 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 16
agate

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 16

{{featured_button_text}}
ves.jpg

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge Conference

Virginia Episcopal 46, Chatham Hall 19

VES (1-0)

Sasha Brody 29, Olivia Tompkins 11, Outland 2, Koudelka 4. Totals 19 6-9 46. 

CHATHAM HALL (0-1)

Riedel 6, Denny 9, Saliu 4. Totals 9 0-1 19. 

Chatham Hall;7;2;2;8;—;19

Virginia Episcpoal;15;9;12;10;—;46

3-point goals: Chatham Hall 1 (Denny). VES 1 (Tompkins).

New Covenant 53, Carlisle 45

CARLISLE (3-4)

Amara Harrell 30, Garrett 4, Monroe 2, Mays 7, Adkins 2. Totals 13 17-26 45. 

NEW COVENANT (4-4)

Bri Walker 12, Rucker 8, Olson 2, Newsome 1, Phoebe Prillaman 19, Anna Burton 11. Totals 20 7-15 53. 

Carlisle;5;12;14;14;—;45

New Covenant;17;16;7;13;—;53

3-point goals: Carlisle 2 (Harrell, Mays). New Covenant 5 (Walker, Prillaman 2, Burton 2). 

Highlights: NC — B. Walker 10 rebounds, 2 assists; Rucker 16 rebounds, 1 steal, 2 blocks; Newsome 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal; Burton 5 rebounds, 2 assists. 

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

Boys Basketball

Altavista at Mathews in Class 1 state semifinals, 4 p.m. 

Liberty Christian at Abingdon in Class 3 state semifinals, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

Region 3C Championships at Heritage, noon

Watch Now: Related Video

NASCAR at Bristol Motor Speedway

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert