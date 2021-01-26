Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 26

BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Liberty Christian 80, Altavista 64
ALTAVISTA (3-4)
Jones 6, Johnson 3, Marquel Dawkins 10, Tweedy 4, Hart 9, Reynolds 9, Stuart Hunt 15, Ford 8. Totals 25 10-14 64.
LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (7-1)
Thomas 2, Duff 5, Jalen Leftwich 18, Seth Hildebrand 13, Holmes 8, Weems 7, Haddon Smith 18, Krycinski 2, Lesniak 2, Barbour 4, Rice 1. Totals 30 12-17 80.
Altavista;14;13;8;29;—;64
LCA;24;15;23;18;—;80
3-point goals: Altavista 4 (Johnson, Hart 2, Reynolds). LCA 8 (Hildebrand, Smith 6, Weems).
Highlights: Altavista — Ford 7 rebounds; Dawkins 6 assists. LCA — Thomas 11 rebounds, 4 assists; Leftwich 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block; Holmes 5 rebounds, 2 steals.
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 68, Rustburg 23
RUSTBURG (0-8)
Law. Sweeney 2, Landon Sweeney 16, Justice 2, Fields 2. Totals 7 8-19 23.
E.C. GLASS (3-3)
Evans 6, O'Maundre Harris 14, Smith 8, William Brestel 13, Wood 2, Woody Carrington 18, Dunlop 3, Koudelka 4. Totals 28 3-5 68.
Rustburg;6;2;10;5;—;23
E.C. Glass;17;20;24;7;—;68
3-point goals: Rustburg 1 (Lan. Sweeney). Glass 9 (Evans 2, Harris, Smith 2, Brestel 3, Carrington).
Highlights: RHS —Burke 5 rebounds. ECG — Harris 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Koudelka 10 rebounds, 2 assists; Wood 4 assists.
Heritage 73, Amherst 41
HERITAGE (7-1)
Payton 9, Darius Brown 12, Jacobi Lambert 13, Kyle Ferguson 15, Horsley 9, Graves 6, Smith 2, Johnson 1, Hubbard 2, Washington 4. Totals 28 6-10 73.
AMHERST (5-3)
Waugh 6, Rose 2, Burns 7, Wright 2, Woolridge 3, Andrews 7, Jordan 5, Smith 9. Totals 16 5-13 41.
Heritage;26;24;14;9;—;73
Amherst;7;3;21;10;—;41
3-point goals: Heritage 11 (Payton 3, Brown 4, Ferguson 2, Graves 2). Amherst 4 (Waugh, Burns, Andrews, Jordan).
Highlights: HHS — Lambert 10 rebounds; Ferguson 5 rebounds; Horsley 4 rebounds, 4 steals.
Note: Lambert scored his 1,000th career point.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 68, Rustburg 46
E.C. GLASS (6-0)
Jamiyah Henry 16, Osborne 9, Amari Osei 14, Williams 9, Sarah Bell 10, M. Kennedy 8, Mann 2. Totals 26 9-11 68.
RUSTBURG (3-5)
Ochs 9, Jiovenetta 3, Delaney Scharnus 12, Jordan Lacks 13, Hudson 2, Mayhew 4, Morris 3. Totals 18 8-13 46.
E.C. Glass;15;18;12;23;—;68
Rustburg;14;11;8;13;—;46
3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 7 (Williams 3, Bell 2, Henry, Osei), Rustburg 2 (Ochs, Lacks).
Highlights: ECG — Henry 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 4 assists; Osborne 11 assists, 6 steals, 3 rebounds; Williams 5 rebounds, 4 steals; M. Kennedy 6 rebounds.
Amherst 58, Heritage 16
AMHERST (6-2)
Kiara Smith 8, Maegan Lloyd 12, Massie 6, Cheyenne Wall 12, Padgett 2, Cena 8, Nadia West 10. Totals 25 6-6 58.
HERITAGE (0-7)
Graves 3,Lewis 6, Alexander 3, Moore 2, Steadman 2. Totals 6 1-2 16.
Amherst;21;15;8;14;—;58
Heritage;0;2;11;3;—;16
3-point goals: Amherst 2 (Lloyd 2). Heritage 3 (Graves, Lewis 2).
BOYS SWIMMING
Non-district
Brookville 141, E.C. Glass 97, Altavista 73, Rustburg 9
At Jamerson YMCA
200 Medley Relay: Brookville (Brent Riner, Nemo Xiao, Aiden Tuck, Keenen Robey) 1:54.33; 200 Free: Cameron St. Clair (B) 2:04.90; 200 IM: Kris Schultz (A) 2:08.89; 50 Free: Kyle Sennett (B) 25.13; 100 Fly: Sennett (B) 1:00.23; 100 Free: Riner (B) 53.99; 500 Free: St. Clair (B) 5:24.77; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Aidan Palys, Mac Webb, Spencer Knight, Kasey Morris) 1:46.19; 100 Back: Ethan Alley (ECG) 1:06.29; 100 Breast: Simon Emery (B) 1:12.65; 400 Free Relay: Brookville 3:55.26.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Non-district
Brookville 112, E.C. Glass 103, Altavista 99, Rustburg 29
At Jamerson YMCA
200 Medley Relay: Brookville 2:20.33; 200 Free: Caroline Russell (ECG) 2:05.19; 200 IM: Jordan Chamberlin (B) 2:51.09; 50 Free: Helen Sommardahl (ECG) 29.18; 100 Fly: H. Sommardahl (ECG) 1:20.88; 100 Free: Arleigh Wagoner (B) 1:03.68; 500 Free: Russell (ECG) 5:29.68; 200 Free Relay: Brookville (Skylar Forbes, Kailah Enloe, DeLyne Younger, Kirsten Steffens) 2:03.28; 100 Back: Libbie Sommardahl (ECG) 1:14.13; 100 Breast: Wagoner (B) 1:18.85; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (H. Sommardahl, Elizabeth Eskridge, L. Sommardahl, Russell) 4:39.83.
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
Girls Basketball
Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m.