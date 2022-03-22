Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, March 22

BASEBALL
Non-district
Appomattox 8, Randolph-Henry 1
Randolph-Henry;100;000;0;—;1;7;1
Appomattox;016;001;x;—;8;9;1
WP: Jake Maner. LP: Jett Algeier.
Highlights: Randolph-Henry — Daniel Powell 2-3, 2B; T. Webb 1-3, 2B, RBI. Appomattox — Maner 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks (2-2, RBI, R); Alex Caruso 2-4, RBI; Wyatt Sisk 1-1, 2B, R; Ethan Walton 1-2, 2 R.
Records: Appomattox 2-0. Randolph-Henry 1-1.
Lord Botetourt 10, E.C. Glass 0
E.C. Glass;000;000;—;0;6;2
Lord Botetourt;000;091;—;10;14;0
WP: Nate Prince. LP: Ryan Litchford.
Highlights: E.C. Glass — Carter Jones 3-3, 2B; Kevin Breiman 1-3, 2B; George Best 1-3, 2B. LB — Prince 6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, ,8 Ks (3-4, 2B, RBI); Connor Furhman 2-4, RBI.
People are also reading…
Records: E.C. Glass 1-2.
Staunton River 10, Altavista 3
Staunton River;121;420;0;—;10;8;3
Altavista;000;100;2;—;3;4;8
WP: Jesse Brown. LP: Gavin Stevens.
Highlights: Staunton River — Kyler Glidden 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Kyle Wise 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Brown 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 Ks. Altavista — Logan Nichols 2-3, RBI, R;
Records: Staunton River 2-2. Altavista 0-5.
SOFTBALL
Non-district
Liberty 11, Roanoke Catholic 1
Roanoke Catholic;000;15;—;1;2;4
Liberty;201;35;—;11;12;0
WP: Katie Gordon. LP: Kyra Leonard.
Highlights: Roanoke Catholic — Leonard 1-2, 2B; Amelia Hamrick 1-2, RBI. Liberty — Gordon 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R/ER, 0 BB, 12 Ks (3-4, 2 2B, 3B, 4 RBIs); Haili Gonzalez 2-4, 3B, RBI, 2 R; Brenna Thomas 1-3, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Brooklyn Gunter 2-3, RBI, R.
Records: Liberty 2-2.
Staunton River 19, Altavista 0
Staunton River;4(10)3;10;—;19;21;0
Altavista;000;00;—;0;1;3
WP: Emily Wood. LP: Madyson Brown. HR: Payton Evans (SRHS) with two on in top of second inning.
Highlights: Staunton River — Wood 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 Ks (2-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R); Jenna Roach 3-3, 2B, 3 R; Taylor Foutz 2-3, RBI, 3 R; Sawyer Tolley 4-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R; A. Davidson 3-4, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Evans 2-3, HR, 5 RBIs, 2R. Altavista — Alissa Gonzalez 1-2.
Records: Staunton River 4-0. Altavista 1-4.
BOYS SOCCER
Non-District
Jefferson Forest 0, Harrisonburg 0
Jefferson Forest;0;0;—;0
Harrisonburg;0;0;—;0
Scoring: None
Saves: Wilson Hetrick (JF) 7.
Records: Jefferson Forest 1-0-1. Harrisonburg 0-0-1.
Appomattox 5, Halifax 4
Scoring: Corey Williams (A) 2 goals, Zen Jackson (A) 1 goal, Terrance Bush (A) 1 goal, Martin Alexander (A) 1 goal.
Note: Williams scored the game winner with less than a minute remaining off a header from Mario Rubio in the box.
Records: Appomattox 2-0.
BOYS TENNIS
Seminole District
Heritage 9, Liberty 0
At Liberty High
Singles: Morgan Thompson d. Tommy Kirby 8-4; Alec Stickle d. Aiden Burkepile 8-1; Ethan Malone d. Nathan Peroni 8-2; Sean Kim d. Landon Cash 8-2; Kaushik Yadala by forfeit; Ethan Venters (HHS) by forfeit.
Doubles: Thompson/Stickle d. Kirby/Burkepile 8-3; Malone/Kim d. Peroni/Cash 8-0; Yadala/Venters (HHS) by forfeit.
Records: Heritage 1-0. Liberty 0-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 7, Amherst 2
At LCA
Singles: Catherine Mowry (LCA) d. Cara Gowdy 8-0; Cara Fernandez-Fournier (LCA) d. Hanna Mowery 8-0; Abby Anderson (LCA) d. Adrianna Ellis 8-0; Carolina Curtis (LCA) d. Ryleigh Daniel 8-0; Sarah Lindsay (LCA) d. Rylee Poullath 8-2; Lilly Anderson (LCA) d. Kaitlyn Gibson 8-0.
Doubles: Gowdy/Ellis (A) d. Ashley Pantana/Kylee Crumpler 8-2; Mowery/Daniel (A) d. Madison Bivens/Addison Leake 8-6; Chloe Lester/Lauren Hartless (LCA) d. Poullath/Kayla Alls 8-0.
Records: LCA 1-0. Amherst 0-2.
Non-District
Brookville 7, William Campbell 2
At William Campbell
Singles: Tori Yancey (BHS) d. Holly Clark 8-3; BHS by forfeit; Ayrie Kidd (BHS) d. Megan Williams 8-7 (7-1); Meredith Muncher (BHS) d. Ate'sa Bailey 8-2; Avery Updike (WC) d. Monica Dang 8-3; Raven Shumaker (WC) d. Ariana Pineda 8-6.
Doubles: Yancey/Dang (BHS) d. Clark/Bailey 8-4; BHS by forfeit; Muncher/Kidd (BHS) d. Williams Updike 9-7.
Records: Brookville 3-0.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 15, Jefferson Forest 9
Scoring: ECG — Tess Ahrens 5 goals; Nora Hamilton 4 goals, 3 assists.
Saves: Leland Landes (ECG) 14.
Records: E.C. Glass 1-1.
Note: Score by quarter not available.
OTHER SCORES
Boys Soccer: Staunton River 1, Bassett 1 (SRHS goal scorer: Graham Gibson)
Girls Soccer: Staunton River 3, Bassett 0 (SRHS goal scorers: Abbey Barlow, Lindsey Spangler, Myah Martin)
Boys Tennis: Magna Vista 5, Staunton River 4 (Monday’s result)
Girls Tennis: Staunton River 7, Altavista 2 (Monday’s result)
WEDNESDAY'S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Rustburg at William Campbell, 5 p.m.
Nelson at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
Halifax at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
Lord Botetourt at Brookville, 6 p.m.
Tunstall at Appomattox, 6 p.m.
SOFTBALL
William Campbell at Rustburg, 5 p.m.
Nelson at Buffalo Gap, 5:30 p.m.
Halifax at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
Tunstall at Appomattox, 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Amherst at Nelson, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Northside at Heritage, 6 p.m.
Nelson at Amherst, 6:30 p.m.