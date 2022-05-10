Prep scoreboard for Tuesday, May 10

SOFTBALL
Seminole District
Rustburg 14, E.C. Glass 0
Rustburg;230;09;—;14;14;1
Glass;000;00;—;0;0;4
WP: Eden Bigham. LP: Abigail Jones.
Highlights: R — Bigham 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 14 K (fifth no-hitter of season, second vs. Glass); Jenna Bryant 4-4, 2 2B, 3 R, RBI; Emma Blankinship 3-5, 2B, R, 3 RBI; Carly Mirakian 2-3, R, 3 RBI; Katie Donald 1-3, R, 2 RBI.
Records: Rustburg 14-1, 10-0. E.C. Glass 4-9, 0-9.
Amherst 12, Brookville 2
Brookville; 000;20;—;2;3;6
Amherst;320;52;—;12;15;0
WP: Dylan McNerney. LP: Destiny Calloway. HR: Liz Pennington (B) 4th inn., 1 on.
Highlights: B — Pennington 1-2, R, 2 RBI; Reagan Hunley 1-2, R. A — McNerney 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R/ER, 1 BB, 4 K (1-3, 2B, 2 RBI); Tyah Charlton 4-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 RBI; Kaelyn Ramsey 3-4, 2 2B, 3 R, 3 RBI; Maegan Lloyd 2-4, 3B, 2 R; Kayleigh Combs 2-3, R, RBI.
Records: Brookville 11-5, 6-4. Amherst 12-4, 8-2.
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 12, William Fleming 0
WF;000;000;—;0;0;7
SR;110;028;—;12;11;0
WP: Emily Wood. LP: Haley Schrader.
Highlights: WF — Schrader 5.2 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 0 K. SR — Wood 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 6 K; Taylor Foutz 1-4, 3B, 3 R; Hannah Goode 2-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Haley Dodd 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Allie Davidson 1-2, 2B.
Records: William Fleming 3-16, 0-9 Blue Ridge. Staunton River 17-0, 8-0.
BASEBALL
VIC Tournament
Quarterfinals
Fishburne Military 7, Virginia Episcopal 6
FMA;201;020;2;—;7;4;5
VES;101;111;1;—;6;3;6
WP: RJ Shreve. LP: David Basnight.
Highlights: FMA — Shreve 5.2 IP, 2 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 11 K; Cayden Clements 2-3, 2B, 3 R; Chase Altis 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI; Cadlee Jarvis 1-3, 3 R. VES — Sam Hurt 6 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Mac Gates 2-3, 3B, RBI; Jed Howard 1-3, 2B, 2 R; Billy Koudelka 0-2, 2 RBI.
Records: Fishburne Military 8-6. Virginia Episcopal 11-10.
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 9, Heritage 0
Heritage;000;000;0;—;0;4;1
Forest;500;013;x;—9;12;2
WP: Breckin Nace. LP: Matthew Cassidy.
Highlights: H — Lucas Glass 1-4; Cassidy 5.1 IP, 10 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 7 K (1-2); Nathan Holman 1-3; Charles May 1-2. JF — Nace 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R/ER, 1 BB, 14 K (1-4, 2B, RBI); Peyton Smith 3-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Evan Mace 1-4, 2B, RBI; Sully Tibbs 2-3, 3 R, RBI; Landon Mitchell 1-2, R, RBI.
Records: Heritage 6-12, 3-9 Seminole. Jefferson Forest 14-4, 8-4.
Amherst 13, Brookville 4
Brookville;003;010;0;—;4;4;3
Amherst;041;008;x;—;13;10;5
WP: Jonah Cunningham. LP: Noah Wood. S: Nic Dawson. HR: Christian Harris (A) 2nd inn., 3 on; Nic Dawson (A) 6th inn., 3 on.
Highlights: B — Drake McDaniel 2-3, R; Riley Hawkins 1-3, RBI. A — Cunningham 5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 9 K (1-4, R, 2 RBI); Harris 2-5, 2 R, 4 RBI; Dawson 1-3, R, 4 RBI (2 IP, 0 H, 0 R/ER, 0 BB, 1 K); Blake Mays 2-3, 2B, 2 R; Dalton Wentz 2-4, 2 R; Hunter Catlett 1-3, 2 R, 2 RBI.
Records: Brookville 5-12, 2-9. Amherst 10-8, 8-4.
Rustburg 8, E.C. Glass 3
Rustburg;104;010;1;—;8;10;0
Glass;020;000;1;—;3;3;4
WP: Kyle Fields. LP: Mike Harpster. HR: Grayson Ware (R) 1st inn., 0 on.
Highlights: R — Ware 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Jarrett Stone 2-4, 2B, R; Trevor Justice 2-4, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Aldon Epperson 2-4, 2 R; Fields 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R/ER, 5 BB, 7 K. ECG — Carter Jones 2-3, RBI; Harpster 5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 9 K (1-4); Cooper Campbell 0-1, R, RBI.
Records: Rustburg 11-6, 7-5. E.C. Glass 9-8, 7-5.
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 16, William Fleming 1
SR;310;93;—;16;7;1
WF;100;00;—;1;2;6
WP: Jesse Arthur. LP: Bradley Craig.
Highlights: SR — Arthur 3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 5 K; Tyler Goode 2-2, R, RBI; Jared Steele 1-3, R, 2 RBI; Kyler Glidden 1-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI. WF — Jailen Robinson 1-2, R.
Records: Staunton River 5-11, 2-6 Blue Ridge. William Fleming 2-16, 0-9.
BOYS TENNIS
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 9, Brookville 0
At Brookville
Singles: Spencer Knight d. Levi Wellman 8-0; Henry Scruggs d. Simon Emery 8-0; Devon Davis d. Ben Surratt 8-0; Pierce Martin d. Gavin Satterfield 8-0; Sebastian Ploch won by forfeit; James Stevens won by forfeit.
Doubles: Knight/Scruggs d. Wellman/Surratt 8-0; Davis/Stevens d. Emery/Satterfield 8-0; Martin/Ploch won by forfeit.
Records: E.C. Glass 12-1. Brookville 0-12.
Heritage 7, Liberty 0
At Heritage
Singles: Morgan Thompson d. Tommy Kirby 8-6; Alec Stickle d. Aiden Burkepile 8-1; Ethan Malone d. Nathan Peroni 8-1; Sean Kim d. Demarques Coles 8-2; Ethan Venters d. Landon Cash 8-5.
Doubles: Thompson/Stickle d. Kirby/Burkepile 8-3; Malone/Kim d. Peroni/Cash 8-2.
Records: Liberty 2-10. Heritage 5-6.
GIRLS TENNIS
Seminole District
Liberty 7, Heritage 2
At Liberty
Singles: Sofia Viloria (H) d. Kayla Gravely 8-3; Malia Manning (H) d. Bethany Duncan 8-2; Madi Painchaud (L) d. Faith Jacob 8-2; Laci Craig (L) d. Sam Lamberth 8-1; Jaiden Napier (L) d. Jenny Zhang 8-1; Jasmine King (L) d. Virginia Rivas 8-0.
Doubles: Gravely/Duncan (L) d. Viloria/Manning 8-3; Painchaud/Napier (L) d. Jacob/Lamberth 9-7; Craig/Hurt (L) d. Kierra Ridole/Lynzie Claros 8-0.
Records: Heritage 4-10. Liberty 6-7.
Liberty Christian 9, Amherst 0
At Amherst
Singles: Carla Fernandez-Fournier (LCA) won by forfeit (8-0); Abby Anderson d. Hanna Mowry 8-0; Carolina Curtis d. Adriana Ellis 8-2; Lily Anderson d. Kayla Alls 8-0; Sarah Lindsay d. Rylee Poullath 8-0; Lauren Hartless d. Kaitlyn Gibson 8-0.
Doubles: Ashley Pantana/Addison Leake d. Mowery/Poullath 8-2; Madison Bivens/Chloe Lester d. Gibson/Alls 8-0; Hartless/Kylee Crumpler (LCA) won by forfeit (8-0).
Records: Liberty Christian 11-2. Amherst 0-11.
BOYS SOCCER
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 8, Rustburg 0
Rustburg; 0;0;—;0
E.C. Glass;5;3;—;8
Scoring: ECG — Cam Porterfield, assisted by Walker Mitchell, 13:00; Felix Lopez-Valentine, assisted by Aidan Palys, 15:00; Keaton Napior, assisted by A. Palys, 17:00; Allen Hobeika, penalty kick, 30:00; Lopez-Valentine, assisted by Napior, 33:00; Napior, assisted by Sam Yarbrough, 41:00; Luke Palys, assisted by Yarbrough and Napior, 44:00; Connor Reid-Perry, assisted by Lopez-Valentine, 51:00.
Saves: Michael Osal (RHS) 9. Jack Dawons (ECG) 1, Zach Hardin (ECG) 1.
Records: Rustburg 2-12, 0-12 Seminole. E.C. Glass 10-3, 10-1.
Jefferson Forest 8, Heritage 0
Heritage;0;0;—;0
Jeff. Forest;4;4;—;8
Scoring: Christopher Wiley, assisted by Tyler Hinton, 4:00; Jacob Gong, assisted by Wiley, 15:00; Jaren Lee, assisted by Jonah Towles, 26:00; Walker Stebbings, assisted by Aidan Arthur, 38:00; Gong, assisted by Kyle Butcher, 42:00; Butcher, assisted by Wiley, 44:00; Butcher, assisted by Wiley, 50:00; Conner Williams, assisted by Benjamin Roters-Ouyang, 71:00.
Saves: Eric Stickle (HHS) 12, 80 minutes. Wilson Hetrick (JF) 2, 80 minutes.
Records: Heritage 3-10-1, 3-8-1. Jefferson Forest 11-1-1, 10-1.
Blue Ridge District
William Fleming 7, Staunton River 0
William Fleming;6;1;—;7
Staunton River;0;0;—;0
Saves: Nate Martin (SR) 6.
Records: William Fleming 9-3-2, 7-1-1 Blue Ridge. Staunton River 1-12-1, 0-8.
GIRLS SOCCER
Blue Ridge District
Staunton River 8, William Fleming 0
Scoring: Abby Barlow 1 goal; Taleah Tuck 1 goal; Madison Swain 1 goal; Heather Roberts 1 goal; Emily Mitchell 1 goal; Shay Gonzalez 1 goal; Sophie Brown 1 goal; Rachel Updike 1 goal.
Records: Staunton River 9-4, 5-3 Blue Ridge. William Fleming 0-12, 0-8.
OTHER SCORES
Boys Soccer: Liberty Christian 5, Liberty 0
Girls Soccer: Western Albemarle 2, Jefferson Forest 1 (OT)
Girls Tennis: Altavista 9, William Campbell 0
WEDNESDAY’S EVENTS
BASEBALL
Liberty at Staunton River (resumption of April 30 game), 5 p.m.
Appomattox at Nelson, 5 p.m.
Dan River at Gretna, 5:30 p.m.
Chatham at William Campbell, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty at Staunton River, 7 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Appomattox at Nelson, 5 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Patrick Henry (Roanoke), 5 p.m.
Staunton River at Liberty (resumption of April 30 game), 5:30 p.m.
Gretna at Dan River, 5:30 p.m.
William Campbell at Chatham, 6 p.m.
Brookville at Bassett, 6 p.m.
Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Galileo at Altavista, 5:30 p.m.
Dan River at Appomattox, 5:30 p.m.
Nelson at Chatham, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Dan River at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Nelson at Chatham, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Jefferson Forest at Brookville, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Liberty Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Altavista at Nelson, 5 p.m.
OUTDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Brookville, Heritage, Liberty Christian at Amherst, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Glass, Jefferson Forest, Liberty at Rustburg, 4:30 p.m.
Chatham Hall, Franklin County, William Fleming, Halifax County, Christian Heritage, Salem at Staunton River, 5 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF
Virginia Episcopal, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2 p.m.