 2, Stuart Hunt 21. Totals 31 10-13 78.
Nelson;7;14;12;14;—;47
Altavista;14;20;23;21;—;78
3-point goals: Nelson 4 (Allen, Morris 2, Winter). Altavista 6 (Hunt 4, Boyd 2).
Highlights: Altavista — Clay 7 assists; Robinson 5 assists, 4 rebounds; Eades 4 rebounds; Hart 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Ford 4 rebounds.
William Campbell 46, Appomattox 38
APPOMATTOX (3-18, 2-10 Dogwood)
Gray Peterson 12, Coleman 3, Chandler 6, M. Nitti 2, G. Nitti 2, Pennix 7, Taylor 6. Totals 15 5-7 38.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (11-9, 7-5 Dogwood)
Williams 6, JJ Graves 14, Mason 9, Halsey 5, G. Hamlett 8, Charlton 4. Totals 16 7-12 46.
Appomattox;14;14;0;10;—;38
Wm. Campbell;17;6;16;7;—;46
3-point goals: Appomattox 3 (Coleman, Chandler 2). William Campbell 7 (Graves 4, Halsey, G. Hamlett 2).
Other Scores
Roanoke Catholic 82, Virginia Episcopal 64
Miller 68, New Covenant 19
Virginia Independent Athletic Association
Weekly Polls
Division I: 1. St. Paul VI, 2. St. Anne's Belfield, T3. Bishop O'Connell, Catholic High, 5. Blue Ridge School, 6. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, 7. Woodberry Forest, 8. Bishop Ireton, 9. The Potomac School, 10. St. Christopher's, 11. Cape Henry, 12. Trinity Episcopal, 13. Flint Hill, 14. Episcopal High.
Division II: 1. Highland School, 2. Miller School, 3. Hargrave Military, 4. Peninsula Catholic, 5. Steward School, 6. Norfolk Collegiate, 7. Virginia Academy, 8. Atlantic Shores, 9. Fredericksburg Christian, 10. Seton School, 11. Hampton Roads Academy, 12. North Cross, 13. Virginia Episcopal School, 14. Nansemond-Suffolk.
Division III: 1. Fairfax Christian, 2. Life Christian, 3. The Carmel School, 4. Roanoke Catholic, 5. Eastern Mennonite, 6. Walsingham Academy, 7. Grace Christian (Mechanicsville), 8. Christ Chapel, 9. Westover Christian, 10. Veritas, T11. Brunswick Academy, Kenston Forest, 13. Tandem Friends.
Division IV: 1. Banner Christian, 2. New Covenant, 3. Hampton Christian, 4. Carlisle, 5. Church Hill, 6. St. Michael the Archangel, 7. Williamsburg Christian, 8. Denbigh Baptist, 9. Chelsea Academy, 10. Grace Christian (Staunton), 11. Stonebridge School, 12. The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, 13. Amelia Academy.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 42, Heritage 25
HERITAGE (5-17, 2-12 Seminole)
Powell 6, Crawford 1, Garvin 9, Coles 9. Totals 11 2-9 25.
E.C. GLASS (12-10, 8-6 Seminole)
Osborne 6, Richerson 4, Sparks 6, Destiny Word 15, Williams 3, Marraccini 2, Ahrens 2, Williamson 2, Matthews 2. Totals 15 10-24 42.
Heritage;6;4;2;13;—;25
E.C. Glass;15;8;12;7;—;42
3-point goals: Heritage 1 (Coles). E.C. Glass 2 (Richerson, Williams).
Highlights: ECG — Osborne 8 steals; Word 10 rebounds, 5 steals; Ahrens 6 rebounds.
Other Scores
William Campbell 26, Appomattox 22
Nelson 54, Altavista 41
Virginia Episcopal 56, Chatham Hall 9
WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Radford at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Nelson, 7 p.m.