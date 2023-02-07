BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Altavista 90, Chatham 57
CHATHAM (4-13, 3-8 Dogwood)
Breedlove 6, Sanders 9, Scott 2, Younger 4, Jonovan Coles 19, Alex Owen 10, Hedrick 7. Totals 22 6-11 57.
ALTAVISTA (15-4, 9-0 Dogwood)
Garvin 4, Clay 5, Jayden Boyd 33, Maulbeck 5, Robinson 9, Eades 4, Ryan Hart 20, Stuart Hunt 10. Totals 38 10-15 90.
Chatham;17;17;11;12;—;57
Altavista;26;21;21;22;—;90
3-point goals: Chatham 7 (Saunders, Coles 3, Owen 3). Altavista 4 (Clay, Hart 2, Maulbeck)
Highlights: Clay 5 rebounds, 5 assists; Boyd 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists; Robinson 4 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists; Hart 5 rebounds, 6 steals; Fisher 4 assists; Hunt 7 rebounds, 5 steals, 6 assists.
Dogwood Standings
Overall, District
1. Altavista 15-4, 9-0
2. Gretna 13-6, 9-2
3. Dan River 7-11, 6-4
4. William Campbell 9-9, 5-4
5. Chatham 4-13, 3-8
6. Nelson 2-15, 1-7
7. Appomattox 2-16, 1-8
Seminole District
Standings
Overall, District
1. E.C. Glass 17-2, 12-0
2. Jefferson Forest 16-4, 10-2
T3. Liberty Christian 12-8, 7-5
T3. Heritage 10-8, 7-5
5. Amherst 13-7, 5-7
6. Rustburg 11-9, 4-8
7. Brookville 6-14, 3-9
8. Liberty 2-17, 0-12
Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association
Weekly Polls
Division I: 1. St. Paul VI, 2. St. Anne's-Belfield, T3. Bishop O'Connell, Catholic High, 5. Blue Ridge School, 6. St. Stephen's and St. Agnes, 7. Bishop Ireton, 8. Woodberry Forest, 9. Potomac School, 10. Cape Henry Collegiate, 11. St. Christopher's, 12. Trinity Episcopal, 13. Flint Hill, 14. Episcopal High.
Division II: 1. Highland School, 2. Miller School, 3. Hargrave Military, 4. Peninsula Catholic, 5. Steward, 6. Norfolk Collegiate, 7. Virginia Academy, 8. Seton School, 9. Atlantic Shores Christian, 10. Hampton Roads, 11. North Cross, 12. Fredericksburg Christian, 13. Nansemond-Suffolk.
Division III: 1. Fairfax Christian, 2. Carmel School, 3. Life Christian, 4. Roanoke Catholic, 5. Eastern Mennonite, 6. Walsingham Academy, 7. Grace Christian-Mechanicsville, 8. Christ Chapel, 9. Westover Christian, 10. Veritas, 11. Kenston Forest, 12. Brunswick Academy, 13. King Abdullah Academy.
Division IV: 1. Banner Christian, 2. New Covenant, 3. Hampton Christian, 4. Carlisle, 5. Church Hill, 6. St. Michael the Archangel, T7. Denbigh Baptist, Williamsburg Christian, 9. Chelsea Academy, 10. Grace Christian-Staunton, 11. Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, 12. Stonebridge, 13. Faith Christian.
Tuesday's Other Scores
Gretna 56, Nelson 53
Dan River 71, William Campbell 64
Lord Botetourt 75, Staunton River 51
Blue Ridge 98, Virginia Episcopal 74
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Chatham 42, Altavista 22
ALTAVISTA (5-15, 2-8 Dogwood)
R. Stinnette 4, Berger 4, Crider 6, Paull 2, C. Stinnette 4, Bradner 2. Totals 9 4-10 22.
CHATHAM (17-4, 9-2 Dogwood)
Kierra Price 11, Liggon 2, Brooks 9, Rogers 4, Ward 6, Word 2, Fitzgerald 8. Totals 18 5-11 42.
Altavista;8;8;2;4;—;22
Chatham;7;8;16;11;—;42
3-point goals: Altavista none. Chatham 1 (Brooks).
Dogwood Standings
Overall, District
1. Chatham 17-4, 9-2
2. William Campbell 13-5, 8-2
T3. Appomattox 8-11, 5-4
T3. Nelson 6-12, 5-4
5. Gretna 12-9, 4-7
T6. Altavista 5-15, 2-8
T6. Dan River 6-12, 2-8
Seminole District
Standings
Overall, District
1. Liberty Christian 15-5, 12-0
2. Jefferson Forest 15-5, 9-3
3. Liberty 15-4, 8-4
4. E.C. Glass 11-9, 7-5
5. Amherst 10-10, 6-6
6. Brookville 9-11, 4-8
7. Heritage 5-15, 2-10
8. Rustburg 1-19, 0-12
Liberty Christian 63, Amherst 29
Monday's late box
LCA (15-5, 9-3)
Avery Mills 29, Rivard 9, Davis 2, Emmy Stout 21, Christopher 2. Totals not available.
AMHERST (10-10, 6-6)
Lloyd 2, McKe. Padgett 6, Beam 2, Wall 5, McKa. Padgett 2, Hooper 3, Martin 9. Totals not available.
Highlights: LCA — Mills 7 steals, 3 assists; Jenkins 6 rebounds, 3 assists; Stout 6 rebounds, 1 block; Christopher 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals; Lambert 3 assists.
Non-District
Floyd County 67, E.C. Glass 27
FLOYD COUNTY (17-5)
Bond 7, Harman 8, C. Thompson 5, Mackenzie Thompson 19, Snavely 2, Leah Hamlin 13, Blevins 2, Kiley Hylton 11. Totals 24 14-20 67.
E.C. GLASS (11-9)
Jeriyah Osborne 10, Richerson 2, Sparks 4, Word 1, Emily Williams 10. Totals 9 6-16 27.
Floyd County;18;17;16;16;—;67
E.C. Glass;10;4;10;3;—;27
3-point goals: Floyd County 5 (Bond, Harman 2, M. Thompson, Hamlin). E.C. Glass 3 (Osborne, Williams 2).
Tuesday's Other Scores
Nelson 56, Gretna 53
William Campbell 40, Dan River 37
Lord Botetourt 55, Staunton River 19
New Covenant 42, Chatham Hall 27
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Heritage at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Appomattox at Nelson, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
Region 4D championships, at Christiansburg Aquatic Center, 9:30 a.m.