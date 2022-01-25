Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

William Campbell 61, Gretna 44

GRETNA (0-11, 0-4)

Dews 9, Reeves 1, Hubbard 3, Hall 8, Nelms 3, Waller 5, Brooks 2, Gunn 3, Ethan Scott 10. Totals 18 3-8 44.

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (5-4, 2-2)

Russell Thompson 25, Tyree Williams 13, Tyler Mason 12, Halsey 2, Hanson 1, Hamlett 5, Berkley 2, Joseph 1. Totals 21 17-25 61.

Gretna;4;11;12;17;—;44

William Campbell;16;9;20;16;—;61

3-Point Goals: Gretna 5 (Hall 2, Dews, Nelms, Waller), William Campbell 2 (Williams, Hamlett).

Highlights: WC — Thompson 16 rebounds.

Altavista 51, Appomattox 43

APPOMATTOX (2-6, 2-3)

Ervis Davin 22, Busa 6, Peterson 4, Adams 8, Wheeler 1, Pennix 2. Totals 16 5-8 43.

ALTAVISTA (9-2, 3-0)

Tweedy 2, Anthony Clay 11, Jayden Boyd 10, Hart 6, Reynolds 3, Stuart Hunt 17, Ford 2. Totals 20 5-12 51.

Appomattox;9;2;21;11;—;43

Altavista;11;19;11;10;—;51

3-Point Goals: Appomattox 6 (Davin 4, Adams 2), Altavista 6 (Hunt 4, Clay, Reynolds).

Highlights: Alta — Hunt 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals; Hart 8 rebounds, 4 assists.

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 71, Liberty 19

Monday’s late result

LIBERTY (2-9, 0-7)

Johnson 2, Mineo 3, Sigei 2, Hurt 7, Williams 3, Brown 2. Totals 6 5-10 19.

E.C. GLASS (11-3, 5-1)

D. Harris 7, Knox 9, O'Maundre Harris 18, Smith 6, Hamlette 4, Hopkins 2, Webber 2, E. Wood 2, Dunlop 2, Osborne 4, Gilbert 4, Aidan Treacy 11. Totals 27 11-14 71.

Liberty;0;6;4;9;—;19

E.C. Glass;26;16;15;14;—;71

3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 6 (D. Harris, Knox, O. Harris, Smith 2, Treacy). Liberty 2 (Mineo, Williams).

Virginia Independent Schools

Weekly rankings

Division I

1. Bishop O'Connell, 2. St. Paul VI, 3. St. Stephen's & St. Agnes, 4. Episcopal High, 5. St. Anne's-Belfield, 6. Benedictine Prep, 7. Cape Henry, 8. Catholic High, 9. Woodberry Forest, 10. Flint Hill, 11. St. Christopher's, 12. Potomac School, T13.Bishop Ireton, T13. Collegiate School, T13. Norfolk Academy.

Division II

1. Blue Ridge, 2. Highland School, 3. Miller School, 4. The Steward School, 5. Peninsula Catholic, 6. Virginia Episcopal School, 7. Life Christian, 8. Seton School, 9. Nansemond-Suffolk, T10. Hargrave Military Academy, T10. Virginia Academy, 12. Norfolk Collegiate, 13. North Cross.

Division III

1. Fairfax Christian, 2. Banner Christian, 3. Richmond Christian, 4. Eastern Mennonite, 5. Roanoke Catholic, 6. The Carmel School, 7. Wakefield School, 8. Christ Chapel, 9. Church Hill, 10. Walsingham, 11. Greenbrier Christian, 12. Broadwater, 13. Tidewater Academy, 14. Covenant School.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 68, William Byrd 45

STAUNTON RIVER (15-0, 6-0)

Jeni Levine 27, Maddie Hamren 18, Creasey 6, C. Levine 5, Farr 4, Jones 3, Phillips 3, Tolley 1, Horrine 1. Totals 24 18-29 68.

WILLIAM BYRD

Stover 3, Johnson 2, Firebaulott 2, Helton 9, Martin 2, Walls 1, Emilee McCaskill 14, J. Rosser 2, M. Rosser 2, Fuchs 8. Totals 15 13-20 45.

Staunton River;20;11;19;18;—;68

William Byrd;9;13;17;6;—;45

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 2 (J. Levine, C. Levine), William Byrd 2 (Stover, McCaskill).

Highlights: SR — J. Levine 10 rebounds, 3 steals; Jones 3 steals.

