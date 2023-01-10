Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 10

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Altavista 71, Appomattox 44
APPOMATTOX (1-8, 0-3 Dogwood)
Peterson 4, Coleman 3, Chandler 4, Kelso 6, Busa 2, Ramsey 2, Pennix 3, Jacob Taylor 20. Totals 19 4-4 44.
ALTAVISTA (9-2, 3-0 Dogwood)
Garvin 2, Clay 9, Jayden Boyd 19, Robinson 6, Tweedy 1, Ryan Hart 16, Fisher 2, Stuart Hunt 16. Totals 28 1-20 71.
Appomattox;12;10;9;13;—;44
Altavista;33;20;7;11;—;71
3-point goals: Appomattox 2 (Coleman, Pennix). Altavista 4 (Clay, Robinson, Hart, Hunt).
Highlights: Altavista — Boyd 8 steals, 5 rebounds; Robinson 5 steals; Hart 5 assists, 5 steals, 5 rebounds; Hunt 5 rebounds, 2 blocks.
People are also reading…
William Campbell 63, Chatham 54
CHATHAM (3-8, 1-3 Dogwood)
Breedlove 3, Sanders 1, Scott 2, Jonavan Coles 26, Alex Owen 19, Hedrick 3. Totals 19 9-10 54.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (4-6, 1-2 Dogwood)
Deshawn Hamlett 3, JJ Graves 19, Tyler Mason 10, Elijah Jackson 19, Halsey 6, Savareay Charlton 6. Totals 21 13-19 63.
Chatham;21;11;11;11;—;54
Campbell;15;10;13;25;—;63
3-point goals: Chatham 7 (Breedlove, Coles 4, Owen, Hedrick). William Campbell 8 (Graves 4, Jackson 2, Halsey 2).
Highlights: WC — Mason 5 steals
Other Scores
Riverheads 58, Liberty 50
Gretna 71, Dan River 62
Parry McCluer 55, Nelson 33
New Covenant 51, Covenant 35
Blue Ridge School 78, Virginia Episcopal 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Tuesday's Scores
Appomattox 38, Heritage 33
Dan River 53, Gretna 45
Chatham 37, William Campbell 18
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Non-district Quad Meet
at Heritage High
Teams participating: Heritage, Brookville, Nelson, William Campbell. Team scores unavailable at press time.
Top 3 individuals — 55 Dash: 1. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 7.61, 2. Akera Molette (Heritage) 7.61, 3. Ayonna Hayden (Heritage) 7.93; 300 Dash: 1. Kaelen Tucker (Brookville) 47.76, 2. Charlotte Bowles (Brookville) 50.93, 3. Mikayla Okuley (Brookville) 51.41; 500 Dash: 1. Valerie Germeroth (Brookville) 1:38.99, 2. Angel Bagby (Heritage) 1:52.69, 3. Abigail Foster (Brookville) 1:53.32; 1,000 Run: 1. Lauralee Spickard (William Campbell) 4:13.88, 2. Stephanie Estrada (Heritage) 4:19.22, 3. Sera Faria (Heritage) DNS; 1,600 Run: 1. Sera Faria (Heritage) 7:15.55, 2. Stephanie Estrada (Heritage) 7:21.87, 3. Abigail Spickard (William Campbell) 7:29.87; 3,200 Run: Results unavailable; 4x200 Relay: 1. Brookville (Kaelen Tucker, Imani Booker, Britney Simmons, Charlotte Bowles) 2:03.24, 2. Heritage (Makhia Revell, Kaaliyah Graves, Adrianna Organ, Nevaeh Huffman) 2:08.14, 3. Brookville (Mikyla Okuley, Carmen Johnson, Lamaya Alers, Syylar Neal) 2:09.62; 4x400 Relay: Results unavailable; 4x800 Relay: Results unavailable;55 Hurdles: 1. Akera Molette (Heritage) 8.99, 2. Briyonna Tune (Heritage) 10.53, 3. Nevaeh Huffman (Heritage) 11.29; High Jump: 1. Akera Molette (Heritage) 5-2, 2. Makhia Revell (Heritage) 4-10, 3. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 4-8; Pole Vault: Results unavailable; Long Jump: 1. Akera Molette (Heritage) 16-7, 2. Ayonna Hayden (Heritage) 16-2, 3. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 16-1; Triple Jump: 1. Akera Molette (Heritage) 36-6, 2. Taylor Porter (Heritage) 32-9, 3. Briyonna Tune (Heritage) 32-3; Shot Put: 1. Jaelyn Arnold (Heritage) 36-1, 2. Ashley Ferguson (Brookville) 29-1, 3. Miracle Paterson (Brookville) 28-6.50.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Non-district Quad Meet
at Heritage High
Teams participating: Heritage, Brookville, Nelson, William Campbell. Team scores unavailable at press time.
Top 3 individuals — 55 Dash: 1. Jaidyn Johnson (Heritage) 6.49; 2. Marquis White (Heritage) 6.77, 3. Michael Coley (Brookville) 6.85; 300 Dash: Results unavailable; 500 Dash: 1. Aran Jothi (Heritage) 1:16.41, 2. Dylan Rowlett (Brookville) 1:16.68, 3. Gavin Smith (Heritage) 1:17.69; 1,000 Run: 1. Josiah Monroe (William Campbell) 3:29.22, 2. Dylan Rowlett (Brookville) 3:36.46, 3. Orlando Brown (Nelson) 3:37.06; 1,600 Run: 1. Sam Stanley (Brookville) 5:55.04, 2. Chase Langdon (Brookville) 6:01.51, 3. Lupe Ortiz (Nelson) 6:38.31; 3,200 Run: Results unavailable; 4x200 Relay: 1. Heritage (Liquanne Jones, Ja'cari Alexander, Jaylen Armistead, Rashaun Morgan) 1:49.01, 2. Heritage (Jakeb Pinn, Leander Jackson, Javare Brooks, Mehki Barksdale) 1:51.33, 3. Brookville (Michael Coley, Grayson Surratt, Mikael Hunt, Noah Austin) 1:51.84; 4x400 Relay: Results unavailable; 4x800 Relay: Results unavailable; 55 Hurdles: 1. Marquis White (Heritage) 8.82, 2. Dylan Rowlett (Brookville) 10.04, 3. Jaylen Armistead (Heritage) 11.12; High Jump: 1. Tyshawn Brown (Heritage) 5-6, 2. Nehemiah Jenkins (Heritage) 5-4, 3. Liquanne Jones (Heritage) 5-4; Pole Vault: 1. Hunter Garrett (Nelson) 10-0, 2. Lupe Ortiz (Nelson) 6-0; Long Jump: 1. Markus White (Heritage) 22-2, 2. Marquis White (Heritage) 20-0, 3. Xavier Calloway (Heritage) 19-5.50; Triple Jump: 1. Markus White (Heritage) 44-5, 2. Michael Coley (Brookville) 40-10, 3. Tyshawn Brown (Heritage) 40-9; Shot Put: 1. Xavier White (Heritage) 42-5, 2. Terrell Washington (Heritage) 41-11, 3. Chase Jackson (Heritage) 36-11.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Non-district
Liberty 45, Liberty Christian Academy 29, Altavista 20
at Bedford YMCA
Top 3 individuals — 200 Medley Relay: 1. Liberty (Olivia Esposito, Jagger Creasy, Sarah Peak, Dayna Northrup) 2:16.85, 2. LCA (Hadyn Hodges, Emily Rao, Josie Horsch, Mollie Hughes) 2:25.60, 3. Altavista 2:31.20; 200 Free: 1. Isabella Guardia (LCA) 2:57.00, 2. Abbi Rumrill (LCA) 2:57.69, 3. Graycen Andrews (Liberty) 3:06.81; 200 IM: 1. Sarah Peak (Liberty) 2:47.80, 2. Mollie Hughes (LCA) 2:58.10, 3. Leah Andrews (Altavista) 3:06.46; 50 Free: 1. Dayna Northrup (Liberty) 30.16, 2. Emily Giles (Altavista) 32.03, 3. Mollie Hughes (LCA) 32.09; 100 Fly: 1. Hadley Hunt (LCA) 1:17.47, 2. Jessica Dowdy (Altavista) 1:35.35, 3. Isabella Guardia (LCA) 1:42.82; 100 Free: 1. Jagger Creasy (Liberty) 1:04.91, 2. Emma Andrews (Altavista) 1:05.37, 3. Olivia Esposito (Liberty) 1:12.29; 500 Free: 1. Sarah Peak (Liberty) 6:53.16, 2. Micah Andrews (Altavista) 7:04.52, 3. Josie Horsch (LCA) 7:22.45; 200 Free Relay: 1. Liberty (Jagger Creasy, Olivia Esposito, Sarah Peak, Dayna Northrup) 2:03.12, 2. LCA) Cailyn Friend, Josie Horsch, Mollie Hughes, Hadley Hunt) 2:05.59, 3. Liberty (Jade Creasy, Graycen Andrews, Kadence Collins, Aleaxis Conklin) 2:14.35; ; 100 Back: 1. Hadley Hunt (LCA) 1:14.69, 2. Olivia Esposito (Liberty) 1:16.35, 3. Dayna Northrup (Liberty) 1:21.98; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Jagger Creasy (Liberty), 2. Jade Creasy (Liberty) 1:30.81, 3. Emily Rao (LCA) 1:31.73; 400 Free Relay: 1. Altavista 4:45.37, 2. Liberty (Cyara DeHart, Kadence Collins, Addison White, Ashley Garbarini) 5:44.93, 3. LCA (Jorja Feller, Gracie Houlihan, Maddie Morgan, Hadyn Hughes) 5:54.99.
BOYS SWIMMING
Non-district
Liberty Christian Academy 77, Altavista 10, Liberty 5
At Bedford YMCA
Top 3 individuals — 200 Medley Relay: 1. LCA (Matthew Palzewicz, Sam Mejia, Jake Choi, Gabe Provost) 1:55.35, 2. Altavista 2:14.39, 3. Liberty (Diego Salinas, Daniel Diaz, Jakob Lehrer, Theo Ziegenhaden) 2:43.90; 200 Free: 1. Michele Vivacqua (LCA) 2:11.64, 2. Reid Saunders (LCA) 2:20.62, 3. Parker Steele (Altavista) 3:02.66; 200 IM: 1. Matthew Muller (LCA) 2:17.37, 2. Landon Bivens (LCA) 2:28.76, 3. Caleb Keatts (Altavista) 2:46.76; 50 Free: 1. Provost (LCA) 23.50, 2. Palzewicz (LCA) 25.82, 3. Eli Schubert (Altavista) 26.08; 100 Fly: 1. Sam Mejia (LCA) 1:09.40, 2. Jakob Lehrer (1:16.93), 3. Jake Choi (LCA) DQ; 100 Free: 1. JC Gordon (LCA) 51.15, 2. Provost (LCA) 58.99, 3. Eli Schubert (Altavista) 1:00.77; 500 Free: 1. Gordon (LCA) 4:55.59, 2. Bivens (LCA) 5:57.70, 3. Caleb Keatts (Altavista ) 6:28.89; 200 Free Relay: 1. LCA (Bivens, Provost, Choi, Gordon) 1:38.44, 2. LCA (Mejia, Muller, Saunders, Vivacqua) 1:47.63, 3. Altavista 1:56.83; 100 Back: Muller (LCA) 1:14.69, 2. Palzewicz (LCA) 1:04.25, 3. Diego Salinas (Liberty) 1:32.68; 100 Breaststroke: 1. Choi (LCA) 1:12..47, 2. Mejia (LCA) 1:13.37, 3. Samuel Nauss (Altavista) 1:25.19; 400 Free Relay (of 2): 1. LCA (Gordon, Bivens, Vivacqua, Palzewicz) 3:49.62, 2. LCA (Kim, Hsu, Saunders, Muller) 5:14.53.
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Heritage at Mecklenburg County, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Heritage, Liberty, Liberty Christian at Amherst, 5:30 p.m.
Brookville, E.C. Glass, Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 6 p.m.
Appomattox, Dan River at Chatham, 6 p.m.
SWIMMING
Appomattox, Jefferson Forest, Blacksburg at Bedford Area YMCA, 6:15 p.m.