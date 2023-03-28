BASEBALL
Seminole District
Brookville 12, Jefferson Forest 4
Brookville;006;600;0;—;12;7;1
Jeff. Forest;040;000;0;—;4;6;0
At Bank of the James Stadium
WP: Nathan Deaton. LP: John Barrett.
Highlights: Brookville — Cody Bowling 2-5, 3B, 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R (2 IP); Ryne Glass 2-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Noah Wood 2.1 IP in relief, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 5 Ks (0-2, R, 3 BB); Deaton 2.2 IP in relief, 1 H, 0 R/ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks (1-3, 2 RBIs, R). Jefferson Forest — Breckin Nace 1-3, 2B, 2 RBIs; Drew Lucy 1-4, 2B; Landon Mitchell 1-3, RBI; Nate Pyle 1-3, R; Adam Massie 1-2, R; Sam Bell 1-4 (2 IP).
Records: Brookville 3-2, 1-0 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 3-0, 0-1 Seminole.
E.C. Glass 8, Heritage 0
E.C. Glass;030;050;0;—;8;6;0
Heritage;000;000;0;—;0;2;3
At Bank of the James Stadium
WP: John Ruhl. LP: Jimmy Smallshaw.
Highlights: E.C. Glass — Cooper Campbell 1-4, RBI; Scooter Ball 1-3, 2B, SB, 2 R; Max Calloway 1-3, RBI; Kaleb Brehm 1-3, SB, RBI; Ryan Litchford 1-2, 3 RBIs. Heritage — Caden Godsie 2-3.
Records: E.C. Glass 4-0. Heritage 0-6.
Non-District
Christiansburg 12, Staunton River 8
Staunton River;400;400;0;—;8;9;0
Christiansburg;054;030;x;—;12;15;2
WP: Tanner Evans. LP: Colby Bates.
Highlights: Staunton River — Will Yates 2-4, 2 2B, RBI; John Whittaker 2-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, 2 R; Jesse Brown 2-3, 2 R; Trey Thomas 2-3, RBI, 2 R. Christiansburg — Mason Self 2-4, 2 2B, RBI, R (1 perfect IP in relief); Marshall Basham 2-4, 3B, 3 RBIs; Rocco Fizzano 2-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R (2 scoreless IP in relief); Gavin Dow 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Sam Dudash 1-4, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Evans 3.2 IP in relief, 6 H, 4 R/ER, 2 BB, 9 Ks (4-4 2 2B, 3 RBIs).
Records: Staunton River 4-4. Christiansburg 3-2.
Virginia Independent Schools
St. Anne's-Belfield 12, Virginia Episcopal 1 (5 innings)
STAB;330;15;—;12;11;0
VES;001;00;—;1;4;3
WP: Alex Bingler. LP: Nash Watson. S: Gavin Cunningham.
Highlights: VES — Charlie Felmlee 2-2, 2B; Jed Howard 1-3. STAB — Cunningham 4-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Brandon Thomas 2-2, 2 2B, 3 RBIs.
Records: St. Anne’s-Belfield 4-2. Virginia Episcopal 2-1.
VACA
Grace Christian 18, Timberlake Christian 2
Grace;204;110;(10);—;18;10;0
Timberlake;101;000;0;—;2;2;5
WP: Joe Riddle. LP: Billy Shumaker. HR: Ethan Wright (GC) grand slam to left with no outs in top of seventh inning.
Highlights: Grace — E. Wright 3-4, HR, 2B, 5 RBIs, 3 R; Davis Reid 3-4, 3B,RBI, 4 R; Landon Wright 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, 3 R; Riddle 3 IP, 0 H, 2 R/ER, 4 BB, 7 Ks. Timberlake — David Crump 1-3; Shumaker 1-1, 2B (6 IP).
Records: Grace Christian 4-0. Timberlake Christian 1-2.
SOFTBALL
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 9, Brookville 1
Brookville;001;000;0;—;1;5;1
Jeff. Forest;042;030;x;—;9;18;1
WP: Amelia Long. LP: Riley Smith. HR: Cameron Lowery (BHS) solo shot to left with two outs in bottom of third inning.
Highlights: Brookville — Jada Fyffe 2-4, 2B. Jefferson Forest — Lowery 1-3, HR, RBI, R; Lauren Smith 3-4, 3B, 2B, 2 R; Sarah Cannon 3-4, 2 RBIs; Skylar Schmitt 3-4, RBI, 2 R; Hailee Fortune 3-3, 2 R; Katie Kidd 2-4, 2 RBIs, R; Long CG, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 Ks.
Records: Brookville 3-2, 0-1 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 2-4, 1-0 Seminole.
Amherst 19, Liberty 7 (6 innings)
Amherst;013;03(12);—;19;18;2
Liberty;403;000;—;7;5;6
WP: Annie Purvis. LP: Kady Gordon.
