BASEBALL

Seminole District

Brookville 12, Jefferson Forest 4

Brookville;006;600;0;—;12;7;1

Jeff. Forest;040;000;0;—;4;6;0

At Bank of the James Stadium

WP: Nathan Deaton. LP: John Barrett.

Highlights: Brookville — Cody Bowling 2-5, 3B, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R (2 IP); Ryne Glass 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Noah Wood 2.1 IP in relief, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks (0-2, R, 3 BB); Deaton 2.2 IP in relief, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks (1-3, 2 RBIs, R). Jefferson Forest — Breckin Nace 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Drew Lucy 1-4, 2B; Landon Mitchell 1-3, RBI; Nate Pyle 1-3, R; Adam Massie 1-2, R; Sam Bell 1-4 (2 IP).

Records: Brookville 3-2, 1-0 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 3-0, 0-1 Seminole.

E.C. Glass 8, Heritage 0

E.C. Glass;030;050;0;—;8;6;0

Heritage;000;000;0;—;0;2;3

At Bank of the James Stadium

WP: John Ruhl. LP: Jimmy Smallshaw.

Highlights: E.C. Glass — Cooper Campbell 1-4, RBI; Scooter Ball 1-3, 2B, SB, 2 R; Max Calloway 1-3, RBI; Kaleb Brehm 1-3, SB, RBI; Ryan Litchford 1-2, 3 RBIs. Heritage — Caden Godsie 2-3.

Records: E.C. Glass 4-0. Heritage 0-6.

Non-District

Christiansburg 12, Staunton River 8

Staunton River;400;400;0;—;8;9;0

Christiansburg;054;030;x;—;12;15;2

WP: Tanner Evans. LP: Colby Bates.

Highlights: Staunton River — Will Yates 2-4, 2 2B, RBI; John Whittaker 2-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Jesse Brown 2-3, 2 R; Trey Thomas 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Christiansburg — Mason Self 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, R (1 perfect IP in relief); Marshall Basham 2-4, 3B, 3 RBIs; Rocco Fizzano 2-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R (2 scoreless IP in relief); Gavin Dow 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Sam Dudash 1-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Evans 3.2 IP in relief, 6 H, 4 R/ER, 2 BB, 9 Ks (4-4 2 2B, 3 RBIs).

Records: Staunton River 4-4. Christiansburg 3-2.

Virginia Independent Schools

St. Anne's-Belfield 12, Virginia Episcopal 1 (5 innings)

STAB;330;15;—;12;11;0

VES;001;00;—;1;4;3

WP: Alex Bingler. LP: Nash Watson. S: Gavin Cunningham.

Highlights: VES — Charlie Felmlee 2-2, 2B; Jed Howard 1-3. STAB — Cunningham 4-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Brandon Thomas 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBIs.

Records: St. Anne’s-Belfield 4-2. Virginia Episcopal 2-1.

VACA

Grace Christian 18, Timberlake Christian 2

Grace;204;110;(10);—;18;10;0

Timberlake;101;000;0;—;2;2;5

WP: Joe Riddle. LP: Billy Shumaker. HR: Ethan Wright (GC) grand slam to left with no outs in top of seventh inning.

Highlights: Grace — E. Wright 3-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs, 3 R; Davis Reid 3-4, 3B,RBI, 4 R; Landon Wright 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Riddle 3 IP, 0 H, 2 R/ER, 4 BB, 7 Ks. Timberlake — David Crump 1-3; Shumaker 1-1, 2B (6 IP).

Records: Grace Christian 4-0. Timberlake Christian 1-2.

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 9, Brookville 1

Brookville;001;000;0;—;1;5;1

Jeff. Forest;042;030;x;—;9;18;1

WP: Amelia Long. LP: Riley Smith. HR: Cameron Lowery (BHS) solo shot to left with two outs in bottom of third inning.

Highlights: Brookville — Jada Fyffe 2-4, 2B. Jefferson Forest — Lowery 1-3, HR, RBI, R; Lauren Smith 3-4, 3B, 2B, 2 R; Sarah Cannon 3-4, 2 RBIs; Skylar Schmitt 3-4, RBI, 2 R; Hailee Fortune 3-3, 2 R; Katie Kidd 2-4, 2 RBIs, R; Long CG, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 Ks.

Records: Brookville 3-2, 0-1 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 2-4, 1-0 Seminole.

Amherst 19, Liberty 7 (6 innings)

Amherst;013;03(12);—;19;18;2

Liberty;403;000;—;7;5;6

WP: Annie Purvis. LP: Kady Gordon.

HR: Brooke Nester (LHS) to center with two on, one out in bottom of first inning; Tyah Charlton (ACHS) solo shot to center with one out in top of third inning; Hannah Hooper (ACHS) to right with one on, one out in bottom of third inning; Charlton (ACHS) to center with one on, no outs in top of sixth inning.

Highlights: Amherst — Purvis CG, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Charlton 4-5, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R; Hooper 2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBIs, 4 R; Cheyenne Wall 1-5, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Carleigh Combs 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Miranda Pollard 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs; Maegan Lloyd 2-5, 2 R; Madison Goughnour 3-4, 2 RBIs, R. Liberty — Nester 1-2, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Gordon 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R (5 IP); Brooklyn Gunter 2 R; Katie Arthur 1-3, R; Jadyn Clark RBI; Ashley Goff RBI; Emma Kimberlin 1-3; Emma Mayhew 1-3.

Records: Amherst 6-0, 1-0 Seminole. Liberty 0-3, 0-1 Seminole.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 2, Heritage 1

E.C. Glass;1;1;—;2

Heritage;0;1;—;1

Scoring: Dylan Palys (ECG) assisted by Mac Webb, 18:00; Eduardo Martinez (HHS) assisted by Marcus Gafford, 48:00; Charlie Webb (ECG) assisted by Ivan Viloria, 64:00.

Saves: ECG — Jack Dawson 2, Charlie Hageman 2. HHS — Chase Stickle 15.

Records: E.C. Glass 2-1. Heritage 2-1.

Jefferson Forest 4, Brookville 0

Brookville;0;0;—;0

Jefferson Forest;3;1;—;4

Scoring: Haiston Linn (JF) assisted by Max Reed, 17:00; Jaren Lee (JF) assisted by Justin Chiodo, 21:00; Chris Wiley (JF) unassisted, 37:00; Chris Wiley (JF) on PK, 71:00.

Saves: JF — Tyler Beck 1. BHS — Parker Garraghty 5.

Records: Jefferson Forest 1-1. Brookville 0-3.

Liberty Christian 4, Rustburg 0

Rustburg;0;0;—;0

LCA;2;2;—;4

Scoring: Not available.

Saves: RHS — Justin Youngblood 19. LCA — Not available.

Records: Rustburg 2-1. LCA 1-2-1.

BOYS LACROSSE

Non-conference

E.C. Glass 9, North Cross 7

North Cross;3;2;2;0;—;7

E.C. Glass;4;2;1;2;—;9

Scoring: NC — Individual statistics unavailable. ECG — Penn Willman 1 goal, 2 assists; Robert Sorensen 5 goals; Camp Conner 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Landes 1 goal; Morgan Hancock 1 goal.

Saves: North Cross save statistics unavailable. Matthew Ebert (ECG) 14.

Records: North Cross 2-3. E.C. Glass 3-1.

Virginia Episcopal 12, Jefferson Forest 5

Jefferson Forest;3;0;1;1;—;5

Virginia Episcopal;1;6;3;2;—;12

Statistics: JF — Individual statistics unavailable. VES — Tucker Olmert 1 assist; G Wyatt 1 goal; Nathan Pickerd 2 assists (won 9 of 14 faceoffs); John Hatch 4 goals; Billy Koudelka 2 goals, 4 assists; Brennan Olmert 5 goals, 2 assists; Jay Blunt team-high 5 ground balls.

Saves — Bryce Ledwith (VES) 17. JF save statistics unavailable.

Records: Jefferson Forest 2-3. Virginia Episcopal 1-2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Non-Conference

E.C. Glass 16, Franklin County 2

E.C. Glass;10;6;—;16

Franklin Co.;1;1;—;2

Scoring: E.C. Glass — Nora Hamilton 7 goals, 2 assists; Camille Marraccini 3 goals, 3 assists; Tess Ahrens 3 goals, 1 assist; Emily Williams 1 goal; 1 assist; Margo Haske 1 goal, 1 assist; Alex Petty 1 goal. Franklin County — Individual statistics unavailable.

Saves: Leland Landes (ECG) 9. FCHS save statistics unavailable.

Records: E.C. Glass 2-1. Franklin County 1-2.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 9, Brookville 0

At Jefferson Forest

Singles: Jack Riordan d. Simon Emery 8-0; Blake Hogan d. Gavin Satterfield 8-0; Luke Ellett d. Carter Arthur 8-0; Stephen Tibbs d. Andrew Schages 8-0; Marshall Blankenship d. Jeremiah Bruce 8-0; Gage Hogan d. Devin Anderson 8-0.

Doubles: Riordan/B. Hogan d. Emery/Satterfield 8-0; Elett/Tibbs d. Arthur/Schages 8-1; Blankenship/G. Hogan d. John Wayne/Bruce 8-0.

Records: Jefferson Forest 4-0, 2-0 Seminole. Brookville 0-2, 0-2 Seminole.

E.C. Glass 9, Heritage 0

At Heritage

Singles: Devon Davis d. Zachary De La fuente 8-1; Sebastian Ploch d. Morgan Thompson 8-0; Pierce Martin d. Alec Stickle 8-1; Carson Layman d. Sean Kim 8-2; James Stevens d. Ethan Malone 8-5; Isaac Hardin d. Kaushik Yadala 8-2.

Doubles: Davis/Martin d. De La Fuente/Thompson 8-0; Ploch/Layman d. Stickle/Kim 8-1; Stevens/Hardin d. Malone/Yadala 8-0.

Records: E.C. Glass 2-0, 1-0 Seminole. Heritage 1-2, 0-2 Seminole.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Liberty Christian 9, Rustburg 0

At Rustburg

Singles: Abby Anderson d. Ryan Brendle 8-0; Lily Anderson d. Layla Boynton 8-1; Carolina Curtis d. Kamerin East 8-0; Ashley Pantana d. Kelly Butt 8-0; Lauren Hartless d. Nicole Blankenship 8-0; Anna Moody d. Paiten Harden 8-0.

Doubles: A. Anderson/Curtis d. Brendle/Boynton 8-0; L. Anderson/Moody d. East/Butt 8-0; Hartless/Pantana d. Blankenship/Annie Thompson 8-0.

Records: Liberty Christian 2-1, 2-0 Seminole. Rustburg 0-3, 0-2 Seminole.

Jefferson Forest 9, Brookville 0

At Brookville

Singles: Mallory Marsteller d. Tori Yancey 8-1; Danielle Syrek d. Ayrie Kidd 8-2; Rita Zing 8-0; Megan Bell d. Monica Dang 8-0; Amelia Edmonds d. Eva Le 8-1; Raina Shah d. Grace Bragg 8-0.

Doubles: Marsteller/Syrek d. Yancey/Kidd 8-1; Edmonds/Zing d. Dang/Reynolds 8-0; Bell/Kylie Wiltzius d. Carolanne Whorley/Sakeena Saido 8-0.

Records: Jefferson Forest 3-1, 2-0 Seminole. Brookville 3-1, 1-1 Seminole.

E.C. Glass 9, Heritage 0

At E.C. Glass

Singles: Mary Kennedy d. Malia Manning 8-0; H.G. Sackett d. Faith Jacob 8-1; Elizabeth Eskridge d. Kiera Riddle 8-1; Lilly Hall d. Jenny Zhang 8-0; Amelia Uhl d. Lynzie Claros 8-0; A.G. Kennedy d. Macy Neal 8-4.

Doubles: M. Kennedy/Eskridge d. Jacob/Manning 8-0; Hall/Sackett d. Claros/Riddle 8-1; Josie Kicklighter/Uhl d. Neal/Zhang 8-2.

Records: Heritage 0-3, 0-2 Seminole. 3-0, 2-0 Seminole.

OTHER SCORES

BOYS SOCCER

Amherst 4, Liberty 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Heritage 0, Dan River 0

Nelson 3, James River (Buchanan) 2

BOYS TENNIS

Christiansburg 8, Staunton River 1

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4 All-State Teams

Player of the Year: KJ Wyche, Varina.

Coach of the Year: Kenneth Randolph, Varina.

First Team: KJ Wyche (Varina), O'Maundre Harris (E.C. Glass), Samuel Brannen (King's Fork), Tim Uzochukwu (Matoaca), Ryan Hite (King's Fork), Rasheed Daniels (Monacan), Emerson Fusco (John Handley), Donovan Raikes (Heritage-Newport News).

Second Team: Josh Sime (Western Albemarle), Gavin O'Malley (Tuscarora), Jayden Johnson (Tuscarora), Darius Stafford (Eastern View), Sincere Jones (Churchland), Jason Knox (E.C. Glass), Dillon Newton-Short (Matoaca), Wes Gobble (Western Albemarle).

WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Rustburg vs. Liberty Christian at Bank of the James Stadium, 5 p.m.

Altavista at Gretna, 5 p.m.

Virginia Episcopal at Roanoke Catholic, 5 p.m.

Chatham at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.

Dan River at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.

Brookville at William Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

Heritage at Randolph-Henry, 6 p.m.

Amherst vs. Liberty at Bank of the James Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Gretna at Altavista, 5 p.m.

William Campbell at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.

Appomattox at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.

Nelson at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Staunton River, 6 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Brookville, Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

Amherst, Liberty, Rustburg at Heritage, 5 p.m.

Alleghany, Franklin County, Halifax, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Staunton River, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Nelson at Alleghany, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Randolph-Henry at William Campbell, 5 p.m.