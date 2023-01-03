 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 3

EC Glass orb

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

E.C. Glass 70, Franklin County 59

FRANKLIN COUNTY (7-4)

Holland 7, Mattox 8, Hairston 4, McHeimer 6, Hering 2, Randy Clark 17, Foutz 9, Mullins 6. Totals 23 10-14 59. 

E.C. GLASS (7-1)

D. Harris 5, Jason Knox 19, O'Maundre Harris 30, Aidan Treacy 10, Hamlette 6. Totals 25 13-22. 

Franklin Co.;21;7;10;21;—;59

E.C. Glass;10;24;18;18;—;70

3-point goals: Franklin County 3 (Mattox 2, Foutz). E.C. Glass 7 (D. Harris, Knox 3, O. Harris, Hamlette 2). 

Highlights: ECG — O. Harris 5 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Knox 2 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds. 

Dogwood District

Chatham 56, Appomattox 47

CHATHAM (3-5, 1-1 Dogwood)

Alex Owen 15, Scott 6, Jonathan Coles 23, Breedlove 3, Hedrick 2, Sanders 7. Totals 18 16-24 56.

APPOMATTOX (1-5, 0-1 Dogwood)

Peterson 5, Brayden Coleman 15, Riley Chandler 13, Kelso 5, Busa 5, Nitti 4. Totals 19 2-12 47.

Chatham;14;12;11;19;—;56

Appomattox;14;10;7;16;—;47

3-point goals: Chatham 4 (Owen 2, Colen 2). Appomattox 7 (Coleman 5, Chandler, Kelso).

Non-District

Jefferson Forest 65, Staunton River 37

Monday’s result

JEFFERSON FOREST (5-3)

Scott 6, Burrill 3, Elliott 3, Cooper Stamn 11, Benjamin Lesniak 10, Ebreneyin 4, Kelka Alwal 17, Craig 1, Adams 2, Hamilton 8. Totals 22 16-28 65.

STAUNTON RIVER (2-9)

Gibson 4, Childress 9, Eggleston 5, Burns 1, Sheets 4, Austin 2, Jesse Brown 12. Totals 14 6-16 37.

Jefferson Forest;14;12;16;23;—;65

Staunton River;7;14;8;8;—;37

3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 5 (Burrill, Stamn 3, Lesniak). Staunton River 3 (Brown 3).

OTHER SCORE

Faith Christian (Roanoke) 71, Timberlake Christian 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-District

William Campbell 38, Rustburg 20

RUSTBURG (0-8)

Olivia Tyree 10, Samiyah Jackson 10. No totals available. 

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (3-4)

Nakyla Bradley 18, Dews 6, Thompson 7, Callaham 7. No totals available. 

Rustburg;10;0;7;3;—;20

William Campbell;10;8;13;7;—;38

Highlights: Wm. Campbell — Bradley 9 rebounds, 6 steals. 

OTHER SCORES

Liberty Christian 42, Franklin County 35

Temple Christian 72, Faith Christian (Roanoke) 37

WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Amherst at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Gretna, 7 p.m.

Dan River at Nelson, 7 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 5:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Gretna at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Dan River, 7 p.m.

INDOOR TRACK & FIELD

E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian, Staunton River at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.