HR: Brooke Nester (LHS) to center with two on, one out in bottom of first inning; Tyah Charlton (ACHS) solo shot to center with one out in top of third inning; Hannah Hooper (ACHS) to right with one on, one out in bottom of third inning; Charlton (ACHS) to center with one on, no outs in top of sixth inning.
Highlights: Amherst — Purvis CG, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 Ks; Charlton 4-5, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 3 R; Hooper 2-4, HR, 2B, 4 RBIs, 4 R; Cheyenne Wall 1-5, 3B, 2 RBIs, 2 R; Carleigh Combs 3-4, 2B, 3 RBIs, R; Miranda Pollard 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs; Maegan Lloyd 2-5, 2 R; Madison Goughnour 3-4, 2 RBIs, R. Liberty — Nester 1-2, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R; Gordon 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R (5 IP); Brooklyn Gunter 2 R; Katie Arthur 1-3, R; Jadyn Clark RBI; Ashley Goff RBI; Emma Kimberlin 1-3; Emma Mayhew 1-3.
Records: Amherst 6-0, 1-0 Seminole. Liberty 0-3, 0-1 Seminole.
BOYS SOCCER
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 2, Heritage 1
E.C. Glass;1;1;—;2
Heritage;0;1;—;1
Scoring: Dylan Palys (ECG) assisted by Mac Webb, 18:00; Eduardo Martinez (HHS) assisted by Marcus Gafford, 48:00; Charlie Webb (ECG) assisted by Ivan Viloria, 64:00.
Saves: ECG — Jack Dawson 2, Charlie Hageman 2. HHS — Chase Stickle 15.
Records: E.C. Glass 2-1. Heritage 2-1.
Jefferson Forest 4, Brookville 0
Brookville;0;0;—;0
Jefferson Forest;3;1;—;4
Scoring: Haiston Linn (JF) assisted by Max Reed, 17:00; Jaren Lee (JF) assisted by Justin Chiodo, 21:00; Chris Wiley (JF) unassisted, 37:00; Chris Wiley (JF) on PK, 71:00.
Saves: JF — Tyler Beck 1. BHS — Parker Garraghty 5.
Records: Jefferson Forest 1-1. Brookville 0-3.
Liberty Christian 4, Rustburg 0
Rustburg;0;0;—;0
LCA;2;2;—;4
Scoring: Not available.
Saves: RHS — Justin Youngblood 19. LCA — Not available.
Records: Rustburg 2-1. LCA 1-2-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Non-conference
E.C. Glass 9, North Cross 7
North Cross;3;2;2;0;—;7
E.C. Glass;4;2;1;2;—;9
Scoring: NC — Individual statistics unavailable. ECG — Penn Willman 1 goal, 2 assists; Robert Sorensen 5 goals; Camp Conner 1 goal, 1 assist; Charlie Landes 1 goal; Morgan Hancock 1 goal.
Saves: North Cross save statistics unavailable. Matthew Ebert (ECG) 14.
Records: North Cross 2-3. E.C. Glass 3-1.
Virginia Episcopal 12, Jefferson Forest 5
Jefferson Forest;3;0;1;1;—;5
Virginia Episcopal;1;6;3;2;—;12
Statistics: JF — Individual statistics unavailable. VES — Tucker Olmert 1 assist; G Wyatt 1 goal; Nathan Pickerd 2 assists (won 9 of 14 faceoffs); John Hatch 4 goals; Billy Koudelka 2 goals, 4 assists; Brennan Olmert 5 goals, 2 assists; Jay Blunt team-high 5 ground balls.
Saves — Bryce Ledwith (VES) 17. JF save statistics unavailable.
Records: Jefferson Forest 2-3. Virginia Episcopal 1-2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Non-Conference
E.C. Glass 16, Franklin County 2
E.C. Glass;10;6;—;16
Franklin Co.;1;1;—;2
Scoring: E.C. Glass — Nora Hamilton 7 goals, 2 assists; Camille Marraccini 3 goals, 3 assists; Tess Ahrens 3 goals, 1 assist; Emily Williams 1 goal; 1 assist; Margo Haske 1 goal, 1 assist; Alex Petty 1 goal. Franklin County — Individual statistics unavailable.
Saves: Leland Landes (ECG) 9. FCHS save statistics unavailable.
Records: E.C. Glass 2-1. Franklin County 1-2.
BOYS TENNIS
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 9, Brookville 0
At Jefferson Forest
Singles: Jack Riordan d. Simon Emery 8-0; Blake Hogan d. Gavin Satterfield 8-0; Luke Ellett d. Carter Arthur 8-0; Stephen Tibbs d. Andrew Schages 8-0; Marshall Blankenship d. Jeremiah Bruce 8-0; Gage Hogan d. Devin Anderson 8-0.
Doubles: Riordan/B. Hogan d. Emery/Satterfield 8-0; Elett/Tibbs d. Arthur/Schages 8-1; Blankenship/G. Hogan d. John Wayne/Bruce 8-0.
