Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, Jan. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dogwood District

Altavista 66, William Campbell 62

Highlights: A — Down 13 points with four minutes left, Boyd, Robinson, Hart and Hunt combined to help the Colonels successfully come back. They tied it with one minute left and held off the Generals to sweep the regular-season series. Boyd had 5 rebounds; Robinson 7 rebounds; Hart 4 assists; and Hunt 11 rebounds and 8 assists.