Virginia Independent Schools

Weekly rankings

Division I

1. St. Paul V1, 2. St. Anne's-Belfield, 3. Saint Gertrude, 4. Bishop Ireton, 5. Catholic High, 6. Bishop O'Connell, 7. The Potomac School, 8. Flint Hill, 9. Episcopal High, 10. St. Catherine's, 11. St. Stephen's and St. Agnes, 12. Saint John Paul the Great, 13. Collegiate, 14. Norfolk Academy.

Division II

1. Miller School, 2. Nansemond-Suffolk, 3. Steward School, 4. Virginia Episcopal School, 5. The Covenant School, 6. Highland, 7. Norfolk Christian, 8. Isle of Wight, 9. North Cross, 10. Hampton Roads, 11. Oakcrest, 12. Seton School, 13. Fredericksburg Christian, 14. Norfolk Collegiate.

Division III

1. Virginia Academy, 2. Word of Life, 3. Christ Chapel, 4. Walsingham, 5. StoneBridge, 6. Grace Christian (Staunton), 7. Timberlake Christian, 8. Atlantic Shores, 9. Denbigh Baptist, 10. Southampton, 11. Veritas, 12. Trinity School at Meadow View, 13. Brunswick Academy, 14. Kenston Forest.

BOYS TRACK & FIELD

Liberty Christian 59, Liberty 34, Altavitsa 28, William Campbell 3

At Heritage High's indoor track

Top 3 individual finishers (in events with three entrants): 55 Dash — 1. Jordan Steele (Liberty) 6.69, 2. Jaylin Belford (Liberty Christian) 6.87, 3. Casey Schmincke (LCA) 6.88; 55 Hurdles — 1. Kai Moore (LCA) 8.46, 2. Ken Cyrus (Altavista) 8.78; 300 Dash — 1. Eric Nichols (ACS) 42.67, 2. Jonah English (LHS) 43.28, 3. Weston Woodard (LCA) 46.00; 500 Dash — 1. Landon Hoy (LCA) 1:18.10, 2. Samuel O’Regan (LCA) 1:19.07, 3. Sebatian Young (LHS) 1:19.73; 1,000 Run — 1. Joel Phillips (ACS) 3:22.94; 1,600 Run — 1. Noah Cowan (LHS) 5:55.79, 2. Daniel Diaz (LHS) 5:56.21, 3. Christpher Klein (William Campbell) 6:38.81; 4x200 Relay — 1. LHS (Luca Dooley, Jordan Steele, Finn Plattus, Taylor Massey) 1:44.53, 2. ACS (Landon Brown, Tyson Davis, Jordan Pippin, Eric Nichols) 1:47.37, 3. LCA (Austin Rose, Stephen Mountcasel, Weston Woodard, JD Murphy) 1:55.33; 4x400 Relay — 1. LHS (Luca Dooley, Finn Plattus, Sebastian Young, Taylor Massey) 4:20.57, 2. LCA (Luke Davis, Azi Charrier, Dan Mleziva, Landon Hoy) 4:27.98; 4x800 Relay — 1. LHS (Sebastian Young, Finn Plattus, Noah Cowan, Daniel Diaz) 10:05.24, 2. LCA (Rafael Thurston, Nolan Scott, Blake Rogers, Azi Charrier) 10:44.17; High Jump — 1. Jordan Pippin (ACS) 5-04, 2. Joel Phillips (ACS) 5-02, 3. Tyson Davison (ACS) 5-00; Pole Vault — 1. Dan Mleziva (LCA) 9-06; Long Jump — 1. Jaylin Belford (LCA) 20-10.75, 2. Jeb Moon (LCA) 20-04.00, 3. Samuel O’Regan (LCA) 20-00.75; Triple Jump — 1. Samuel O’Regan (LCA) 37-09; Shot Put — 1. Samuel O’Regan (LCA) 36-10, 2. JC Beverly (LCA) 34-09, 3. Peyton Nichols (LCA) 33-03.