Records: Jefferson Forest 4-0, 2-0 Seminole. Brookville 0-2, 0-2 Seminole.
E.C. Glass 9, Heritage 0
At Heritage
Singles: Devon Davis d. Zachary De La fuente 8-1; Sebastian Ploch d. Morgan Thompson 8-0; Pierce Martin d. Alec Stickle 8-1; Carson Layman d. Sean Kim 8-2; James Stevens d. Ethan Malone 8-5; Isaac Hardin d. Kaushik Yadala 8-2.
Doubles: Davis/Martin d. De La Fuente/Thompson 8-0; Ploch/Layman d. Stickle/Kim 8-1; Stevens/Hardin d. Malone/Yadala 8-0.
Records: E.C. Glass 2-0, 1-0 Seminole. Heritage 1-2, 0-2 Seminole.
GIRLS TENNIS
Seminole District
Liberty Christian 9, Rustburg 0
At Rustburg
Singles: Abby Anderson d. Ryan Brendle 8-0; Lily Anderson d. Layla Boynton 8-1; Carolina Curtis d. Kamerin East 8-0; Ashley Pantana d. Kelly Butt 8-0; Lauren Hartless d. Nicole Blankenship 8-0; Anna Moody d. Paiten Harden 8-0.
Doubles: A. Anderson/Curtis d. Brendle/Boynton 8-0; L. Anderson/Moody d. East/Butt 8-0; Hartless/Pantana d. Blankenship/Annie Thompson 8-0.
Records: Liberty Christian 2-1, 2-0 Seminole. Rustburg 0-3, 0-2 Seminole.
Jefferson Forest 9, Brookville 0
At Brookville
Singles: Mallory Marsteller d. Tori Yancey 8-1; Danielle Syrek d. Ayrie Kidd 8-2; Rita Zing 8-0; Megan Bell d. Monica Dang 8-0; Amelia Edmonds d. Eva Le 8-1; Raina Shah d. Grace Bragg 8-0.
Doubles: Marsteller/Syrek d. Yancey/Kidd 8-1; Edmonds/Zing d. Dang/Reynolds 8-0; Bell/Kylie Wiltzius d. Carolanne Whorley/Sakeena Saido 8-0.
Records: Jefferson Forest 3-1, 2-0 Seminole. Brookville 3-1, 1-1 Seminole.
E.C. Glass 9, Heritage 0
At E.C. Glass
Singles: Mary Kennedy d. Malia Manning 8-0; H.G. Sackett d. Faith Jacob 8-1; Elizabeth Eskridge d. Kiera Riddle 8-1; Lilly Hall d. Jenny Zhang 8-0; Amelia Uhl d. Lynzie Claros 8-0; A.G. Kennedy d. Macy Neal 8-4.
Doubles: M. Kennedy/Eskridge d. Jacob/Manning 8-0; Hall/Sackett d. Claros/Riddle 8-1; Josie Kicklighter/Uhl d. Neal/Zhang 8-2.
Records: Heritage 0-3, 0-2 Seminole. 3-0, 2-0 Seminole.
OTHER SCORES
BOYS SOCCER
Amherst 4, Liberty 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Heritage 0, Dan River 0
Nelson 3, James River (Buchanan) 2
BOYS TENNIS
Christiansburg 8, Staunton River 1
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 4 All-State Teams
Player of the Year: KJ Wyche, Varina.
Coach of the Year: Kenneth Randolph, Varina.
First Team: KJ Wyche (Varina), O'Maundre Harris (E.C. Glass), Samuel Brannen (King's Fork), Tim Uzochukwu (Matoaca), Ryan Hite (King's Fork), Rasheed Daniels (Monacan), Emerson Fusco (John Handley), Donovan Raikes (Heritage-Newport News).
Second Team: Josh Sime (Western Albemarle), Gavin O'Malley (Tuscarora), Jayden Johnson (Tuscarora), Darius Stafford (Eastern View), Sincere Jones (Churchland), Jason Knox (E.C. Glass), Dillon Newton-Short (Matoaca), Wes Gobble (Western Albemarle).
WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Rustburg vs. Liberty Christian at Bank of the James Stadium, 5 p.m.
Altavista at Gretna, 5 p.m.
Virginia Episcopal at Roanoke Catholic, 5 p.m.
Chatham at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.
Dan River at Nelson, 5:30 p.m.
Brookville at William Campbell, 5:30 p.m.
Heritage at Randolph-Henry, 6 p.m.
Amherst vs. Liberty at Bank of the James Stadium, 7:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Gretna at Altavista, 5 p.m.
William Campbell at Brookville, 5:30 p.m.
Appomattox at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.
Nelson at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Staunton River, 6 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Brookville, Jefferson Forest, Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst, Liberty, Rustburg at Heritage, 5 p.m.
Alleghany, Franklin County, Halifax, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at Staunton River, 5 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Nelson at Alleghany, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Randolph-Henry at William Campbell, 5 p.m.