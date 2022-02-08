Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Heritage 59, Liberty 43
LIBERTY (2-14, 0-11 Seminole)
Hurt 2, Holdren 3, Jayden Brown 14, Cutler 3, Williams 4, Micah Crider 17. Totals 17 6 made FT 43.
HERITAGE (12-8, 10-2 Seminole)
Jones 2, Brown 6, Banks 7, Simeon McMillan 10, Tucker 4, Anderson 2, Kyle Ferguson 28. Totals 21 10-14 59.
Liberty;10;14;12;7;—;43
Heritage;12;26;17;4;—;59
3-point goals: Liberty 3 (Holdren, Cutler, Brown). Heritage 7 (Brown, Ferguson 6).
Highlights: Heritage — Jones 3 assists, 2 steals; McMillan 3 steals.
Dogwood District
William Campbell 67, Dan River 50
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (8-5, 4-4 Dogwood)
Russell Thompson 18, Tyree Williams 10, Graves 3, Mason 9, Elijah Jackson 17, Allen 9, Lloyd 1. Totals 24 13-21 67.
DAN RIVER (6-7, 4-4)
Dickerson 6, Dorian Griffith 20, Venable 6, Ferguson 5, Brandon 6, Cook 3, Martin 4. Totals 22 5-7 50.
Wm. Campbell;14;22;15;16;—;67
Dan River;7;13;10;20;—;50
3-point goals: William Campbell 6 (Williams 2, Jackson 4). Dan River 1 (Cook).
Nelson 67, Gretna 45
GRETNA (0-16, 0-9 Dogwood)
Mabins 3, Giggetts 5, Williams 6, Hall 6, Privette 2, Gunn 2, Patterson 2, Ethan Scott 14, Reeves 5. Totals 19 4-14 45.
NELSON (14-2, 8-0)
Kristian Norris 16, Jaren Purvis 12, Dagan Pugh 12, Ebelherr 9, Rose 8, Martin 3, McGrath 3, Parker 2, McGarry 1, Willoughby 1. Totals 24 17-26 67.
Gretna;12;8;11;14;—;45
Nelson;21;17;13;16;—;67
3-point goals: Gretna 3 (Giggetts, Scott 2). Nelson 2 (Ebelherr, Rose).
Highlights: Nelson — Purvis 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 assists; McGarry 4 assists.
Virginia Independent Schools Weekly Polls
Division I
1. St. Paul VI, 2. Bishop O'Connell, 3. Episcopal High, 4. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, 5. St. Anne's-Belfield, 6. Benedictine, 7. Flint Hill, 8. Catholic High, 9. Collegiate, 10. Cape Henry, 11. Woodberry Forest, 12. St. Christopher's, 13. Potomac School, 14. St. John Paul the Great.
Division II
1. Blue Ridge, 2. Highland School, 3. Miller School, 4. The Steward School, 5. Peninsula Catholic, 6. Virginia Episcopal School, 7. Nansemond-Suffolk, 8. Seton School, 9. Hargrave Military Academy, 10. Norfolk Collegiate, 11. Virginia Academy, 12. North Cross, 13. Atlantic Shores, 14. Fredericksburg Christian.
Division III
1. Fairfax Christian, 2. Richmond Christian, 3. Eastern Mennonite, 4. Roanoke Catholic, 5. Banner Christian, 6. The Carmel School, 7. Christ Chapel, 8. Church Hill, 9. Wakefield School, 10. Walsingham Academy, 11. Broadwater Academy, 12. Portsmouth Christian, 13. Tidewater Christian, 14. Greenbrier Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 68, Jefferson Forest 41
JEFFERSON FOREST (12-8)
Be. Hill 3, Tate 8, Knight 1, Nasman 2, Kennedy Hancock 10, Ferrell 7, Dawkins 6, Martin 4. Totals 14 9-13 41.
STAUNTON RIVER (20-0)
Jeni Levine 35, C. Levine 1, Jones 8, Maddie Hamren 15, Farr 5, Tolley 2, Creasey 2. Totals 25 14-21 68.
Jefferson Forest;6;14;12;9;—;41
Staunton River;12;19;16;21;—;68
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (Hill, Ferrell, Dawkins 2). Staunton River 4 (J. Levine 2, Hamren, Farr).
Highlights: Staunton River — J. Levine 7 steals; Creasey 8 rebounds.
Dogwood District
Chatham 49, Altavista 40
CHATHAM (10-2, 6-0 Dogwood)
NyNy Miller 15, Quanadra Tunstall 12, Brooks 8, Liggon 7, Haymore 5, Totten 2. Totals 17 10-13 49.
ALTAVISTA (10-5, 6-2)
Vittoria Lanzilotti 13, Berger 9, deBernard 5, Dawson 5, Pennix 4, Shelton 2, Bailess 2. Totals 17 5-12 40.
Chatham;10;5;16;18;—;49
Altavista;10;8;12;10;—;40
3-point goals: Chatham 5. Altavista 1.
Non-conference
Lynchburg Homeschool 40, New Covenant 27
LYNCHBURG (13-5)
Kennedy 2, A. Harvey 18, Tuckwiller 1, Aselborn 10, G. Harvey 2, Spear 7. Totals 16 3-4 40.
NEW COVENANT (6-13)
E. Walker 7, J. Walker 6, B. Walker 7, Hostetler 4, Olson 1, Burton 2. Totals 6 14-28 27.
Lynchburg;9;5;9;17;—;40
New Covenant;6;9;5;7;—;27
3-point goals: Lynchburg 5 (A. Harvey 4, Spear). New Covenant 1 (B. Walker).
Highlights: New Covenant— Olson 7 rebounds, 2 steals; E. Walker 3 steals; B. Walker 5 rebounds, 1 block.
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Appomattox at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.
Amherst at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Dan River, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Chatham at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.
Dan River at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Brookville at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Region 3C Championships at Brooks Family YMCA, 10:30 a.m.
Region 4D Championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center, 10:30 a.m.