GIRLS TRACK & FIELD

Liberty 42, Liberty Christian 32, William Campbell 12

At Heritage High's indoor track

Top 3 individual finishers (in events with three entrants): 55 Dash — 1. Cyara Dehart (Liberty) 8.48, 2. Ruby Bondurant (LHS) 8.96, 3. Jayden Hurt (LHS) 9.58; 55 Hurdles — 1. Kona Moore (LCA) 10.26; 300 Dash — 1. Cyara Dehart (LHS) 54.61, 2. Emma Kimberlin (LHS) 54.79, 3. Ruby Bondurant (LHS) 58.43; 500 Dash — 1. Zion Dews (William Campbell) 2:13.85, 2. Kennedy Puckett (WC) 2:14.92, 3. Elisa Kennon (WC) 2:16.76; 1,600 Run — 1. Mary Malcolm (LHS) 6:43.17, 2. Kailey Lester (LHS) 7:21.19, 3. Kayli Lindsay (LHS) 7:55.92; 4x200 Relay — 1. LCA (Kona Moore, Haley Krycinski, Laney Richmond, Mia Detwiler) 2:01.63, 2. LHS (Susannah Allen, Cyara Dehart, Emma Kimberlin, Kayli Lindsay) 2:19.59; 4x400 Relay — 1. LCA (Kona Moore, Haley Krycinski, Laney Richmond, Mia Detwiler) 4:48.66; High Jump — 1. Emma Kimberlin (LHS) 4-02; Pole Vault — 1. Kona Moore (LCA) 11-00, 2. Susannah Allen (LHS) 8-06, 3. Haley Krycinski (LCA) 8-00; Long Jump — 1. Laney Richmond (LCA) 14-08.5; Shot Put — 1. Haley Krycinski (LCA) 20-11.

WRESTLING

Seminole District

Heritage 51, Rustburg 30

At Rustburg

Finals by weight class — 106: Dylan Lamar (H) p. Christian Gray; 113: Justin Porter (H) p. Eric Santiago; 120: Gage Bomar (R) p. Alex Neiss; 126: Jeremy Estrada (H) p. Dionte Thomas; 132: Israel Garland (H) by forfeit; 138: Macajah Mason d. Jack Turner 8-1; 145: Ju Ju Mason p. Warren Cheek; 152: Adon Overstreet (H) p. Nicholas Matthewson; 160: Pait Pierce (H) p. Kenneth Pickeral; 170: Sean Mitchell (R) p. Chris Stone; 182: Landon Marquis (R) p. Ethan Fox; 195: Jacob Ford (R) p. Brayden Morgan; 220: Marqaz Wood (H) by forfeit; 285: Clayton Boyte (R) p. Yandel Pedroza.

Jefferson Forest 37, Liberty Christian 36

At LCA

106: Double forfeit; 113: Chris Schoffstall (LCA) by forfeit; 120: Landon Starnes (LCA) by forfeit; 126: Josh Wirth (JF) by forfeit; 132: Luke Wirth (JF) p. Ben Hudson, 1:52; 138: Blake Schmitt (JF) p. Danny Hudson, 3:00; 145: Caleb Cambeis (JF) p. Maleeq Jennings, 0:32; 152: DJ Trent (JF) p. Tristan Strathy, 3:57; 160: Matt Wirth (JF) d. Jordan Scott, 4-1; 170: Floyd Wells (JF) m.d. Thomas Murphy, 11-2; 182: Toby Schoffstall (LCA) p. Ethan Boone, 1:31; 195: Caleb Davidson (LCA) p. Joshua Holt, 1:00; 220: Carson Meadows (LCA) by forfeit; 285: Gavin Womack (LCA) p. Jake Lee, 3:42.

Liberty Christian 54, E.C. Glass 9

At LCA

106: Double forfeit; 113: C. Schoffstall (LCA) by forfeit; 120: Starnes (LCA) by forfeit; 126: Double forfeit; 132: B. Hudson (LCA) by forfeit; 138: D. Hudson (LCA) p. Cooper Wing (ECG), 0:40; 145: Brian Honeycutt (ECG) p. Jennings, 2:15; 152: Omari Giambrone (ECG) d. Strathy, 4-1; 160: Jordan Scott (LCA) p. Matthew Spanski, 2:30; 170: Murphy (LCA) p. Zachary Hardin, 1:57; 182: T. Schoffstall (LCA) p. Caleb Callaham, 1:34; 195: Davidson (LCA) p. Tavion Jenkins, 0:30; 220: Meadows (LCA) p. Divine Lawson (ECG), 0:54; 285: Womack (LCA) by forfeit.

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal at St. Anne’s-Belfield, 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Heritage at William Fleming, 5 p.m.

Staunton River at Jefferson Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Bassett at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

SWIMMING

Staunton River, James River (Buchanan), Glenvar, Lord Botetourt at Botetourt Family YMCA, 6:30 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hargrave Military, Roanoke Catholic at Virginia Episcopal, 4:30 p.m.