 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 26
agate

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 26

{{featured_button_text}}

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Liberty Christian 80, Altavista 64

ALTAVISTA (3-4)

Jones 6, Johnson 3, Marquel Dawkins 10, Tweedy 4, Hart 9, Reynolds 9, Stuart Hunt 15, Ford 8. Totals 25 10-14 64. 

LIBERTY CHRISTIAN (7-1)

Thomas 2, Duff 5, Jalen Leftwich 18, Seth Hildebrand 13, Holmes 8, Weems 7, Haddon Smith 18, Krycinski 2, Lesniak 2, Barbour 4, Rice 1. Totals 30 12-17 80. 

Altavista;14;13;8;29;—;64

LCA;24;15;23;18;—;80

3-point goals: Altavista 4 (Johnson, Hart 2, Reynolds). LCA 8 (Hildebrand, Smith 6, Weems).  

Highlights: Altavista — Ford 7 rebounds; Dawkins 6 assists. LCA — Thomas 11 rebounds, 4 assists; Leftwich 4 assists, 3 steals, 1 block; Holmes 5 rebounds, 2 steals. 

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 68, Rustburg 23

RUSTBURG (0-8)

Law. Sweeney 2, Landon Sweeney 16, Justice 2, Fields 2. Totals 7 8-19 23. 

E.C. GLASS (3-3)

Evans 6, O'Maundre Harris 14, Smith 8, William Brestel 13, Wood 2, Woody Carrington 18, Dunlop 3, Koudelka 4. Totals 28 3-5 68. 

Rustburg;6;2;10;5;—;23

E.C. Glass;17;20;24;7;—;68

3-point goals: Rustburg 1 (Lan. Sweeney). Glass 9 (Evans 2, Harris, Smith 2, Brestel 3, Carrington). 

Highlights: RHS —Burke 5 rebounds. ECG — Harris 6 rebounds, 4 assists; Koudelka 10 rebounds, 2 assists; Wood 4 assists.  

Heritage 73, Amherst 41

HERITAGE (7-1)

Payton 9, Darius Brown 12, Jacobi Lambert 13, Kyle Ferguson 15, Horsley 9, Graves 6, Smith 2, Johnson 1, Hubbard 2, Washington 4. Totals 28 6-10 73.

AMHERST (5-3)

Waugh 6, Rose 2, Burns 7, Wright 2, Woolridge 3, Andrews 7, Jordan 5, Smith 9. Totals 16 5-13 41.

Heritage;26;24;14;9;—;73

Amherst;7;3;21;10;—;41

3-point goals: Heritage 11 (Payton 3, Brown 4, Ferguson 2, Graves 2). Amherst 4 (Waugh, Burns, Andrews, Jordan). 

Highlights: HHS — Lambert 10 rebounds; Ferguson 5 rebounds; Horsley 4 rebounds, 4 steals.

Note: Lambert scored his 1,000th career point. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 68, Rustburg 46

E.C. GLASS (6-0)

Jamiyah Henry 16, Osborne 9, Amari Osei 14, Williams 9, Sarah Bell 10, M. Kennedy 8, Mann 2. Totals 26 9-11 68.

RUSTBURG (3-5)

Ochs 9, Jiovenetta 3, Delaney Scharnus 12, Jordan Lacks 13, Hudson 2, Mayhew 4, Morris 3. Totals 18 8-13 46.

E.C. Glass;15;18;12;23;—;68

Rustburg;14;11;8;13;—;46

3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 7 (Williams 3, Bell 2, Henry, Osei), Rustburg 2 (Ochs, Lacks).

Highlights: ECG — Henry 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 4 assists; Osborne 11 assists, 6 steals, 3 rebounds; Williams 5 rebounds, 4 steals; M. Kennedy 6 rebounds.

Amherst 58, Heritage 16

AMHERST (6-2)

Kiara Smith 8, Maegan Lloyd 12, Massie 6, Cheyenne Wall 12, Padgett 2, Cena 8, Nadia West 10. Totals 25 6-6 58. 

HERITAGE (0-7)

Graves 3,Lewis 6, Alexander 3, Moore 2, Steadman 2. Totals 6 1-2 16. 

Amherst;21;15;8;14;—;58

Heritage;0;2;11;3;—;16

3-point goals: Amherst 2 (Lloyd 2). Heritage 3 (Graves, Lewis 2). 

BOYS SWIMMING

Non-district

Brookville 141, E.C. Glass 97, Altavista 73, Rustburg 9

At Jamerson YMCA

200 Medley Relay: Brookville (Brent Riner, Nemo Xiao, Aiden Tuck, Keenen Robey) 1:54.33; 200 Free: Cameron St. Clair (B) 2:04.90; 200 IM: Kris Schultz (A) 2:08.89; 50 Free: Kyle Sennett (B) 25.13; 100 Fly: Sennett (B) 1:00.23; 100 Free: Riner (B) 53.99; 500 Free: St. Clair (B) 5:24.77; 200 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (Aidan Palys, Mac Webb, Spencer Knight, Kasey Morris) 1:46.19; 100 Back: Ethan Alley (ECG) 1:06.29; 100 Breast: Simon Emery (B) 1:12.65; 400 Free Relay: Brookville 3:55.26.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Non-district

Brookville 112, E.C. Glass 103, Altavista 99, Rustburg 29

At Jamerson YMCA

200 Medley Relay: Brookville 2:20.33; 200 Free: Caroline Russell (ECG) 2:05.19; 200 IM: Jordan Chamberlin (B) 2:51.09; 50 Free: Helen Sommardahl (ECG) 29.18; 100 Fly: H. Sommardahl (ECG) 1:20.88; 100 Free: Arleigh Wagoner (B) 1:03.68; 500 Free: Russell (ECG) 5:29.68; 200 Free Relay: Brookville (Skylar Forbes, Kailah Enloe, DeLyne Younger, Kirsten Steffens) 2:03.28; 100 Back: Libbie Sommardahl (ECG) 1:14.13; 100 Breast: Wagoner (B) 1:18.85; 400 Free Relay: E.C. Glass (H. Sommardahl, Elizabeth Eskridge, L. Sommardahl, Russell) 4:39.83.

WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS

Girls Basketball

Appomattox at Altavista, 7 p.m. 

Liberty Christian orb

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Harris, Dunlop lead E.C. Glass past Amherst
High-school

Harris, Dunlop lead E.C. Glass past Amherst

It was the night Harris came into his own. Also, it was the night Owen Dunlop broke free. And it was the night Glass finally looked like teams of old inside McCue Gymnasium with its press-and-trap defense working to perfection. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert