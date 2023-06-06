BASEBALL

Class 3 State Quarterfinals

Liberty Christian 3, Abingdon 2

Abingdon;002;000;0;—;2;4;2

LCA;000;003;x;—;3;6;0

WP: Landon Owen. LP: Beckett Dotson.

Highlights: Abingdon — Jett Humphreys 2-3, RBI, R; Landon Turman 1-3, 3B; Landon Greer 1-2, 2B, RBI; Beckett Dotson 6 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 Ks. LCA — Will Palmer 2-3, R; Lane Duff 1-3, 2B, R; Boston Torres 0-2, sac fly, 2 RBIs; Ben Blair 3 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 4 BB, 5 Ks (1-3); Braden Weaver 1-3, R; Matt Vine 1-3; Landon Owen 3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 Ks.

Records: LCA 23-0. Abingdon 20-6.

Next: LCA plays New Kent in the Class 3 state semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at Riverbend High in Fredericksburg.

Class 4 State Semifinals

James Wood 3, Amherst 2

James Wood;100;001;1;—;3;7;1

Amherst;100;001;0;—;2;7;3

WP: Nicholas Bell. LP: Dalton Wentz. HR: Dalton Wentz (Amherst) solo to center with one out in bottom of first inning.

Highlights: James Wood — Nicholas Bell 7 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 Ks; Kemper Omps 1-4, RBI, R; Colin McGuire 2-3; Elijah Miller 1-2, RBI; Jared Neal 1-3, 2B, RBI, R. Amherst — Dalton Wentz 2-3, HR (6 2/3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 Ks.

Records: Amherst 20-4. James Wood 20-4.

Class 1 State Quarterfinals

Lancaster 7, William Campbell 5

Campbell;000;031;1;—;5;11;0

Lancaster;001;204;x;—;7;7;2

WP: Eli Pittman. LP: Landon Elder. S: Benjamin Pittman. HR: Creston Saunders (L) to left with two on, two outs in in bottom of sixth inning.

Highlights: William Campbell — Tyler Mason 2-3, RBI, R (5 IP, 5 H, 3 R/ER, 6 BB, 6 Ks); Landon Elder 2-4, R (1 IP, 2 H, 4 R/ER, 2 BB, 1 K); Brian Trent 2-4, 3B; Rakell Yuille 1-3, 2 RBIs, R; Savareay Charlton 1-3, RBI, R. Lancaster — Creston Saunders 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs, R; Pierson Long 1-2, 3B, R; Toni Thomas 2-2, RBI, 2 R; Eli Pittman 2 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Benjamin Pittman 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 1 K.

Records: William Campbell 10-12. Lancaster 19-6.

SOFTBALL

Class 3 State Quarterfinals

Northside 11, Rustburg 0

Northside;100;050;5;—;11;13;0

Rustburg;000;000;0;—;0;1;0

WP: Baylee Compton. LP: Paiten Archer. HR: Baylee Compton (N) solo to left in top of first inning; Shelby Ellis (N) to center with one on in fifth; Zoey Mason (N) solo to left in seventh.

Highlights: Northside — Baylee Compton 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 BB, 8 Ks (2-5, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Zoey Mason 2-3, RBI; Carsyn Michaels 2-4, RBI; Shelby Ellis 2-4, 2 RBIs; Abbie Caldwell 2-4, 2 RBIs. Rustburg — Destiny Jones 1-2, 2B. Maggie Mayhew 0-3, SB.

Records: Rustburg 14-8. Northside 18-10.

Class 2 State Quarterfinals

Tazewell 2, Appomattox 1

Appomattox;000;000;1;—;1;4;0

Tazewell;200;000;x;—;2;3;1

WP: Carly Compton. LP; Paisley Mann.

Highlights: Appomattox — Haleigh Tweedy 1-2; Carrington Moore 1-3, RBI; Emily Purcell 1-2; Paisley Mann 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R/ER, 3 BB, 8 Ks (1-3, R). Tazewell — Hannah Hayes 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs; Carly Compton 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 13 Ks.

Records: Appomattox 21-3. Tazewell 17-4.

BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

Jefferson Forest 2, Tuscarora 1

Tuscarora;1;0;—;1

J. Forest;0;2;—;2

Scoring: Ethan Frazier (T) unassisted, 15:00; Max Reed (JF) assisted by Chris Wiley, 55:00; Alex Marsteller (JF) assisted by Chris Wiley, 70:00.

Records: Tuscarora 14-5-3. Jefferson Forest 19-1.

Next: Jefferson Forest plays Jamestown in the Class 4 semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday at Spotsylvania High.

BOYS LACROSSE

Class 4 State Semifinals

Atlee 16, E.C. Glass 3

Atlee;3;2;10;1;—;16

Glass;1;1;0;1;—;3

Scoring: ECG — Robert Sorenson 2 goals, Pen Willman 1 goal.

Saves: ECG — Matthew Ebert 19 saves.

Records: Atlee 19-0. E.C. Glass 16-3.

OTHER SCORES

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 2 State Quarterfinals

Central Wise 2, Appomattox 0