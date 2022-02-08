 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Feb. 8

  • 0

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

Heritage 59, Liberty 43

LIBERTY (2-14, 0-11 Seminole)

Hurt 2, Holdren 3, Jayden Brown 14, Cutler 3, Williams 4, Micah Crider 17. Totals 17 6 made FT 43. 

HERITAGE (12-8, 10-2 Seminole)

Jones 2, Brown 6, Banks 7, Simeon McMillan 10, Tucker 4, Anderson 2, Kyle Ferguson 28. Totals 21 10-14 59. 

Liberty;10;14;12;7;—;43

Heritage;12;26;17;4;—;59

3-point goals: Liberty 3 (Holdren, Cutler, Brown). Heritage 7 (Brown, Ferguson 6). 

Highlights: Heritage — Jones 3 assists, 2 steals; McMillan 3 steals. 

Dogwood District

William Campbell 67, Dan River 50

People are also reading…

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (8-5, 4-4 Dogwood)

Russell Thompson 18, Tyree Williams 10, Graves 3, Mason 9, Elijah Jackson 17, Allen 9, Lloyd 1. Totals 24 13-21 67. 

DAN RIVER (6-7, 4-4)

Dickerson 6, Dorian Griffith 20, Venable 6, Ferguson 5, Brandon 6, Cook 3, Martin 4. Totals 22 5-7 50. 

Wm. Campbell;14;22;15;16;—;67

Dan River;7;13;10;20;—;50

3-point goals: William Campbell 6 (Williams 2, Jackson 4). Dan River 1 (Cook). 

Nelson 67, Gretna 45

GRETNA (0-16, 0-9 Dogwood)

Mabins 3, Giggetts 5, Williams 6, Hall 6, Privette 2, Gunn 2, Patterson 2, Ethan Scott 14, Reeves 5. Totals 19 4-14 45. 

NELSON (14-2, 8-0)

Kristian Norris 16, Jaren Purvis 12, Dagan Pugh 12, Ebelherr 9, Rose 8, Martin 3, McGrath 3, Parker 2, McGarry 1, Willoughby 1. Totals 24 17-26 67. 

Gretna;12;8;11;14;—;45

Nelson;21;17;13;16;—;67

3-point goals: Gretna 3 (Giggetts, Scott 2). Nelson 2 (Ebelherr, Rose). 

Highlights: Nelson — Purvis 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 assists; McGarry 4 assists. 

Virginia Independent Schools Weekly Polls

Division I

1. St. Paul VI, 2. Bishop O'Connell, 3. Episcopal High, 4. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, 5. St. Anne's-Belfield, 6. Benedictine, 7. Flint Hill, 8. Catholic High, 9. Collegiate, 10. Cape Henry, 11. Woodberry Forest, 12. St. Christopher's, 13. Potomac School, 14. St. John Paul the Great. 

Division II 

1. Blue Ridge, 2. Highland School, 3. Miller School, 4. The Steward School, 5. Peninsula Catholic, 6. Virginia Episcopal School, 7. Nansemond-Suffolk, 8. Seton School, 9. Hargrave Military Academy, 10. Norfolk Collegiate, 11. Virginia Academy, 12. North Cross, 13. Atlantic Shores, 14. Fredericksburg Christian. 

Division III

1. Fairfax Christian, 2. Richmond Christian, 3. Eastern Mennonite, 4. Roanoke Catholic, 5. Banner Christian, 6. The Carmel School, 7. Christ Chapel, 8. Church Hill, 9. Wakefield School, 10. Walsingham Academy, 11. Broadwater Academy, 12. Portsmouth Christian, 13. Tidewater Christian, 14. Greenbrier Christian. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 68, Jefferson Forest 41

JEFFERSON FOREST (12-8)

Be. Hill 3, Tate 8, Knight 1, Nasman 2, Kennedy Hancock 10, Ferrell 7, Dawkins 6, Martin 4. Totals 14 9-13 41. 

STAUNTON RIVER (20-0)

Jeni Levine 35, C. Levine 1, Jones 8, Maddie Hamren 15, Farr 5, Tolley 2, Creasey 2. Totals 25 14-21 68. 

Jefferson Forest;6;14;12;9;—;41

Staunton River;12;19;16;21;—;68

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 4 (Hill, Ferrell, Dawkins 2). Staunton River 4 (J. Levine 2, Hamren, Farr). 

Highlights: Staunton River — J. Levine 7 steals; Creasey 8 rebounds.  

Dogwood District

Chatham 49, Altavista 40

CHATHAM (10-2, 6-0 Dogwood)

NyNy Miller 15, Quanadra Tunstall 12, Brooks 8, Liggon 7, Haymore 5, Totten 2. Totals 17 10-13 49. 

ALTAVISTA (10-5, 6-2)

Vittoria Lanzilotti 13, Berger 9, deBernard 5, Dawson 5, Pennix 4, Shelton 2, Bailess 2. Totals 17 5-12 40. 

Chatham;10;5;16;18;—;49

Altavista;10;8;12;10;—;40

3-point goals: Chatham 5. Altavista 1. 

Non-conference

Lynchburg Homeschool 40, New Covenant 27

LYNCHBURG (13-5)

Kennedy 2, A. Harvey 18, Tuckwiller 1, Aselborn 10, G. Harvey 2, Spear 7. Totals 16 3-4 40.  

NEW COVENANT (6-13)

E. Walker 7,  J. Walker 6, B. Walker 7, Hostetler 4, Olson 1, Burton 2. Totals 6 14-28 27. 

Lynchburg;9;5;9;17;—;40

New Covenant;6;9;5;7;—;27

3-point goals: Lynchburg 5 (A. Harvey 4, Spear). New Covenant 1 (B. Walker). 

Highlights: New Covenant— Olson 7 rebounds, 2 steals; E. Walker 3 steals;  B. Walker 5 rebounds, 1 block. 

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appomattox at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.

Amherst at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Dan River, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chatham at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.

Dan River at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Brookville at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Region 3C Championships at Brooks Family YMCA, 10:30 a.m.

Region 4D Championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center, 10:30 a.m.

Staunton River orb
0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Eileen Gu lands first 1620 of her career to win Olympic gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert