 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, May 10

  • 0
Rustburg-Appomattox softball17.JPG

Rustburg pitcher Eden Bigham prepares to deliver a pitch against Appomattox during an early season game. 

 Ben Cates, The News & Advance

SOFTBALL

Seminole District

Rustburg 14, E.C. Glass 0

Rustburg;230;09;—;14;14;1

Glass;000;00;—;0;0;4

WP: Eden Bigham. LP: Abigail Jones.

Highlights: R — Bigham 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 14 K (fifth no-hitter of season, second vs. Glass); Jenna Bryant 4-4, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI; Emma Blankinship 3-5, 2B, R, 3 RBI; Carly Mirakian 2-3, R, 3 RBI; Katie Donald 1-3, R, 2 RBI.

Records: Rustburg 14-1, 10-0. E.C. Glass 4-9, 0-9.

Amherst 12, Brookville 2

Brookville; 000;20;—;2;3;6

Amherst;320;52;—;12;15;0

WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Destiny Calloway. HR: Liz Pennington (B) 4th inn., 1 on.

People are also reading…

Highlights: B — Pennington 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Reagan Hunley 1-2, R. A — McNerney 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 4 K (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI); Tyah Charlton 4-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kaelyn Ramsey 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Maegan Lloyd 2-4, 3B, 2 R; Kayleigh Combs 2-3, R, RBI.

Records: Brookville 11-5, 6-4. Amherst 12-4, 8-2.

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 12, William Fleming 0

WF;000;000;—;0;0;7

SR;110;028;—;12;11;0

WP: Emily Wood. LP: Haley Schrader.

Highlights: WF — Schrader 5.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K. SR — Wood 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Taylor Foutz 1-4, 3B, 3 R; Hannah Goode 2-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Haley Dodd 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Allie Davidson 1-2, 2B.

Records: William Fleming 3-16, 0-9 Blue Ridge. Staunton River 17-0, 8-0.

BASEBALL

VIC Tournament

Quarterfinals

Fishburne Military 7, Virginia Episcopal 6

FMA;201;020;2;—;7;4;5

VES;101;111;1;—;6;3;6

WP: RJ Shreve. LP: David Basnight.

Highlights: FMA — Shreve 5.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 11 K; Cayden Clements 2-3, 2B, 3 R; Chase Altis 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Cadlee Jarvis 1-3, 3 R. VES — Sam Hurt 6 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Mac Gates 2-3, 3B, RBI; Jed Howard 1-3, 2B, 2 R; Billy Koudelka 0-2, 2 RBI.

Records: Fishburne Military 8-6. Virginia Episcopal 11-10.

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 9, Heritage 0

Heritage;000;000;0;—;0;4;1

Forest;500;013;x;—9;12;2

WP: Breckin Nace. LP: Matthew Cassidy.

Highlights: H — Lucas Glass 1-4; Cassidy 5.1 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 7 K (1-2); Nathan Holman 1-3; Charles May 1-2. JF — Nace 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 14 K (1-4, 2B, RBI); Peyton Smith 3-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Evan Mace 1-4, 2B, RBI; Sully Tibbs 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Landon Mitchell 1-2, R, RBI.

Records: Heritage 6-12, 3-9 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 14-4, 8-4.

Amherst 13, Brookville 4

Brookville;003;010;0;—;4;4;3

Amherst;041;008;x;—;13;10;5

WP: Jonah Cunningham. LP: Noah Wood. S: Nic Dawson. HR: Christian Harris (A) 2nd inn., 3 on; Nic Dawson (A) 6th inn., 3 on.

Highlights: B — Drake McDaniel 2-3, R; Riley Hawkins 1-3, RBI. A — Cunningham 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 9 K (1-4, R, 2 RBI); Harris 2-5, 2 R, 4 RBI; Dawson 1-3, R, 4 RBI (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 1 K); Blake Mays 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Dalton Wentz 2-4, 2 R; Hunter Catlett 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI.

Records: Brookville 5-12, 2-9. Amherst 10-8, 8-4.

Rustburg 8, E.C. Glass 3

Rustburg;104;010;1;—;8;10;0

Glass;020;000;1;—;3;3;4

WP: Kyle Fields. LP: Mike Harpster. HR: Grayson Ware (R) 1st inn., 0 on.

Highlights: R — Ware 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Jarrett Stone 2-4, 2B, R; Trevor Justice 2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Aldon Epperson 2-4, 2 R; Fields 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R/ER, 5 BB, 7 K. ECG — Carter Jones 2-3, RBI; Harpster 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (1-4); Cooper Campbell 0-1, R, RBI.

Records: Rustburg 11-6, 7-5. E.C. Glass 9-8, 7-5.

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 16, William Fleming 1

SR;310;93;—;16;7;1

WF;100;00;—;1;2;6

WP: Jesse Arthur. LP: Bradley Craig.

Highlights: SR — Arthur 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Tyler Goode 2-2, R, RBI; Jared Steele 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Kyler Glidden 1-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI. WF — Jailen Robinson 1-2, R.

Records: Staunton River 5-11, 2-6 Blue Ridge. William Fleming 2-16, 0-9.

BOYS TENNIS

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0

At Brookville

Singles: Spencer Knight d. Levi Wellman 8-0; Henry Scruggs d. Simon Emery 8-0; Devon Davis d. Ben Surratt 8-0; Pierce Martin d. Gavin Satterfield 8-0; Sebastian Ploch won by forfeit; James Stevens won by forfeit.

Doubles: Knight/Scruggs d. Wellman/Surratt 8-0; Davis/Stevens d. Emery/Satterfield 8-0; Martin/Ploch won by forfeit.

Records: E.C. Glass 12-1. Brookville 0-12.

Heritage 7, Liberty 0

At Heritage

Singles: Morgan Thompson d. Tommy Kirby 8-6; Alec Stickle d. Aiden Burkepile 8-1; Ethan Malone d. Nathan Peroni 8-1; Sean Kim d. Demarques Coles 8-2; Ethan Venters d. Landon Cash 8-5.

Doubles: Thompson/Stickle d. Kirby/Burkepile 8-3; Malone/Kim d. Peroni/Cash 8-2.

Records: Liberty 2-10. Heritage 5-6.

GIRLS TENNIS

Seminole District

Liberty 7, Heritage 2

At Liberty

Singles: Sofia Viloria (H) d. Kayla Gravely 8-3; Malia Manning (H) d. Bethany Duncan 8-2; Madi Painchaud (L) d. Faith Jacob 8-2; Laci Craig (L) d. Sam Lamberth 8-1; Jaiden Napier (L) d. Jenny Zhang 8-1; Jasmine King (L) d. Virginia Rivas 8-0.

Doubles: Gravely/Duncan (L) d. Viloria/Manning 8-3; Painchaud/Napier (L) d. Jacob/Lamberth 9-7; Craig/Hurt (L) d. Kierra Ridole/Lynzie Claros 8-0.

Records: Heritage 4-10. Liberty 6-7.

Liberty Christian 9, Amherst 0

At Amherst

Singles: Carla Fernandez-Fournier (LCA) won by forfeit (8-0); Abby Anderson d. Hanna Mowry 8-0; Carolina Curtis d. Adriana Ellis 8-2; Lily Anderson d. Kayla Alls 8-0; Sarah Lindsay d. Rylee Poullath 8-0; Lauren Hartless d. Kaitlyn Gibson 8-0.

Doubles: Ashley Pantana/Addison Leake d. Mowery/Poullath 8-2; Madison Bivens/Chloe Lester d. Gibson/Alls 8-0; Hartless/Kylee Crumpler (LCA) won by forfeit (8-0).

Records: Liberty Christian 11-2. Amherst 0-11.

BOYS SOCCER

Seminole District

E.C. Glass 8, Rustburg 0

Rustburg; 0;0;—;0

E.C. Glass;5;3;—;8

Scoring: ECG — Cam Porterfield, assisted by Walker Mitchell, 13:00; Felix Lopez-Valentine, assisted by Aidan Palys, 15:00; Keaton Napior, assisted by A. Palys, 17:00; Allen Hobeika, penalty kick, 30:00; Lopez-Valentine, assisted by Napior, 33:00; Napior, assisted by Sam Yarbrough, 41:00; Luke Palys, assisted by Yarbrough and Napior, 44:00; Connor Reid-Perry, assisted by Lopez-Valentine, 51:00.

Saves: Michael Osal (RHS) 9. Jack Dawons (ECG) 1, Zach Hardin (ECG) 1.

Records: Rustburg 2-12, 0-12 Seminole. E.C. Glass 10-3, 10-1.

Jefferson Forest 8, Heritage 0

Heritage;0;0;—;0

Jeff. Forest;4;4;—;8

Scoring: Christopher Wiley, assisted by Tyler Hinton, 4:00; Jacob Gong, assisted by Wiley, 15:00; Jaren Lee, assisted by Jonah Towles, 26:00; Walker Stebbings, assisted by Aidan Arthur, 38:00; Gong, assisted by Kyle Butcher, 42:00; Butcher, assisted by Wiley, 44:00; Butcher, assisted by Wiley, 50:00; Conner Williams, assisted by Benjamin Roters-Ouyang, 71:00. 

Saves: Eric Stickle (HHS) 12, 80 minutes. Wilson Hetrick (JF) 2, 80 minutes.

Records: Heritage 3-10-1, 3-8-1. Jefferson Forest 11-1-1, 10-1. 

Blue Ridge District

William Fleming 7, Staunton River 0

William Fleming;6;1;—;7

Staunton River;0;0;—;0

Saves: Nate Martin (SR) 6.

Records: William Fleming 9-3-2, 7-1-1 Blue Ridge. Staunton River 1-12-1, 0-8.

GIRLS SOCCER

Blue Ridge District

Staunton River 8, William Fleming 0

Scoring: Abby Barlow 1 goal; Taleah Tuck 1 goal; Madison Swain 1 goal; Heather Roberts 1 goal; Emily Mitchell 1 goal; Shay Gonzalez 1 goal; Sophie Brown 1 goal; Rachel Updike 1 goal.

Records: Staunton River 9-4, 5-3 Blue Ridge. William Fleming 0-12, 0-8.

OTHER SCORES

Boys Soccer: Liberty Christian 5, Liberty 0

Girls Soccer: Western Albemarle 2, Jefferson Forest 1 (OT)

Girls Tennis: Altavista 9, William Campbell 0

WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS

BASEBALL

Liberty at Staunton River (resumption of April 30 game), 5 p.m.

Appomattox at Nelson, 5 p.m.

Dan River at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.

Chatham at William Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Appomattox at Nelson, 5 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Patrick Henry (Roanoke), 5 p.m.

Staunton River at Liberty (resumption of April 30 game), 5:30 p.m.

Gretna at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.

William Campbell at Chatham, 6 p.m.

Brookville at Bassett, 6 p.m.

Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Galileo at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.

Dan River at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Dan River at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Nelson at Chatham, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS

Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.

Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Jefferson Forest at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Altavista at Nelson, 5 p.m.

OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD

Brookville, Heritage, Liberty Christian at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest, Liberty at Rustburg, 4:30 p.m.

Chatham Hall, Franklin County, William Fleming, Halifax County, Christian Heritage, Salem at Staunton River, 5 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF

Virginia Episcopal, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert