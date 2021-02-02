 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 2
agate

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 2

{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 75, Heritage 64

E.C. GLASS (4-3)

Smith 3, Camp Conner 11, Aidan Treacy 22, O'Maundre Harris 25, Wood 2, Carrington 8, Dunlop 4. Totals 25 14-15 75. 

HERITAGE (7-2)

Payton 6, Brown 8, Graves 2, Williams 6, Horsley 6, Kyle Ferguson 15, Jacobi Lambert 19, Hubbard 2. Totals 21 15-25 64. 

E.C. Glass;26;16;12;21;—;75

Heritage;10;12;23;19;—;64

3-point goals: Glass 10 (Smith, Conner 3, Treacy 4, Harris 2). Heritage 7 (Payton 2, Williams, Ferguson 3, Lambert). 

Liberty Christian 61, Brookville 38

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-1)

Thomas 3, Jaylen Leftwich 20, Seth Hildebrand 14, Holmes 7, Weems 5, Smith 9, Rice 2, Belford 2. Totals 21 13-23 61.

BROOKVILLE (1-7)

Ramsey 2, Bowles 4, Tayshaun Butler 11, Miles 3, Brown 8, Martin 9, Preston 1. Totals 13 10-17 38.

LCA;14;11;21;15;—;61

BHS;11;14;9;4;—;38

3-point goals: Liberty Christian 6 (Hildebrand 2, Holmes, Weems, Smith 2). Brookville 2 (Miles, Martin).

Highlights: BHS — Butler 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 74, Heritage 10

HERITAGE (0-8)

Lewis 5, Moore 3, Vaughan 2. Totals 5 0-3 10.

E.C. GLASS (7-0)

Jamiyah Henry 20, Osborne 4, Amari Osei 16, Goode 8, Williamson 4, Williams 4, Bell 5, M. Kennedy 7, Mann 2, A. Kennedy 4. Totals 27 5-8 74.

HHS;3;3;2;2;—;10

ECG;21;22;17;14;—;74

3-point goals: Heritage 2 (Lewis, Moore). E.C Glass 5 (Henry 4, Bell).

Highlights: ECG — Henry 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists; Osborne 7 steals, 17 assists; Osei 7 rebounds, 6 steals; Goode 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Williamson 8 rebounds, 2 blocks.

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Nelson, 7 p.m.

BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Region 4D championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.

BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Dogwood District meet, at Altavista, 4 p.m.

E.C. Glass orb

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert