Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 3

BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
E.C. Glass 70, Franklin County 59
FRANKLIN COUNTY (7-4)
Holland 7, Mattox 8, Hairston 4, McHeimer 6, Hering 2, Randy Clark 17, Foutz 9, Mullins 6. Totals 23 10-14 59.
E.C. GLASS (7-1)
D. Harris 5, Jason Knox 19, O'Maundre Harris 30, Aidan Treacy 10, Hamlette 6. Totals 25 13-22.
Franklin Co.;21;7;10;21;—;59
E.C. Glass;10;24;18;18;—;70
3-point goals: Franklin County 3 (Mattox 2, Foutz). E.C. Glass 7 (D. Harris, Knox 3, O. Harris, Hamlette 2).
Highlights: ECG — O. Harris 5 assists, 6 rebounds, 2 steals; Knox 2 assists, 4 steals, 3 rebounds.
Dogwood District
Chatham 56, Appomattox 47
CHATHAM (3-5, 1-1 Dogwood)
Alex Owen 15, Scott 6, Jonathan Coles 23, Breedlove 3, Hedrick 2, Sanders 7. Totals 18 16-24 56.
APPOMATTOX (1-5, 0-1 Dogwood)
Peterson 5, Brayden Coleman 15, Riley Chandler 13, Kelso 5, Busa 5, Nitti 4. Totals 19 2-12 47.
Chatham;14;12;11;19;—;56
Appomattox;14;10;7;16;—;47
3-point goals: Chatham 4 (Owen 2, Colen 2). Appomattox 7 (Coleman 5, Chandler, Kelso).
Non-District
Jefferson Forest 65, Staunton River 37
Monday’s result
JEFFERSON FOREST (5-3)
Scott 6, Burrill 3, Elliott 3, Cooper Stamn 11, Benjamin Lesniak 10, Ebreneyin 4, Kelka Alwal 17, Craig 1, Adams 2, Hamilton 8. Totals 22 16-28 65.
STAUNTON RIVER (2-9)
Gibson 4, Childress 9, Eggleston 5, Burns 1, Sheets 4, Austin 2, Jesse Brown 12. Totals 14 6-16 37.
Jefferson Forest;14;12;16;23;—;65
Staunton River;7;14;8;8;—;37
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 5 (Burrill, Stamn 3, Lesniak). Staunton River 3 (Brown 3).
OTHER SCORE
Faith Christian (Roanoke) 71, Timberlake Christian 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-District
William Campbell 38, Rustburg 20
RUSTBURG (0-8)
Olivia Tyree 10, Samiyah Jackson 10. No totals available.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (3-4)
Nakyla Bradley 18, Dews 6, Thompson 7, Callaham 7. No totals available.
Rustburg;10;0;7;3;—;20
William Campbell;10;8;13;7;—;38
Highlights: Wm. Campbell — Bradley 9 rebounds, 6 steals.
OTHER SCORES
Liberty Christian 42, Franklin County 35
Temple Christian 72, Faith Christian (Roanoke) 37
WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Amherst at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Spotswood at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Gretna, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Nelson, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Virginia Episcopal at Covenant, 5:30 p.m.
Appomattox at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Dan River, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
E.C. Glass, Liberty Christian, Staunton River at Heritage, 6:30 p.m.