Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 16

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge Conference
Virginia Episcopal 46, Chatham Hall 19
VES (1-0)
Sasha Brody 29, Olivia Tompkins 11, Outland 2, Koudelka 4. Totals 19 6-9 46.
CHATHAM HALL (0-1)
Riedel 6, Denny 9, Saliu 4. Totals 9 0-1 19.
Chatham Hall;7;2;2;8;—;19
Virginia Episcpoal;15;9;12;10;—;46
3-point goals: Chatham Hall 1 (Denny). VES 1 (Tompkins).
New Covenant 53, Carlisle 45
CARLISLE (3-4)
Amara Harrell 30, Garrett 4, Monroe 2, Mays 7, Adkins 2. Totals 13 17-26 45.
NEW COVENANT (4-4)
Bri Walker 12, Rucker 8, Olson 2, Newsome 1, Phoebe Prillaman 19, Anna Burton 11. Totals 20 7-15 53.
Carlisle;5;12;14;14;—;45
New Covenant;17;16;7;13;—;53
3-point goals: Carlisle 2 (Harrell, Mays). New Covenant 5 (Walker, Prillaman 2, Burton 2).
Highlights: NC — B. Walker 10 rebounds, 2 assists; Rucker 16 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks; Newsome 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal; Burton 5 rebounds, 2 assists.
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
Boys Basketball
Altavista at Mathews in Class 1 state semifinals, 4 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Abingdon in Class 3 state semifinals, 6 p.m.
Track & Field
Region 3C Championships at Heritage, noon