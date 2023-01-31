Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Altavista 66, William Campbell 62
ALTAVISTA (14-3, 8-0 Dogwood)
Jayden Boyd 30, Maulbeck 2, Robinson 8, Ryan Hart 10, Fisher 4, Stuart Hunt 12. Totals 23 12-19 66.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (8-8, 4-4 Dogwood)
Williams 7, Graves 5, Mason 3, Elijah Jackson 18, D. Hamlett 10, Jacob Halsey 10, G. Hamlett 6, Charlton 3. Totals 23 9-11 62.
Altavista;17;10;15;24;—;66
Campbell;13;22;12;15;—;62
3-point goals: Altavista 8 (Boyd 3, Robinson 2, Hart, Hunt). William Campbell 7 (Jackson 3, Halsey 2, Graves, Williams).
Highlights: A — Down 13 points with four minutes left, Boyd, Robinson, Hart and Hunt combined to help the Colonels successfully come back. They tied it with one minute left and held off the Generals to sweep the regular-season series. Boyd had 5 rebounds; Robinson 7 rebounds; Hart 4 assists; and Hunt 11 rebounds and 8 assists.
Dan River 26, Appomattox 24
DAN RIVER (6-10, 5-3 Dogwood)
Brooks 3, Jesiah Lampkin 14, Inge 5, Davis 4. Totals 9 8-17 26.
APPOMATTOX (1-16, 0-8 Dogwood)
Peterson 5, Chandler 7, Nitti 4, Taylor 8. Totals 7 9-15 24.
Dan River;7;6;6;7;—;26
Appomattox;8;2;6;8;—;24
3-point goals: Dan River none. Appomattox 1 (Chandler).
Other Scores
Gretna 86, Chatham 77
Northside 73, Staunton River 31
Virginia Episcopal 59, Covenant 26
Hargrave Military 71, New Covenant 52
Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association
Weekly Polls
Division I: 1. St. Paul VI, 2. St. Anne's-Belfield, 3. Catholic High, 4. Bishop O'Connell, 5. Blue Ridge School, 6. St. Stephens & St. Agnes, 7. Woodberry Forest, 8. Bishop Ireton, 9. Potomac School, 10. St. Christopher's, T11. Cape Henry Collegiate, T11. Episcopal High, T11. Trinity Episcopal, 14. Flint Hill; Also receiving votes: Benedictine College Preparatory.
Division II: 1. Miller School, 2. Highland School, 3. Hargrave Military, 4. Peninsula Catholic, 5. Steward School, 6. Norfolk Collegiate, 7. Virginia Academy, 8. Seton School, 9. Hampton Roads Academy, 10. Atlantic Shores Christian, 11. North Cross, 12. Fredericksburg Christian, 13. Virginia Episcopal School, 14. Nansemond-Suffolk.
Division III: 1. Fairfax Christian, T2. Carmel School, T2. Life Christian, 4. Roanoke Catholic, 5. Eastern Mennonite, 6. Walsingham Academy, 7. Grace Christian (Mechanicsville), 8. Christ Chapel, 9. Veritas School, 10. Westover Christian, 11. Kenston Forest, 12. Brunswick Academy, 13. King Abdullah Academy.
Division IV: 1. Banner Christian, 2. New Covenant, 3. Hampton Christian, 4. Carlisle, 5. Church Hill Academy, 6. Saint Michael the Archangel, 7. Denbigh Baptist, 8. Chelsea Academy, 9. Grace Christian (Staunton), 10. Williamsburg Christian, 11. Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, 12. Stonebridge, 13. Faith Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
William Campbell 45, Altavista 29
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (10-5, 5-2 Dogwood)
Nakyla Bradley 21, Dews 7, Townes 3, Samareya Thompson 14. Totals 18 3-12 45.
ALTAVISTA (5-12, 2-7 Dogwood)
Pennix 6, R. Stinnette 8, Imani Crider 11, L. Shelton 4. Totals 13 1-3 29.
Campbell;12;9;15;9;—;45
Altavista;4;5;11;9;—;29
3-point goals: William Campbell 6 (Bradley 4, Dews, Townes). Altavista 2 (R. Stinnette 2).
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 64, Northside 61
NORTHSIDE (7-13, 2-7 Blue Ridge)
Jasmine Kidd 13, Na'kamiyah Martin 10, Bratton 6, Rigney 8, Jada Waller 15, Childress 9. Totals 21 10-24 61.
STAUNTON RIVER (4-15, 4-5 Blue Ridge)
Maddie Hamren 21, Addy Ferguson 18, Roach 1, Wong 6, Sawyer Tolley 10, Farr 6, Phillips 2. Totals 22 17-26 64.
Northside;15;20;12;14;—;61
Staunton River;13;12;20;19;—;64
3-point goals: Northside 9 (Kidd 2, Bratton, Rigney 2, Childress 3, Waller). Staunton River 3 (Hamren 3).
Highlights: SRHS — Hamren 13 rebounds, Ferguson 13 rebounds.
Other Scores
Appomattox 58, Dan River 50
Chatham 77, Gretna 29
Virginia Episcopal 54, Covenant 44
Smith Mountain Lake Christian 51, Temple Christian 34
WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Appomattox at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Altavista, Liberty Christian, Jefferson Forest, at Heritage High, 6:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
Virginia Episcopal vs. Roanoke Catholic, at Kirk Family YMCA, 6 p.m.