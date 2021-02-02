Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 2

BOYS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 75, Heritage 64
E.C. GLASS (4-3)
Smith 3, Camp Conner 11, Aidan Treacy 22, O'Maundre Harris 25, Wood 2, Carrington 8, Dunlop 4. Totals 25 14-15 75.
HERITAGE (7-2)
Payton 6, Brown 8, Graves 2, Williams 6, Horsley 6, Kyle Ferguson 15, Jacobi Lambert 19, Hubbard 2. Totals 21 15-25 64.
E.C. Glass;26;16;12;21;—;75
Heritage;10;12;23;19;—;64
3-point goals: Glass 10 (Smith, Conner 3, Treacy 4, Harris 2). Heritage 7 (Payton 2, Williams, Ferguson 3, Lambert).
Liberty Christian 61, Brookville 38
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (8-1)
Thomas 3, Jaylen Leftwich 20, Seth Hildebrand 14, Holmes 7, Weems 5, Smith 9, Rice 2, Belford 2. Totals 21 13-23 61.
BROOKVILLE (1-7)
Ramsey 2, Bowles 4, Tayshaun Butler 11, Miles 3, Brown 8, Martin 9, Preston 1. Totals 13 10-17 38.
LCA;14;11;21;15;—;61
BHS;11;14;9;4;—;38
3-point goals: Liberty Christian 6 (Hildebrand 2, Holmes, Weems, Smith 2). Brookville 2 (Miles, Martin).
Highlights: BHS — Butler 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 74, Heritage 10
HERITAGE (0-8)
Lewis 5, Moore 3, Vaughan 2. Totals 5 0-3 10.
E.C. GLASS (7-0)
Jamiyah Henry 20, Osborne 4, Amari Osei 16, Goode 8, Williamson 4, Williams 4, Bell 5, M. Kennedy 7, Mann 2, A. Kennedy 4. Totals 27 5-8 74.
HHS;3;3;2;2;—;10
ECG;21;22;17;14;—;74
3-point goals: Heritage 2 (Lewis, Moore). E.C Glass 5 (Henry 4, Bell).
Highlights: ECG — Henry 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 2 assists; Osborne 7 steals, 17 assists; Osei 7 rebounds, 6 steals; Goode 6 rebounds, 3 steals; Williamson 8 rebounds, 2 blocks.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Nelson, 7 p.m.
BOYS AND GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
Region 4D championships at Christiansburg Aquatic Center, 10 a.m.
BOYS AND GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Dogwood District meet, at Altavista, 4 p.m.