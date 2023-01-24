Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 24

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Altavista 83, Appomattox 41
ALTAVISTA (12-3, 6-0 Dogwood)
Anthony Clay 10, Jayden Boyd 14, Nekhi Robinson 10, Ryan Hart 18, Ben Fisher 12, Stuart Hunt 17, Eades 2. Totals 27 20-23 83.
APPOMATTOX (1-14, 0-6 Dogwood)
Peterson 4, Coleman 3, Chandler 5, Tre Kelso 11, Busa 2, Nitti 4, Pennix 8, Taylor 4. Totals 18 1-2 41.
Altavista;26;20;19;18;—;83
Appomattox;15;15;5;6;—;41
3-point goals: Altavista 9 (Clay 2, Robinson 2, Hart, Fisher 2, Hunt 2). Appomattox 4 (Coleman, Chandler, Pennix 2).
Highlights: Alta — Clay 4 assists, 5 steals; Robinson 4 assists, 5 rebounds; Hart 4 assists, 3 steals; Hunt 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 5 steals. Appo — Peterson 2 assists, 5 rebounds; Coleman 3 assists; Chandler 3 assists, 1 block; Kelso 1 assist; Busa 4 assists, 1 rebound; Nitti 1 rebound; Pennix 4 rebounds; Taylor 2 rebounds; Ramsey 1 assist, 1 rebound.
Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association
Weekly Polls
Division I: 1. St. Paul VI, 2. St. Anne's-Belfield, 3. Bishop O'Connell, 4. Catholic High, 5. Blue Ridge School, 6. Bishop Ireton, 7. St. Stephens & St. Agnes, 8. Woodberry Forest, 9. Potomac School, 10. Episcopal High, 11. Cape Henry Collegiate, 12. St. Christopher's, 13. Flint Hill, 14. Trinity Episcopal. Also receiving votes: Saint Paul the Great.
Division II: 1. Miller School, T2. Highland Springs, Steward School, 4. Hargrave Military, 5. Peninsula Catholic, 6. Norfolk Collegiate, 7. Virginia Academy, 8. Seton School, 9. Hampton Roads Academy, 10. Atlantic Shores Christian, 11. Virginia Episcopal School, 12. North Cross, 13. Nansemond-Suffolk, 14. Fredericksburg Christian.
Division III: 1. Fairfax Christian, 2. Life Christian, 3. Carmel School, 4. Roanoke Catholic, 5. Eastern Mennonite, 6. Walsingham Academy, 7. Grace Christian (Mechanicsville), 8. Christ Chapel, 9. Kenston Forest, 10. Veritas School, 11. Westover Christian, 12. King Abdullah Academy, 13. Brunswick Academy.
Division IV: 1. Banner Christian, 2. New Covenant, 3. Hampton Christian, 4. Church Hill Academy, 5. Carlisle, 6. Saint Michael the Archangel, 7. Denbigh Baptist, 8. Grace Christian (Staunton), 9. Chelsea Academy, 10. Williamsburg Christian, 11. Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, 12. Stonebridge, 13. Faith Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 71, Amherst 50
JEFFERSON FOREST (11-4, 6-2 Seminole)
Kennedy Hancock 15, Sarah Ferrell 15, Moriah Tate 12, Bella Hill 17, Rupert 4, Dawkins 2, Robinson 6.
AMHERST (8-8, 4-4 Seminole)
Hooper 7, Padgett 8, Awanda 3, Lloyd 6, McKenzie Padgett 7, Cheyenne Wall 14, Martin 5.
Forest;16;18;21;16;—;71
Amherst;14;17;9;10;—;50
3-point goals: Amherst 2 (Hooper, Lloyd). Jefferson Forest 1 (Hill).
Highlights: JF — Ferrell 6 rebounds, 6 steals; Tate 7 steals, 4 assists; Hill 6 steals, 3 rebounds, 6 assists; Dawkins 5 rebounds, 3 assists.
Dogwood District
William Campbell 56, Gretna 39
GRETNA (11-6, 4-3 Dogwood)
Gilbert 3, Malya Myers 11, A. Myers 2, Miller 2, Shakira Jones 17, Zimmerman 4. Totals 14 8-27 39.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (7-5, 3-2)
Nakyla Bradley 17, Arnesia Dews 11, Townes 8, Samareya Thompson 15, Callaham 5. Totals 19 15-34 56.
Gretna;3;6;15;15;—;39
Wm. Campbell;12;12;16;16;—;56
3-point goals: Gretna 3 (M. Myers 3). William Campbell 3 (Bradley, Townes 2).
Highlights: William Campbell — Bradley 13 rebounds, 7 steals.
Altavista 37, Appomattox 34
APPOMATTOX (6-9, 3-2 Dogwood)
Moore 3, Nolen 9, McCullough 2, Mills 8, Glover 7, Irvin 5. Totals 12 8-13 34.
ALTAVISTA (5-10, 2-5 Dogwood)
Puryear 2, Pennix 4, Crider 9, Berger 7, Paull 2, Pannell 5, C. Stinnette 8. Totals 14 9-19 37.
Appomattox;12;4;12;6;—;34
Altavista;15;13;4;5;—;37
3-point goals: Appomattox 2 (Moore, Glover). Altavista none.
Blue Ridge District
Franklin County 42, Staunton River 35
Franklin County (11-7, 5-1 Blue Ridge)
Kenzie Board 11, Caron 8, Lester 7, Preston 6, Harris 6, Copeland 4. Totals 18 5-12 42.
Staunton River (2-15, 2-5 Blue Ridge)
Maddie Hamren 17, Ferguson 7, Wong 6, Farr 4, Roach 1. Totals 11 9-16 35.
Franklin County;9;5;14;14;—;42
Staunton River;8;12;11;4;—;35
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 4 (Hamren 4). Franklin County 1 (Preston).
WRESTLING
Seminole District
Heritage 56, Brookville 17
At Rustburg
106: Dylan Lamar (Heritage) p. Ethan Mann, 1:24; 113: Justin Porter (Heritage) md.; 120: Lance Coles (Brookville) d. Donovan Pierce, 11-10; 126: Parker Stanbery (Brookville) p. Seth Evans, 2:54; 132: Pharrell Christolin (Brookville) p. Morgan Parrish, 5:35; 138: Garland (Heritage) p. Tristin Livingston, 1:28; 144: Jayden Hunter (Brookville) p. Jawed Sherzad, 8-1; 150: Adon Overstreet (Heritage) p. Drew Gibbs, 1:03; 157: JuJu Mason (Heritage) d. Kaleb Spano, 5-1; 165: Chris Stone (Heritage) p. DeShawn Otey-Hall, 1:38; 175: Ethan Fox (Heritage) p. Frank Lukanich, 1:05; 190: Jeremiah Wayne (Heritage) by forfeit; 215: Markaz Wood (Heritage) d. Michael Viar, 5-3; 285: Xavier Wilson (Heritage) p. Jaylan Pannell, 5:50.
Heritage 76, Rustburg 6
At Rustburg
106: Dylan Lamar (Heritage) by forfeit; 113: Justin Porter (Heritage) p. Eric Santiago, 0:53; 120: Donovan Pierce (Heritage) p. Tristan Correa-Loredo, 1:04; 126: Seth Evans by forfeit; 132: Morgan Parrish (Heritage) p. Sarah Maggi, 1:21; 138: Garland (Heritage) by forfeit; 144: Jawed Sherzad (Heritage) p. Cheek, 3:59; 150: Adon Overstreet (Heritage) md. Jack Turner, 10-0; 157: JuJu Mason (Heritage) p. Micah Doise, 1:16; 165: Chris Stone (Heritage) p. Samuel McGuire, 1:33; 175: Ethan Fox (Heritage) p. Angelo Capozzi, 1:42; 190: Landon Marquis (Rustburg) p. Jeremiah Wayne, 1:34. 215: Markaz Wood (Heritage) by forfeit; 285: Xavier Wilson (Heritage) p. Clayton Boyte, 1:06.
WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Buckingham at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dan River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Buckingham, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Brookville, Liberty, Staunton River, Patrick Henry (Roanoke), at Heritage High, 6:30 p.m.